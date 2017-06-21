Arcona Property Fund « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Polder_mania 21 jun 2017 om 23:09
0
Het is verder wel erg stil rondom de afgekeurde stockdividend-uitkering tijdens de AvA.
Zullen ze toch een cashdividend aan gaan kondigen binnenkort?
Polder_mania 7 jul 2017 om 10:22
0
Hier dan de aangekondigde investering van Arcona in Polen.
De NAV loopt vandaag met 1,2% richting 12,66.

Arcona Property Fund N.V. koopt kantoorgebouw in Szczecin in Polen

Arcona Property Fund N.V. heeft het kantoorgebouw Maris in de Poolse stad Szczecin gekocht. De externe taxatiewaarde van het gebouw bedraagt € 9,129 miljoen en het operationeel resultaat voor belasting ligt op € 428.000 op jaarbasis. Maris draagt onmiddellijk bij aan het resultaat van Arcona Property Fund. Door de aankoop verwacht het management in 2017 een operationeel resultaat van € 2,08 miljoen voor belasting te kunnen realiseren, waar eerder werd uitgegaan van € 1,9 miljoen.
Het voornemen tot de aankoop van het kantoorgebouw werd op de Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders op 18 mei jl. reeds bekendgemaakt. De aankoop vindt plaats in de vorm van een aandelentransactie, waarbij Arcona Property Fund, via dochtervennootschappen, de entiteit overneemt waarin het onroerend goed zich bevindt.

De entiteit wordt voor € 1.000 overgenomen, de bestaande aandeelhoudersleningen voor nog eens € 1.809.000. DNB Nordbank heeft aan de overgenomen entiteit een banklening verstrekt van € 7,05 miljoen. De lening heeft een looptijd tot november 2019. Door de overnameconstructie stijgt het eigen vermogen van Arcona Property Fund, na aftrek van acquisitiekosten, met circa € 480.000.

Arcona Property Fund heeft deze aankoop gefinancierd met een nieuw aangetrokken lening van € 2 miljoen, tegen een rentepercentage van 6% en met een looptijd tot december 2018.

Het kantoorgebouw bestaat uit zes verdiepingen, is in 2006 gebouwd en heeft een verhuurbaar oppervlak van 5.455 m² en 119 ondergrondse parkeerplaatsen. Het gebouw is gelegen in het centrum van de stad. Het kantoorgebouw is verhuurd aan 11 huurders, waaronder Intive, Mobica en Prudential verzekeringen.

De aankoop heeft de volgende impact op de belangrijkste ratio’s van Arcona Property Fund:
Het fondsvermogen stijgt naar € 96,8 miljoen [30 maart: € 85,1 miljoen]
De loan-to-value stijgt naar 55,4% [30 maart: 50,9%]
De intrinsieke waarde wordt € 12,66 per aandeel
De landenverdeling wordt 40,5% Polen, 17,8% Tsjechië en 41,7% Slowakije.
De aankoop past in het beleid van het management van Arcona Property Fund om het fonds verder te laten groeien in Polen, de grootste markt van Midden-Europa.
Polder_mania 3 aug 2017 om 23:38
0
Arcona Property Fund N.V. keert interim-dividend uit

Arcona Property Fund N.V. keert, vooruitlopend op de publicatie van de definitievehalfjaarcijfers, een interim-dividend uit van EUR 0,10 per aandeel in contanten. De ex-dividend datum is 7 augustus 2017. Daarmee is de registratiedatum 8 augustus 2017.

De betaalstellingsdatum is 9 augustus 2017.
Het fonds behaalde in de eerste jaarhelft een voorlopig resultaat van EUR 2,2 miljoen. Dat is
EUR 2,1 miljoen meer dan in dezelfde periode vorig jaar. De winst voor rente en belastingen,
geschoond voor eenmalige posten, is ruim EUR 1,0 miljoen.
Arcona Property Fund heeft de voor het interim-dividend vereiste enkelvoudige halfjaarcijfers
per 30 juni 2017 gepubliceerd op de website van het fonds (www.arconapropertyfund.nl).
Arcona Property Fund presenteert uiterlijk op 30 augustus 2017 de volledige en definitieve
resultaten over de eerste zes maanden van 2017.
Arcona Property Fund heeft besloten de frequentie van de bepaling van de intrinsieke
waarde per aandeel en de publicatie daarvan te wijzigen. Voortaan zal maandelijks
omstreeks de 20e van de maand de nieuwe intrinsieke waarde per aandeel gepubliceerd
worden op de website.
Polder_mania 6 sep 2017 om 11:26
2e Beursnotering voor APF in Praag. Dit zal de liquiditeit en waarschijnlijk daarmee de vraag van het fonds ten goede komen.

Arcona Property Fund N.V. zal een tweede beursnotering op de effectenbeurs in Praag
aanvragen. De komende weken wordt de notering voorbereid. De verwachting is dat
de notering in het 4e kwartaal 2017 plaats zal vinden. Zodra de details van de tweede
notering bekend zijn, zullen daarover nadere mededelingen worden gedaan.
In de Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders op 18 mei jl, kondigde de directie van het
fonds aan dat de mogelijkheid om een tweede notering aan te vragen op een effectenbeurs
in Midden Europa, zou worden onderzocht. De directie van Arcona Property Fund is van
mening dat een tweede notering op een effectenbeurs in de regio waar ook het vastgoed is
gesitueerd, kan bijdragen aan verbetering van de liquiditeit van het aandeel en de
financierbaarheid van de portefeuille.
E I N D E P
Leeser1959 9 mei 2018 om 13:00
0
Goed eerste kwartaal voor Arcona Property Fund N.V.

9 mei 2018


Arcona Property Fund N.V., een beursgenoteerd fonds dat belegt in commercieel vastgoed in Midden-Europa, heeft in het eerste kwartaal van 2018 een operationeel resultaat (winst voor belasting zonder herwaardering en eenmalige kosten en opbrengsten) behaald van EUR 0,4 miljoen, tegen EUR 0,2 miljoen in dezelfde periode van 2017. Voor geheel 2018 handhaaft Arcona Property Fund de verwachting van een operationeel resultaat van EUR 2,4 miljoen bij een gelijkblijvende portefeuille. Het streven is om hiervan 35% uit te keren aan de aandeelhouders.


De bruto huurinkomsten van Arcona Property Fund bedroegen in de eerste drie maanden van 2018 EUR 2,19 miljoen, tegen EUR 1,98 miljoen in het eerste kwartaal van 2017. De netto huurinkomsten kwamen uit op EUR 1,16 miljoen, tegen EUR 1,03 miljoen in dezelfde periode een jaar eerder.

De bezettingsgraad van de portefeuille van Arcona Property Fund bedroeg aan het einde van het eerste kwartaal 84,5%, tegenover 84,0% eind 2017. De loan-to-value bedroeg eind maart 2018 51,7%, tegen 52,7% per 31 december 2017.

Guy Barker, managing director van fondsbeheerder Arcona Capital, zegt in een toelichting: "We zijn tevreden over de resultaten van Arcona Property Fund in de eerste drie maanden van het jaar. Verdere groei van het fonds en het vergroten van de liquiditeit van het aandeel op de beurs hebben onze prioriteit. We werken concreet aan diverse mogelijkheden om onze doelstelling van een fondsomvang van EUR 500 miljoen in 2022 te realiseren."

Arcona Capital heeft besloten om bij de berekening van de intrinsieke waarde van Arcona Property Fund over te gaan van ERPA-NAV naar EPRA-NNNAV. Deze berekening is de marktstandaard voor vastgoedfondsen en houdt rekening met de reële waarde van financiële instrumenten, schulden en uitgestelde belastingen.

De intrinsieke waarde op basis van EPRA-NNNAV kwam per 31 maart 2018 uit op EUR 14,11 per aandeel, tegen EUR 14,05 per aandeel op 31 december 2017. De intrinsieke waarde zal per kwartaal gepubliceerd worden. Op basis van de oude EPRA-NAV berekening bedroeg de intrinsieke waarde EUR 13,45 per 31 maart 2018 en EUR 13,37 per 31 december 2017.

Met ingang van maandag 14 mei 2018 zal NIBC Bank N.V. optreden als liquidity provider voor Arcona Property Fund. De directie van Arcona Capital verwacht dat de liquiditeit en daarmee ook de prijsvorming hierdoor zullen verbeteren.
Stapelaar 9 mei 2018 om 21:39
0
In het persbericht geen woord meer over een beursnotering in Praag. Merkwaardig.
Polder_mania 3 okt 2018 om 14:20
0
Het heeft even geduurd, maar daar is ie dan...

Arcona Property Fund N.V. krijgt in oktober beursnotering in Praag
3 oktober 2018

De Prague Stock Exchange (PSE) heeft bevestigd dat Arcona Property Fund N.V. aan alle voorwaarden voldoet voor het verkrijgen van een beursnotering aan de beurs in Praag. Het wordt de tweede notering voor het fonds naast de beursnotering aan Euronext Amsterdam.

Arcona Property Fund verwacht dat de tweede notering in oktober 2018 zal plaatsvinden. Het fonds krijgt dan een plek in het Collective Investment Securities Market segment, een nieuw sub-segment voor beleggingsfondsen van de beurs van Praag.

Arcona Property Fund belegt in commercieel vastgoed in Centraal-Europa. De directie van het fonds verwacht dat een tweede notering aan een effectenbeurs in de regio waar ook het vastgoed is gesitueerd, kan bijdragen aan verbetering van de liquiditeit van het aandeel en de financierbaarheid van de portefeuille.

De Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), opgericht in 1871, is de oudste en de grootste aandelenbeurs van Tsjechië. De beurs werd in 1993 heropend na 50 jaar gesloten te zijn geweest tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog en het communistische bewind.

Polder_mania 18 dec 2018 om 08:47
0
Nieuwe overname Arcona. Dit leidt tot een toename van portefeuille met grofweg 65%

Arcona Property Fund N.V. breidt fors uit door overname portefeuille vastgoed
17 december 2018

Arcona Property Fund N.V. (Euronext: ARCPF), een aan Euronext Amsterdam en de Praagse beursgenoteerd fonds dat belegt in commercieel vastgoed in Centraal-Europa, heeft overeenstemming bereikt over de overname van het grootste deel van de vastgoedportefeuille van het aan de AIM in Londen genoteerde Secure Property Development & Investment PLC (SPDI) (AIM: SPDI) via een aandelentransactie. Met de overname groeit de omvang van Arcona Property Fund van € 94,8 miljoen naar circa € 161 miljoen, en het eigen vermogen van € 41,9 miljoen naar circa € 78 miljoen. De aankoop wordt gefinancierd door de uitgifte van 2.102.804 nieuwe aandelen Arcona Property Fund en het overnemen van bestaande bankleningen ter waarde van circa € 30 miljoen.

De van SPDI over te nemen vastgoedportefeuille bestaat uit moderne kantoren, logistieke ruimten, appartementencomplexen en ontwikkelingslocaties, voornamelijk in Roemenië. Op dit moment belegt Arcona Property Fund al in commercieel onroerend goed (kantoren en winkels) in Tsjechië, Slowakije en Polen. De nu aangekondigde overname is in lijn met de strategie om de activiteiten uit te breiden naar meer landen in de regio.

De nieuw uit te geven aandelen Arcona Property Fund krijgen een notering op Euronext Amsterdam en de Praagse Beurs. De aandelen worden geplaatst,zo snel als redelijkerwijs mogelijk is na het sluiten van de transactie, bij de bestaande aandeelhouders van SPDI naar rato van hun belang in het aandelenkapitaal van SPDI. Het totale aantal uitgegeven aandelen van het Arcona Property Fundstijgt daardoor naar 5.267.953.

Door de overname van het vastgoed van SPDI, dat een intrinsieke waarde heeft van circa € 36 miljoen, en door de uitgifte van 2.102.804 aandelen Arcona Property Fund bij een intrinsieke waarde van € 13,98per aandeel, stijgt het eigen vermogen van Arcona Property Fund naar circa € 78 miljoen en de intrinsieke waarde per aandeel naar circa € 14,80. Door deze overname stijgt de intrinsieke waarde per aandeel met circa 6%.

Bij de koopovereenkomst is een earn-out overeengekomen die Arcona Property Fund verplicht de SPDI-aandeelhouders warrants toe te kennen voor nog eens 506.830 aandelen. Die zijn converteerbaar als de aandelenkoers van Arcona Property Fund binnen vijf jaar na closing een koersniveau van € 8,60 bereikt.

Bij de overname neemt Arcona Property Fund al het vastgoed (gehouden door vennootschappen) over van SPDI, met uitzondering van logistiek vastgoed in Griekenland. Arcona Property Fund is van plan om de inkomsten genererende commerciële gebouwen in Roemenië die de kern (circa 40%) van SPDI’s portfolio vormen, te behouden en te verbeteren. Dit betreft onder meer het hoofdkantoor van Danone Roemenië en het kantoor van ANCOM, de Roemeense Telecom Autoriteit. Het al lopende verkoopprogramma van SPDI voor woningen en grondposities in Roemenië, Bulgarije en Oekraïne zal worden voortgezet.

Het is de bedoeling dat de lokale teams van SPDI zullen worden geïntegreerd in de organisatie van Arcona Capital Fund Management B.V., de beheerder van Arcona Property Fund. Een vertegenwoordiger van SPDI zal worden voorgedragen om zitting te nemen in de Raad van Commissarissen van Arcona Property Fund.

De combinatie van hogere operationele inkomsten en opbrengsten uit het geplande verkoopprogramma, zouden een jaarlijkse toename van 10% van het dividend in de komende 6 jaar mogelijk moeten maken. Daarmee zou het dividendrendement in 2024 uitkomen op circa 7,4% op basis van de huidige beurskoers.

De Loan to Value [LTV] van Arcona Property Fund komt na de overname uit op ongeveer 48,7%. Dit biedt de mogelijkheid om per direct nieuwe vastgoedobjecten te verwerven door het aantrekken van vreemd vermogen uitgaande van een prudent beleid ten opzichte van de schuldenpositie.

De acquisitie is voorwaardelijk aan afronding van een standaard due diligence, succesvolle afronding van de transactiedocumentatie en regulatoire goedkeuring, waaronder een goedkeuring van een prospectus in verband met de uitgifte en de notering van de nieuwe aandelen in Arcona Property Fund. SPDI en Arcona Property Fund verwachten de transactie in het eerste kwartaal van 2019 te kunnen afronden.

Arcona Property Fund zal de aandeelhouders over deze transactie informeren tijdens een Buitengewone Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders op 1 februari 2019 in Amsterdam. De oproep voor deze aandeelhoudersvergadering is gepubliceerd op de website van Arcona Property Fund.
NewEnergy 18 dec 2018 om 09:32
0
Dat wordt dus weer een claimemissie, net als de vorige keer?
DeZwarteRidder 18 dec 2018 om 09:44
0
quote:

NewEnergy schreef op 18 dec 2018 om 09:32:


Dat wordt dus weer een claimemissie, net als de vorige keer?

Nee, de aandelen worden gebruikt als betaling en gaan direct naar Londen.
shaai 18 dec 2018 om 16:57
0
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 18 dec 2018 om 09:44:


[...]
Nee, de aandelen worden gebruikt als betaling en gaan direct naar Londen.


en wie bepaalt dan waar ze kunnen worden verkocht? Zo'm Brit krijgt dan voor zijn huidige aandeeltjes opeens Arcona: kan ie die dan op Amsterdam of in Praag verkopen?
DeZwarteRidder 18 dec 2018 om 17:17
0
quote:

shaai schreef op 18 dec 2018 om 16:57:


[...]
en wie bepaalt dan waar ze kunnen worden verkocht? Zo'm Brit krijgt dan voor zijn huidige aandeeltjes opeens Arcona: kan ie die dan op Amsterdam of in Praag verkopen?

Allebei natuurlijk, maar ik denk niet dat die Britten snel gaan verkopen ver onder de intrinsieke waarde.
Polder_mania 19 dec 2018 om 11:29
0
Er wordt gesproken van een premie van 95% op de huidige beurskoers van 10,5p.
Hopelijk vertellen ze die Britten wel dat de koers (NAV 13,98) welke zij kunnen ontvangen direct weer halveert naar de huidige beurskoers van nog geen Eur 7.

De Britten zijn er ook niet zo blij mee zo te zien, want inmiddels is het aandeel SPDI al op 8.1 pence verhandeld...

Hier het Persbericht van SPDI.

Sale of Non-Greek assets at a deemed €29.25 million valuation - 95% premium to SPDI's total current market capitalisation

· SPDI to receive c.2.1 million shares in and a further c. 0.5m warrants over Arcona Property Fund N.V. an Amsterdam-listed company focused on commercial property in Central Europe (www.arconapropertyfund.com)

· Provides SPDI shareholders with exposure to dividend-paying fund with a diversified portfolio of income producing properties in various Central East European countries, valued after closing at ca. €161 million -

· SPDI to retain prime logistics property in Athens 100% let to Kuehne & Nagel

· Sale is in line with objective to build a leading dividend paying property company focused on south Eastern European markets



Secure Property Development & Investment PLC, the AIM-quoted South Eastern European focused property company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a conditional implementation agreement ('the Agreement') for the sale of its property portfolio, excluding its Greek logistics properties ('the Non-Greek Portfolio'), in an all-share transaction ('the Transaction') to Arcona Property Fund N.V. ('Arcona'). The Transaction values SPDI's Non-Greek Portfolio at €29.25 million (based on a net asset value of €13.98 per Arcona share), a 95% premium to the entire market capitalisation of the Company based on the last closing share price of its Ordinary Shares. Arcona is an Amsterdam-listed company that invests in commercial property in Central Europe. The transaction is subject to, among other things, asset and tax due diligence (including third party asset valuations) and regulatory approvals (including the approval of a prospectus required in connection with the issuance and admission to listing of the new Arcona shares) as well as successful negotiating and signature of transaction documents. If successful, SPDI and Arcona expect to close the transaction during Q1 2019.



Arcona's purchase of the portfolio is to be settled through the issuance of 2,102,804 new shares in Arcona (the "Consideration Shares") and the transfer of existing senior debt over the related properties totalling c.€30 million. The new shares will be listed both in Euronext Amsterdam and the Prague Stock Exchange and are expected to be distributed to existing shareholders of SPDI pro-rata to their shareholding in SPDI shares. As a result of the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the total number of Arcona shares in issue will increase to 5,267,953. The Arcona share price has been between €7 and €7.2 over the last 30 days.



Additionally, an earn-out component has been proposed as part of the transaction and would result in warrants over a further circa 506,830 Arcona shares being issued to SPDI shareholders. These warrants would be exercisable at no cost if the Arcona share price reaches €8.60 within five years of completion of the Transaction.



The Transaction values SPDI's Non-Greek Portfolio at €29.25 million, a 95% premium to the entire market capitalisation of the Company based on the closing share price of £0.105 for the Company's ordinary shares on 17 December 2018. Details of the Non-Greek portfolio can be found in the Company's half-year report 2018 and in the Annual Report 2017.



As at 31 December 2017, the net asset value of the Non-Greek Portfolio was €35.8 million and, for the year ended 31 December 2017, the rental income of the portfolio assets in which SPDI owned more than 50% was €1.91 million.



Arcona is a company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and the Prague Stock Exchange (Burza cenných papíru Praha) (ISIN-code NL0006311706) that invests in commercial property in Central Europe and is focused on high-yielding regional office and retail investments, and its diversified portfolio currently includes 14 assets in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and 12 in Poland with a total value of approximately €94.8 million. Arcona has informed the Company that following completion of the Transaction it intends to retain and enhance SPDI's income-producing commercial properties in Romania which comprise approximately 45% of SPDI´s portfolio. These include the headquarters of Danone Romania and ANCOM, the Romanian Telecoms Authority. In parallel, SPDI´s ongoing disposal programme for its residential and land assets in Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine will be continued. SPDI will retain the Victini (ex GED) Logistics centre in Athens, Greece, 100% let to Kuehne & Nagel, the German transportation and logistics company, and which during the last financial year generated annualised net operating income of c. €1.45 million.



The local teams of SPDI will be integrated into Arcona Capital Fund Management B.V. (Arcona Property Fund´s manager) and representatives of SPDI will be proposed for appointment to the Supervisory Board of Arcona for at least one third of its membership.
Leeser1959 31 dec 2018 om 10:09
0
Hertaxatie vastgoed Arcona Property Fund N.V.

31 december 2018


Arcona Property Fund N.V. heeft de taxatiewaarde van de portefeuille per 31 december 2018 vastgesteld op EUR 88,95 miljoen, een daling van 1,3% ten opzichte van de waarde van de vergelijkbare portefeuille eind 2017. De waarde van de vier Tsjechische vastgoedobjecten van Arcona Property Fund steeg in 2018 met 1,3% en die van de acht Slowaakse objecten met 1,6%. De waarde van de twaalf objecten in Polen is met 4,5% gedaald. De bezettingsgraad van de portefeuille steeg tot 86,9%.


De waardestijging in 2018 in Tsjechië en Slowakije is te verklaren door de verbeterde bezettingsgraden en sterkere marktomstandigheden. De bezettingsgraad in Tsjechië steeg tot 92,9% (2017: 90,2%) en in Slowakije tot 80,1% (2017: 76,2%). De waardevermindering van de Poolse winkelportefeuille komt enerzijds door een minder positief beeld van de supermarktsector in Polen en met name door de effecten van het in surseance plaatsen van de huurder Piotr & Pawel. Niettemin is de bezettingsgraad van de Poolse portefeuille gestegen tot 91,0% (2017: 89,3%). Dit brengt de bezettingsgraad van de gehele portefeuille op 86,9% (2017: 84,0%).



De intrinsieke waarde per aandeel van Arcona Property Fund, die per 30 september 2018 EUR 13,98 bedroeg, is gedaald tot EUR 13,57. De slotkoers per aandeel op Euronext Amsterdam was EUR 7,08 op 28 december 2018.



De externe waardering van de portefeuille werd uitgevoerd door CBRE in overeenstemming met artikel 4: 52a van de Wet op het financieel toezicht.
Polder_mania 18 mrt 2019 om 21:46
0
Arcona Property Fund N.V. herfinanciert Tsjechische portefeuille
18 maart 2019

Arcona Property Fund N.V., een beursgenoteerd fonds dat belegt in commercieel vastgoed in Centraal-Europa, heeft met Sberbank CZ overeenstemming bereikt over de herfinanciering van de Tsjechische vastgoedportefeuille.

Arcona Property Fund is voor de herfinanciering van de vastgoedportefeuille in Tsjechië met Sberbank CZ een nieuwe banklening overeengekomen van maximaal EUR 9,2 miljoen, inclusief een investeringsfaciliteit van EUR 390.000. De lening heeft een looptijd van vijf jaar en een rentepercentage van 3,79% (3M PRIBOR + 1,80%).



De nieuwe banklening vervangt de huidige aflopende banklening bij Sberbank CZ van EUR 7,1 miljoen. De nieuwe lening heeft dezelfde rentevoet als voorheen.



Arcona Property Fund zal de investeringsfaciliteit van EUR 390.000 aanwenden om de verhuur en de kwaliteit van de gebouwen in Tsjechië te optimaliseren.



Na de herfinanciering bedraagt de loan to value (LtV) van Arcona Property Fund 52,5%.
Leeser1959 7 aug 2019 om 09:45
0
Arcona Property Fund bereikt definitief overeenstemming met SPDI

7 augustus 2019


Arcona Property Fund N.V., een beursgenoteerd fonds dat belegt in commercieel vastgoed in Centraal-Europa, heeft definitieve overeenstemming bereikt met Secure Property Development & Investments Ltd (SPDI) over de aankoop van het vastgoed gehouden door SPDI in Roemenië, Bulgarije en Oekraïne. De transactie, die plaatsvindt in drie fases, zal naar verwachting voor het einde van het jaar worden afgerond.


De overname van het vastgoed wordt in fases uitgevoerd. Dit omdat de financierende banken voor overdracht van de bancaire financieringen naar Arcona Property Fund akkoord moeten gaan met het wijzigen van de aandeelhouder(-structuur) van het over te nemen vastgoed. De eerste fase betreft de aankoop van een drietal grondstukken in de Oekraïne voor circa € 4,5 miljoen en de aankoop van het Bulgaarse residentiele project Boyana voor circa € 7,8 miljoen. Het project Boyana is gefinancierd met een banklening (van Alpha Bank) van circa € 3,4 miljoen.



Arcona Property Fund financiert de overname van de activa in de eerste fase met uitgifte van aandelen tegen de intrinsieke waarde (IW) van € 13,44 en warrants. De warrants kunnen na éénjaar omgezet worden in aandelen Arcona Property Fund als de aandelenkoers van Arcona Property Fund binnen vijf jaar na closing een koersniveau van € 8,10 bereikt, tenzij een prospectus inzake de aandelen en/of de warrants wordt gepubliceerd. De aandelen worden toegelaten tot de notering in overeenstemming met artikel 1 sub 5 (a) van de EU Verordening 2017/1129. SPDI verstrekt ook een verkoperslening.



De verwachting is dat de overdracht van deze projecten en levering van de aandelen, warrants en verkoperslening voor de eerste fase in het derde kwartaal van 2019 zal plaatsvinden. De aandelen zullen worden geleverd aan SPDI die ze vervolgens pro rato levert aan haar aandeelhouders.
Polder_mania 7 aug 2019 om 14:44
0
Secure Property Development & Investment PLC ('SPDI' or 'the Company')
Update on Arcona Property Fund N.V. Agreement

Secure Property Development and Investment PLC (AIM: SPDI), the AIM-quoted South Eastern
European focused property company, is pleased to announce the signing of two formal
agreements (‘the Agreements’) relating to the transfer of certain assets owned by SPDI in
Bulgaria and Ukraine (together ‘the Assets’) to Arcona Property Fund N.V. (‘Arcona’) in
exchange for approximately 630,000 new ordinary shares (the “Stage One Shares”) in Arcona
and approximately 190,000 warrants over ordinary shares in Arcona (subject to standard form
adjustment and finalisation in accordance with the Agreements).
The transfer of the Assets, which at the time of SPDI’s 2018 Audited Final Results had an
aggregate Gross Asset Value of €15.3 million, represents Stage One of an intended three-stage
process to complete the previously announced transfer to Arcona of SPDI’s property portfolio,
excluding its Greek logistics properties (‘the Non-Greek Portfolio’), in exchange for, and subject
to the same standard form adjustment and finalisation mentioned above, 2,176,339 new
ordinary shares in Arcona and 561,756 warrants over ordinary shares in Arcona (‘the
Transaction’) to create a larger Central and South Eastern European focused investment
vehicle.
The total €29.3 million value of the Transaction (based on a net asset value of €13.44 per
Arcona share as at 3 June 2019, and excluding the issue of warrants over ordinary shares in
Arcona), completion of which is still subject to a number of conditions, represents a premium
of approximately 135% to SPDI’s current market capitalisation. Arcona, which invests in
Central European commercial property, is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the Prague Stock
Exchange. As at close of markets on 5 August 2019, Arcona’s share price was €6.59.
The Assets comprise Boyana, a residential project in Bulgaria with a gross asset value as per
the Company’s 2018 accounts of €8.8 million, and three plots of land for development in
Odessa, Zaporoznie and Tsimliansky in Ukraine with a gross asset value of €6.5 million. In
anticipation of the Transaction, the continuous price improvement in the region’s property
market and the capital expenditure planned for 2019, sales at the Boyana project were curbed
and only three out of 37 units were sold in 2018 for a total turnover of €0.2 million and a
consequent operating loss before tax of €0.2 million. The Boyana project is financed through a
€3.4 million bank loan from Alpha Bank and completion of Stage One remains subject to
receipt of confirmation from Alpha Bank regarding an extension of the relevant property loan
for an additional two years until June 2021 and the execution of the relevant documentation.
Closing of Stage One of the Transaction is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2019, at
which point SPDI will be issued new shares in Arcona at an intrinsic net asset value of €13.44
and warrants which can be converted into Arcona shares if the price of Arcona shares reach a
volume weighted average price over a period of 10 trading days of €8.10 within five years. As
previously disclosed, SPDI intends in time to distribute the Arcona shares and warrants to its
shareholders.
In addition to the above, SPDI and Arcona have signed a conditional Framework Agreement
(‘the Framework Agreement’) as a replacement of the conditional implementation agreement
originally signed by the two parties in December 2018 (see announcement of 18 December
2018 for further details). The Framework Agreement sets out the process by which both
parties will proceed in order to execute Stages Two and Three of the Transaction later this
year. The Transaction is being implemented in three stages to accommodate the existing
financing banks which are required to agree to the change of the shareholder structure for
transferring the bank financing to Arcona, as well as various requirements of the Euronext
Amsterdam (“Euronext”), including the need for a Prospectus on behalf of Arcona to be
approved by Autoriteit Financiële Markten in order to proceed with Stage Two.
It should be noted that completion of Stage One is not conditional on reaching agreement on
the terms of Stages Two and Three, discussions on which are still ongoing. In the event that the
Company and Arcona do proceed with Stage Two of the Transaction, it is highly likely that this
will be conditional on, inter alia, SPDI Shareholder approval pursuant to AIM Rule 15. In turn,
the issuance of new Arcona shares envisaged for Stage Three of the Transaction will most
likely be conditional on, inter alia, Arcona shareholder approval. Stage One does not require
SPDI Shareholder approval under the AIM Rules due to the scale of Stage One of the
Transaction relative to the Company.

Michael Beys, Chairman, said; “The estimated €30 million intrinsic value of the Arcona deal
highlights the substantial divergence that has opened up between how the market and the
industry value SPDI’s portfolio of South Eastern European real estate. Stage One of the
Transaction, which accounts for assets valued on a net asset basis at over €12 million, alone
accounts for the vast majority of SPDI’s entire market capitalisation. The completion of Stage
One in the third quarter of 2019 therefore ought to act as a value trigger event for shareholders,
not just because it crystallises the value of the assets concerned, but also because SPDI will be
issued with shares in a much larger and more diversified Central and South Eastern European
focused property company.”

Lambros G. Anagnostopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, said; “This is a very exciting milestone
for SPDI and its shareholders, as we commence the transition from a small South Eastern
European focused property Company to a larger Eastern European platform which will have
assets in six different countries and in various property types, including many income producing
commercial and retail assets. Following numerous months of navigating through eight different
jurisdictions and legal frameworks, we are happy to have concluded the first step of this
transformative deal for the benefit of creating value for our shareholders."
Polder_mania 7 aug 2019 om 14:48
0
Het persbericht van SPDI is wat uitgebreider.
Hier staat ook de omwisselverhouding in. Het lijkt erop dat er meer aandelen APF worden uitgegeven, dan initieel voorgesteld. Daarnaast worden er ook warrants toegekend. Hetgeen tijdens de AVA nog werd tegengesproken.

Om goedkeuring moeten zowel APF als SPDI in de laatste fase sowieso terug naar hun aandeelhouders.
De reden van APF is dat zij > 5 mio aandelen uitkomen en hiervoor is instemming van aandeelhouders nodig.
Hopelijk kan het proces tegen het einde van het jaar daadwerkelijk worden afgerond, want er lijkt vooralsnog wat druk op de koers te zitten
