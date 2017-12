Heb ik n persoonlijke studie van gemaakt, maar ik denk dat je het beste even Vestas Nederland kan bellen daaroverSize mattersClose to the test site stands a (relatively) large windmill with a rotor diameter of 18 meters. It delivers 143,000 kWh per year, or an average power output of 16,324 watts. It can power 42 Dutch households. This large windmill costs only slightly more than all small windmills combined (17 percent more, to be exact, or 190,000 euro), but it delivers almost 20 times more energy. This comes down to 4,523 euro per household.