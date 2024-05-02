Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Arcelor Mittal  /  Arcelor Mittal mei 2024

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 23,590 30 apr 2024 17:39
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 23,540 - 23,960
  • 2.340.129 Gem. (3M) 2,5M

Arcelor Mittal mei 2024

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 voda 2 mei 2024 07:04
    ArcelorMittal omzet KW1 $16,28 mrd
    ArcelorMittal EBITDA KW1 $1,96 mrd
    ArcelorMittal nettowinst KW1 $938 mln
    02-mei-2024 07:02

    ArcelorMittal ziet afwachtend sentiment bodem bereiken, geen concrete outlook
    ArcelorMittal nettowinst Q1 2024 938 miljoen dollar tegen verlies 2,966 miljard dollar Q4 2023
    ArcelorMittal EBITDA Q1 2024 1,956 miljard dollar, verwacht was 1,81 miljard dollar
    ArcelorMittal omzet Q1 2024 16,282 miljard dollar tegen 14,552 miljard dollar Q4 2023
    02-mei-2024 07:04
  2. forum rang 10 voda 2 mei 2024 07:06
    1Q 2024 key highlights:

    Health and safety focus: Protecting employee health and wellbeing remains the overarching priority of the Company; the Company-wide audit of safety by dss+ is progressing and will support our pathway to zero serious injuries and fatalities; LTIF2 rate of 0.61x in 1Q 2024

    Recovering volumes and higher steel spreads supporting improved results: Scope adjusted steel shipments17 increased +5.0% in 1Q 2024 vs. 4Q 2023; 1Q 2024 EBITDA14 of $2.0bn (vs. $1.5bn in 4Q 2023) with EBITDA/t of $145/t in 1Q 2024 (vs. $110/t in 4Q 2023). Net income of $0.9bn in 1Q 2024 vs. net loss of $3.0bn (adjusted net income of $1.0bn8) in 4Q 2023

    Free cash flow impacted by seasonal working capital needs: a seasonal working capital investment ($1.7bn)22 together with capex ($1.2bn) in support of strategic growth projects19 led to a free cash outflow during the quarter of $1.4bn

    Financial strength: Net debt of $4.8bn at the end of the quarter (gross debt of $10.2bn and cash and cash equivalents of $5.4bn)12 compares to a net debt of $2.9bn at December 31, 2023. Over the past 12 months net debt has declined by $0.4bn despite strategic growth capex investments of $1.6bn and returns to shareholders totaling $1.7bn25. This highlights the strong underlying cash generating capacity of the business

    Key developments towards strategic objectives:

    Organic growth: Capex in 1Q 2024 includes $0.4bn on strategic growth projects21, which are estimated to add approximately $1.8bn to the Company's EBITDA13 potential by the end of 2026; strategic projects to commence operations in 1H 2024 include Vega CMC (Brazil) and the 1GW renewables project in India; 2H 2024 projects include Calvert EAF (US), Serra Azul and Barra Mansa in Brazil, electrical steel in Europe and mine expansion in Liberia

    Asset portfolio: The Company has agreed to acquire a 28% stake in Vallourec for ~$1.1bn, increasing its exposure to the downstream value-added tubular market; targeting premium segments in the America's market, including a focus on energy transition solutions (CCS and hydrogen); transaction closing is subject to regulatory approvals and currently expected in 2H 2024

    Consistent shareholder returns: The Company has repurchased a further 22.5m shares10 in 1Q 2024, bringing the total reduction in diluted shares to 35% since September 30, 20207. This has contributed to an increase in the book value per share to $67/sh4 at the end of the quarter. The Company will continue to return a minimum 50% of post-dividend FCF to shareholders through its share buyback programs. The $0.50/sh base dividend for 2023 will be paid in 2 equal installments in June 2024 and December 2024

    Voor meer, zie link:

    corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors...
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord.

Direct naar Forum

Premium

Herstel in zicht voor ArcelorMittal

Het laatste advies leest u als abonnee van IEX Premium

Inloggen Word Abonnee

ArcelorMittal Nieuws

  1. 01 mei Lagere winst ArcelorMittal verwacht
  2. 23 apr Mondiale staalproductie daalt toch weer
  3. 16 apr Deutsche Bank haalt ArcelorMittal van de kooplijst 1
  4. 12 apr Video: cyclische aandelen bieden kansen
  5. 09 apr World Steel Organisation ziet vraag naar staal weer groeien
  6. 22 mrt Mondiale staalproductie in de lift
  7. 12 mrt ArcelorMittal neemt groot belang in Vallourec
  8. 05 mrt Beursblik: experts vinden koerswinst Besi wel mooi geweest
  9. 23 feb Mondiale staalproductie daalt opnieuw
  10. 08 feb ING: ArcelorMittal doet het beter dan verwacht

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de dagelijkse Beursupdate

Dagelijks een update van het laatste beursnieuws en beleggingskansen in uw mailbox!

 