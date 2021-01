Aandeel TIE Kinetix AEX:TIE, NL0010389508

Alvast een prettige start van het tweede kwartaal in boekjaar 2021 bij TIE;- Interessante nieuwe "Dutch Originating Digitization" (DOD) samenwerking gekoppeld aan Microsoft Dynamics en potentieel om snel op te schalen. Blijkbaar werkt het model al goed in Nederland, getuige de 22% groei in CGU TIE NL op continued business in 2020.TIE & To Increase gaan samen werken in totally integrated EDI solutionsSucces gewenst.Over "To Increase" en ambities qua groei wereldwijd;Quote PB;Luciano Cunha, CEO of To-Increase, says: “I am very pleased to announce Gilde as the new owner of To-Increase. Gilde along with management team members have acquired our great business (pending closing) to grow our business to new heights. I want to thank Columbus for an exciting journey during the past 14 years contributing to positioning To-Increase as a global SaaS leader, and I look forward to continuing our close partnership in the years to come.Gilde understands and believes in our business plans which is the ultimate mark for the future. This new partnership will enable us to scale through the Microsoft Dynamics 365 channel by using technology to help our customers reach their goals. Our growth plans include scaling up our Go-To-Market teams and executing on high quality M&A to make a bigger impact on our combined customers and our focus markets.”Management will continue to be responsible for day-to-day operations, with support from Gilde Buy Out Partners who will take place in the newly formed supervisory board.Unquote.Interessant om te tracken waartoe deze samenwerking leidt. helaas weinig te zien over de "omzetgrootte die To Increase in 45 landen realiseert.