Probiodrug « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Probiodrug AG

Halle (Saale), Germany

Handelsregister: Amtsgericht Stendal, HRB 213719

(Commercial Register: Local Court of Stendal, HRB 213719)

ISIN: DE0007921835

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: PlatzerInvest AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

First name: Erich

Last name(s): Platzer, MD

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory

body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a) Name

Probiodrug AG

b) LEI

3912004AMB0KGZXZYJ15

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: DE0007921835

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition in the frame of a capital increase utilizing authorized capital

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

2.00 EUR 102000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information