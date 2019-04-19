Probiodrug « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Informatie nieuwe topmannen Probiodrug
Een beetje informatie over de twee nieuwe topmannen in een nieuw draadje leek mij wel een goed idee, op het 'discussie-draadje' raakt het zo ondergesneeuwd...
Ulrich Dauer – CEO Probiodrug
Dr. Ulrich Dauer has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Executive Board at Probiodrug AG since May 01, 2018. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at OMEICOS Therapeutics GmbH since April 13, 2015. Dr. Dauer served as Chief Strategy Officer of Vectura GmbH (alternative name Activaero GmbH). Dr. Dauer co-founded 4SC AG in January 1999 and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to March 31, 2013 and served as its Chairman of Management Board until March 31, 2013. Prior to that, he served as a Manager at Tripos, where he was responsible for key accounts and the acquisition of new business in Central and Eastern Europe. Before joining TRIPOS GmbH in Munich (Germany), a provider of screening libraries, software and systems integration in the life science business. He is a well-known executive in the healthcare industry as well as in the financial community. Dr. Dauer completed his Doctorate in Chemistry at the Institute of Organic Chemistry, University of Würzburg (Germany).
As one of the founders, Ulrich previously worked 14 years as CEO of 4SC AG, attracting multiple private and, upon the company's IPO in 2005, public investors. Under his leadership, 4SC closed multiple industry partnerships with international biopharmaceutical companies. In subsequent leadership positions, he executed in 2014 the €130 million trade sale of Activaero, and later took up CEO positions in a number of privately held biotech companies. Probiodrug's current CEO and co-founder of the company, Dr. Konrad Glund, has retired, but will continue to serve the company in an advisory role.
Michael Schaeffer – CBO Probiodrug
Dr. Michael Schaeffer serves as Member of Executive Board at Probiodrug AG since October 01, 2018. Dr. Schaeffer serves as Chief Business Officer at Probiodrug AG since October 01, 2018. Dr. Schaeffer served as Executive Vice President of Business and Strategy at Probiodrug AG since August 2018 to October 01, 2018. Dr. Schaeffer served as Chief Executive Officer of Crelux GmbH. Dr. Schaeffer was responsible for business development, marketing and project management at Crelux. Dr. Schaeffer served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sireen AG. Dr. Schaeffer brings more than 15 years of experience across pharma and biotech in strategic business development, scientific project and alliance management to Probiodrug. He has many years research experience in the area of signal transduction and especially in hematopoietic neoplasms. Dr. Schaeffer leads his own group in the lab of Professor Hallek at the GSF. It was his initiative to integrate the research of the group and to set up a company. He received his PhD in Molecular Biology from Ludwig-Maximilians-UniversitÃ¤t in Munich, Germany.
Dr. Schaeffer brings more than 15 years of experience across pharma and biotech in strategic business development, scientific project and alliance management to Probiodrug.
De prestaties tot nu toe onder leiding van Ulrich Dauer en Michael Schaeffer:
20 mrt Probiodrug krijgt $ 15 miljoen subsidie voor Alzheimeronderzoek
04 apr Aandelen Probiodrug genoteerd aan XETRA
10 apr Probiodrug haalt ruim 8 miljoen op
Ook niet onbelangrijk, dit werd ook bekend gemaakt door Probiodrug: Whereas QPCTL has been identified as a potential target in cancer therapy. Blocking the enzymatic function of QPTCL by small molecule inhibitors is a novel therapeutic approach in cancer immunotherapy. Probiodrug has a unique and exceptionally strong patent position on QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors.
Tijdens de webcast werd ook verteld dat hier concrete belangstelling voor is onder farmabedrijven.
Probiodrug AG
Halle (Saale), Germany
Handelsregister: Amtsgericht Stendal, HRB 213719
(Commercial Register: Local Court of Stendal, HRB 213719)
ISIN: DE000A2TSH69
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Dauer
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name
Probiodrug AG
b) LEI
3912004AMB0KGZXZYJ15
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TSH69
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition in the frame of a capital increase utilizing authorized capital
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 50000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.00 EUR 50000.00 EUR
Probiodrug AG
Halle (Saale), Germany
Handelsregister: Amtsgericht Stendal, HRB 213719
(Commercial Register: Local Court of Stendal, HRB 213719)
ISIN: DE0007921835
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: PlatzerInvest AG
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Erich
Last name(s): Platzer, MD
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory
body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name
Probiodrug AG
b) LEI
3912004AMB0KGZXZYJ15
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007921835
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition in the frame of a capital increase utilizing authorized capital
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 102000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
De subidie van 15 miljoen voor het Alzheimeronderzoek is m.i. erkenning voor het onderzoeksprogramma van Probiodrug en daarom verwacht ik, naast een deal op kankergebied, ook een deal met een farmabedrijf voor het Probiodrug Alzheimeronderzoek.
Mijn verwachting is nog steeds dat de koers spoedig richting de €15 gaat.
Uiteraard moet een ieder zijn/haar eigen belegginsbeslissingen nemen!
