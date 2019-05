Probiodrug « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Een beetje informatie over de twee nieuwe topmannen van ProbiodrugUlrich Dauer – CEO ProbiodrugDr. Ulrich Dauer has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Executive Board at Probiodrug AG since May 01, 2018. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at OMEICOS Therapeutics GmbH since April 13, 2015. Dr. Dauer served as Chief Strategy Officer of Vectura GmbH (alternative name Activaero GmbH). Dr. Dauer co-founded 4SC AG in January 1999 and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to March 31, 2013 and served as its Chairman of Management Board until March 31, 2013. Prior to that, he served as a Manager at Tripos, where he was responsible for key accounts and the acquisition of new business in Central and Eastern Europe. Before joining TRIPOS GmbH in Munich (Germany), a provider of screening libraries, software and systems integration in the life science business. He is a well-known executive in the healthcare industry as well as in the financial community. Dr. Dauer completed his Doctorate in Chemistry at the Institute of Organic Chemistry, University of Würzburg (Germany).As one of the founders, Ulrich previously worked 14 years as CEO of 4SC AG, attracting multiple private and, upon the company's IPO in 2005, public investors. Under his leadership, 4SC closed multiple industry partnerships with international biopharmaceutical companies. In subsequent leadership positions, he executed in 2014 the €130 million trade sale of Activaero, and later took up CEO positions in a number of privately held biotech companies. Probiodrug's current CEO and co-founder of the company, Dr. Konrad Glund, has retired, but will continue to serve the company in an advisory role.Michael Schaeffer – CBO ProbiodrugDr. Michael Schaeffer serves as Member of Executive Board at Probiodrug AG since October 01, 2018. Dr. Schaeffer serves as Chief Business Officer at Probiodrug AG since October 01, 2018. Dr. Schaeffer served as Executive Vice President of Business and Strategy at Probiodrug AG since August 2018 to October 01, 2018. Dr. Schaeffer served as Chief Executive Officer of Crelux GmbH. Dr. Schaeffer was responsible for business development, marketing and project management at Crelux. Dr. Schaeffer served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sireen AG. Dr. Schaeffer brings more than 15 years of experience across pharma and biotech in strategic business development, scientific project and alliance management to Probiodrug. He has many years research experience in the area of signal transduction and especially in hematopoietic neoplasms. Dr. Schaeffer leads his own group in the lab of Professor Hallek at the GSF. It was his initiative to integrate the research of the group and to set up a company. He received his PhD in Molecular Biology from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich, Germany.Dr. Schaeffer brings more than 15 years of experience across pharma and biotech in strategic business development, scientific project and alliance management to Probiodrug.De prestaties tot nu toe onder leiding van Ulrich Dauer en Michael Schaeffer:20 mrt Probiodrug krijgt $ 15 miljoen subsidie voor Alzheimeronderzoek04 apr Aandelen Probiodrug genoteerd aan XETRA10 apr Probiodrug haalt ruim 8 miljoen opOok niet onbelangrijk, dit werd ook bekend gemaakt door Probiodrug: Whereas QPCTL has been identified as a potential target in cancer therapy. Blocking the enzymatic function of QPTCL by small molecule inhibitors is a novel therapeutic approach in cancer immunotherapy. Probiodrug has a unique and exceptionally strong patent position on QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors.Tijdens de webcast werd ook verteld dat hier concrete belangstelling voor is onder farmabedrijven.De subidie van 15 miljoen voor het Alzheimeronderzoek is m.i. erkenning voor het onderzoeksprogramma van Probiodrug en daarom verwacht ik, naast een deal op kankergebied, ook een deal met een farmabedrijf voor het Probiodrug Alzheimeronderzoek.Mijn verwachting is nog steeds dat de koers spoedig richting de €15 gaat.Uiteraard moet een ieder zijn/haar eigen belegginsbeslissingen nemen!