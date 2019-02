TIE « Terug naar discussie overzicht

TIE Holding N.V. (“TIE”) announces that it assigns SNS Securities as Liquidity Provider.12 maart 2013 -Hoofddorp, The NetherlandsSNS Securities shall provide liquidity in its capacity as Permanent Liquidity Provider. SNS Securities’ assignment is conditional upon the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 13 March 2013 approving the proposed 100 for 1 share consolidation. If approved, trading of the consolidated shares shall start on Monday 18 March, 2013. SNS Securities is expected to provide liquidity shortly thereafter.For further information about this press release, please contact us via +31 20 658 9099 orbob.out@tiekinetix.com Profile TIE KinetixTIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell and deliver online. Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field tested, state-of-the-art technologies, which are backed by over 25 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business.TIE Kinetix is a public company (NYSE Euronext: TIE Holding), and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Australia, UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.END OF PRESS RELEASE