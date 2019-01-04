TIE « Terug naar discussie overzicht

JVS FY 2018 p.60 :



Shares and shareholders

Up to June 3, 2015, the Company’s authorized share capital amounts to € 14 million, consisting of 2 million ordinary shares, with a nominal value of € 7.00.

Following the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders on March 27, 2015, the Company has changed its Articles of Association on June 3, 2015,

in order to change the Company’s authorized share capital to € 500,000, consisting of 5 million ordinary shares, with a nominal value of € 0.10.