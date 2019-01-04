TIE « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Tie Kinetix 2019

9 Posts
DeZwarteRidder 4 jan 2019 om 22:10
TIE Holding N.V. (“TIE”) announces that it assigns SNS Securities as Liquidity Provider.
SNS Securities shall provide liquidity in its capacity as Permanent Liquidity Provider. SNS Securities’ assignment is conditional upon the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 13 March 2013 approving the proposed 100 for 1 share consolidation. If approved, trading of the consolidated shares shall start on Monday 18 March, 2013. SNS Securities is expected to provide liquidity shortly thereafter.

For further information about this press release, please contact us via +31 20 658 9099 orbob.out@tiekinetix.com.

Profile TIE Kinetix
TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell and deliver online. Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field tested, state-of-the-art technologies, which are backed by over 25 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business.

TIE Kinetix is a public company (NYSE Euronext: TIE Holding), and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Australia, UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Leefloon 6 jan 2019 om 13:03
De mogelijkheid bestaat dat het ondernemerskansen missende, ik heb ze als proef weleens gratis een geweigerde EDI-kip met gouden eieren voorgeschoteld, TIE Kinetix toch niet meer leeft in bovengenoemd jaar 2013, dat NIBC als rechtsopvolger van SNS heeft gezien, en dat het laatste contractuele advies van NIBC lijkt te dateren uit 2017. Een verouderde veroudering...

DeZwarteRidder 6 jan 2019 om 18:23
Volgens website van Tie (of het klopt weet ik niet):

As of June 3, 2015, the Company’s authorized share capital amounts to € 500.000, consisting of 5 million ordinary shares, with a nominal value of € 0,10 per share.

As per September 30, 2018, the number of outstanding shares amounts to 1,617,281.
marcello106 6 jan 2019 om 19:17
Ennuh, ik zou iets meer waarde aan de website van TIE toekennen dan aan het gebazel van een enkel forumlid alhier.
ramptoerist 15 jan 2019 om 12:39
As of June 3, 2015, the Company’s authorized share capital amounts to € 500.000, consisting of 5 million ordinary shares, with a nominal value of € 0,10 per share.

As per September 30, 2018, the number of outstanding shares amounts to 1,617,281.


Dus ze zijn van 0, 10 naar 7 gegaan tijdens de RSS, en daarna weer terug naar 0,10? Of is het altijd 0,10 gebleven?

Want dat maakt het allemaal nog veel lolliger. Ze kunnen dan dus bijdrukken tot 5 mln stukken :)
Pitmans 15 jan 2019 om 13:00
JVS FY 2018 p.60 :

Shares and shareholders
Up to June 3, 2015, the Company’s authorized share capital amounts to € 14 million, consisting of 2 million ordinary shares, with a nominal value of € 7.00.
Following the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders on March 27, 2015, the Company has changed its Articles of Association on June 3, 2015,
in order to change the Company’s authorized share capital to € 500,000, consisting of 5 million ordinary shares, with a nominal value of € 0.10.
Leefloon 15 jan 2019 om 13:50
De verlaging van de nominale waarde is belangrijker dan de disproportionele verhoging van het aantal. Het valt te lezen als een ruime, aanpassingskostenbesparende bevoegdheid om ooit nieuwe aandelen uit te geven, zolang als de beurskoers maar niet onder de nieuwe nominale waarde zakt.In een ongunstig geval wordt er een grote overname met betaling in aandelen voorbereid, wat de resultaten van TIE bijna alleen maar ten goede kan komen. De bedrijfsprestaties zijn de echte donkere wolk. Niet een maximaal aantal aandelen.

Bij KKO International zijn de bedrijfsprestaties vooralsnog echt veel slechter, en daar is het maximale aantal en lagere nominale waarde wel een serieuze verwateringsindicator. Ik zie weinig redenen waarom TIE dringend tientallen miljoenen nodig zou hebben. Bij KKO is het eigen geld wel op.
ramptoerist 16 jan 2019 om 14:23
Shares and shareholders
Up to June 3, 2015, the Company’s authorized share capital amounts to € 14 million, consisting of 2 million ordinary shares, with a nominal value of € 7.00.
Following the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders on March 27, 2015, the Company has changed its Articles of Association on June 3, 2015,
in order to change the Company’s authorized share capital to € 500,000, consisting of 5 million ordinary shares, with a nominal value of € 0.10.


hahahahaha!

Tsjongejonge. Wat een succes. Toth zou er nog jaloers op zijn. En ze hebben ook nog aardig bijgedrukt zie ik?
Teruglopende omzet, meer aandelen. Typisch TIE. En dan is het ook geen wonder dat het boekje niets doet, en keurig op de €7 wordt gezet.
De Troon Jan 20 feb 2019 om 19:05
Gaan we nu eindelijk omhoog met een omzet van 40 stuks.......... het wordt wel tijd hoor...
