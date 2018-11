Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Pharming Group: Targets Info/Timeframe 2018/2020



HAE - 6.000 patients able to pick from several approved medicines and companies.

- Ruconest estimated 2018 revenues $135 million

CIN - 1.000.000 patients per year - no approved medicine availiable.

- Total market potential $5 Billion

Pre-Enclampsia - 250.000 patients per year - no approved medicine availiable.

- Total market potential $1.25 Billion



Pre-Enclapsia - Start of Phase I/II Clinical trial in Q4 2018

Pre-Enclapsia - Start of Phase II/III Clinical trial in Q4 2019

CIN - Start of Phase II Clinical trial in Q1 2019

CIN - Start of Phase III Clinical trial in Q1 2020



Ruconest acute pre-adolesent group - EMA approval results Unknown.

Ruconest Profylaxe - Start of Phase III Clinical trial Unknown.







Q1 Net product sales €29.30 M

Q2 Net product sales €29.80 M = €59.10 M

Q3 Net product sales €38.60 M = €97.70 M



Q1 Revenues €29.50 M

Q2 Revenues €30.00 M = €59.50 M

Q3 Revenues €38.70 M = €98.30 M



Q1 Net profit €3.30 M

Q2 Net profit €3.10 M = €06.40 M

Q3 Net profit €5.30 M = €11.70 M



Q1 cash €59.80 M

Q2 cash €00.00 M = €59.80 M

Q3 cash €12,40 M = €72.20 M





Geen wonder dat Leeuwenhoeck dit aandeel op €3.11 gezet heeft op 8 oktober.