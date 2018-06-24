recombinant proteins from Rabbits or/and Cows
Een mooi stuk om de Zondag door te komen/lezen,
www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/...
...Cows produce large quantities of milk over a long period of lactation, and therefore this species is an important candidate for recombinant protein expression in milk. However, transgenic cows are more difficult to generate due to the inefficiency of transgenic methodologies, the long periods for transgene detection, recombinant protein expression and the fact that only a single calf is obtained at the end of each pregnancy. An increase in efficiency for transgenic methodologies for cattle is a big challenge to overcome.
laat Pharming nu al een Stier hebben.....denk na !!!
