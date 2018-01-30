TIE « Terug naar discussie overzicht

TIE Kinetix Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Gold Level Partner



January 30, 2018 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time



TEWKSBURY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TIE Kinetix, a global leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, today announced that it has become an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Gold level member. As a Gold Level partner, TIE Kinetix is delivering an end-to-end supply chain management solution FLOW Partner Automation. The platform is fully integrated with Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud and for uniquely addressing the challenges of our customers.



The TIE Kinetix FLOW Connector for Oracle SCM Cloud allows companies to fully automate and near-seamlessly integrate the flow of business documents electronically throughout the supply chain in an easily and hassle-free manner. The Gold level membership with OPN is the latest collaboration in the growing network of partners for TIE Kinetix.



TIE Kinetix is debuting as an OPN Gold Level partner at the 6th Annual Oracle Modern Supply Chain Experience conference, starting January 29th at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA. TIE Kinetix will be at kiosk 903 in the End-to-End Showcase area to help attendees optimize their supply chain management. Learn more online at https://tiekinetix.com/en/oracle-modern-supply-chain-experience-2018



“In doing business with trading partners and suppliers, our customers are increasingly confronted with the requirement to send business documents electronically via a secure, direct connection,” said Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix. “Our new relationship with Oracle, offers a fully integrated solution via our FLOW Partner Automation Cloud-based Platform that helps our customers by lowering costs, accelerating time to market and ultimately driving profitability.”



As a Gold level member, TIE Kinetix receives the benefit of being able to start developing specializations that will allow them to grow their business, increase their expertise, reach higher levels of customer retention, and create differentiation in the marketplace. Gold members also become eligible to resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions.



In addition, TIE Kinetix receive My Oracle Support to support development, demonstration, and integration licenses only,discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on advances customer services and more. For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Gold level partner, please visit: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm



About TIE Kinetix



TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing total integrated e-commerce solutions. These integrated e-commerce solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy needed to market, sell, deliver, and optimize online. Customers and partners utilizing TIE Kinetix consistently benefit from innovative, field tested technology and are able to remain focused on their core business. TIE Kinetix develops cloud and license based solutions, and is backed with over 30 years of proven technology and awards. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.



More information is available on: www.TIEKinetix.com



About Oracle PartnerNetwork



Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud.



To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.



