Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht



FAQ

How do I send Bitcoins to my Ripple wallet?



Once btc2ripple account is fully setup a new Bitcoin address for receiving payments is assigned to it. Receiving Bitcoin address is always visible on the main page after login. Just send coins to your receiving Bitcoin address and the same amount of BTC will be sent to your Ripple wallet by btc2ripple. Incoming transaction is processed within 24 hours, you receive email notification when BTC is delivered to your Ripple wallet.

Can I use the same Bitcoin Receiving Address for several transactions?



Yes, once Bitcoin address is assigned for your account it can be used for receiving payments for as long as you like. You can send coins to your receiving Bitcoin address any time and we guarantee that the same BTC amount is automatically delivered to either your Ripple wallet or to your Bitcoin Exit address.

Is there a minimum transaction size?



Transactions less than 0.001 BTC are not be processed by btc2ripple meaning that if you send say 0.0001 BTC then you won't receive it in Ripple until you send more coins to your receiving Bitcoin Address. Incoming transaction is recognised by btc2ripple when the total amount of coins sent to receiving Bitcoin Address becomes greater than 0.001 BTC

Do I need to set a trust limit for btc2ripple in my Ripple wallet?



Yes. You need to open a trust line in your Ripple wallet for our issuing address: rMwjYedjc7qqtKYVLiAccJSmCwih4LnE2q. We are NOT able to deliver BTC to you if there is no trust line or the limit is not sufficient! For an explanation of the trust line concept we refer you to the wiki: Ripple introduction, Ripple payments

Is your issuing address the same as SnapSwap's? How are you related?



Redcastle Alliance S.A. has licensed SnapSwap, Inc.’s proprietary Ripple gateway transaction engine technology and software in return for lead generation. Also, under the agreement, to provide the simplest and best possible user experience to customers btc2ripple.com shares SnapSwap's issuing address. More details in SnapSwap blog

Why does it takes 24 hours to process incoming transfer?



It's going to be much faster soon. The goal is to bring the processing time on standard amounts down to a confirmation time of a Bitcoin transaction (6 confirmations, about 1 hour). While the service is in beta, we would like to monitor transactions to make sure that your funds are handled properly and that's why we postpone transactions processing for that long

How do I withdraw Bitcoins from my Ripple wallet?



You can send BTC from your Ripple wallet to any Bitcoin address. On a Send web page in your Ripple wallet specify the amount you want to send, select BTC currency and provide a Bitcoin address you want the amount to be sent to. Your coins will be sent directly to this address in the Bitcoin network thanks to Bitcoin Bridge introduced by Ripple a while ago

Is there a fee?



There is no fee for sending Bitcoins to your Ripple wallet. Bitcoin transactions within the Ripple network are free as well. Withdrawing Bitcoins from your Ripple wallet to a Bitcoin address is also free. All in all there is no fee for using btc2ripple whatsoever.

What is Bitcoin Exit address and why do I need to specify it?



Bitcoin Exit address is required when we need to return Bitcoins to you for some reason. For example, if your transaction has failed and we are unable to deliver BTC to your Ripple wallet then we forward it to your Bitcoin Exit address. It's up to you to make sure that you have access to the Exit address specified during btc2ripple account setup and never loose a key to it.

Why do you ask for my ID and proof of residence?



We follow FATF Recommendations for preventing money laundering and illegal activities in financial services that require us to collect and keep customers' personal information and transactions log. We handle your personal information in a secure manner as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

What kind of ID document can I upload?



Please upload a scan or a photo of your national passport or driver's license. Make sure that the followinf information is clearly readable: full name, date of birth, issue date and expiration date printed in Latin, Cyrillic or Mandarin. We cannot accept ID in other alphabets yet. The file formats accepted are .png, .jpg, .pdf, the size must not be greater than 5Mb. We check validity of your ID when transactions are being processed. Upload only your real ID, otherwise your btc2ripple account will be canceled.

What kind of proof of residence document can I upload?



It could be a scan or a photo of an utility bill, telephone bill, bank statement or personal check with your name and address clearly readable and printed in Latin, Cyrillic or Mandarin. The file formats accepted are .png, .jpg, .pdf, the file size must not exceed 5Mb. We check validity of your proof of residence document when transactions are being processed. Upload only a valid document, otherwise your btc2ripple account will be canceled.

