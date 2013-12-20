Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
IEXChiel 20 dec 2013 om 10:13

Lid sinds: 23 feb 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 nov 2017
Aantal posts:
126
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 27
Gegeven: 67
Bitcoin koersen nu ook op IEX.nl:
in Bitcoin/CHF - www.iex.nl/Valuta-Koers/190015871/BTC...
in Bitcoin/EUR - www.iex.nl/Valuta-Koers/190015872/BTC...
in Bitcoin/DOL - www.iex.nl/Valuta-Koers/190015873/BTC...

Helaas hebben we nog niet de volledige geschiedenis.

Wat je ook van de bitcoin mag denken, in ieder geval staat vast dat de bitcoin veel discussie teweeg brengt. Om die reden ook maar een speciaal bitcoin forum.

Gr.
Chiel
Guus_Geluk 27 dec 2013 om 20:12

Lid sinds: 31 aug 2009
Laatste bezoek: 20 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
18.492
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1241
Gegeven: 979
Of hier: preev.com/btc/eur
Nie Weling 29 dec 2013 om 16:21

Lid sinds: 22 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 18 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
988
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 36
Gegeven: 16
Hay Guus en Chiel.

Wat dacht je van deze
bitcoinwisdom.com/
bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/widget/chart/
bitcoinity.org/markets

Groet
Nie
Nie Weling 29 dec 2013 om 16:24

Lid sinds: 22 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 18 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
988
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 36
Gegeven: 16
Tevens kun je handelen op bitcoins op bv
trade.plus500.com/Login

Groet
Nie
DeZwarteRidder 12 jan 2014 om 12:48

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1308324/Koffie...
DeZwarteRidder 12 jan 2014 om 12:50

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1308372/2/Cryp...
DeZwarteRidder 13 jan 2014 om 21:51

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
www.iex.nl/Column/112671/Een-bitcoin-...
DeZwarteRidder 14 jan 2014 om 19:05
1
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
Deze analyse gaat tot de essentie van Bitcoin
Ronald Hendrickx 13/01/2014 19:05

Bitcoin, het is iets speciaal. Het heeft de harten van 10/100-duizenden veroverd, maar het wordt ook gehaat alsof het goud was. Menige voorstanders zijn er al rijk mee geworden, tegenstanders zien met pijn in het hart andere rijk worden. Maar wat is Bitcoin nu eigenlijk? Dit artikel op Breit Bart gaat volgens mij tot de essentie van wat Bitcoin is.

Geld heeft 3 componenten:

Het is waardevast
Het is een rekeneenheid
Het is een ruilmiddel

De Amerikaanse dollar is al decennia lang geen waardevast actief meer, maar het is wel stabiel - dit in tegenstelling tot Bitcoin. De Amerikaanse dollar wordt geaccepteerd omdat het een rekeneenheid is en een ruilmiddel waarbij men de dollar aanvaardt als geld omdat er een globale acceptatie en militaire macht tegenover staat.

Bitcoin wordt ook steeds meer geaccepteerd als een ruilmiddel en is ook een rekeneenheid. In dat opzicht scoort het evenveel punten als de Amerikaanse dollar, indien de globalisering van Bitcoin zich verder zet. Terwijl centrale banken hun geld steeds meer in waarde vernietigen, maakt een project als Bitcoin steeds meer ophef.

Maar achter Bitcoin staat geen overheid die zijn munt wil en kan beschermen. "Iedereen" met een computer en toegang tot het internet kan in principe een nieuwe virtuele munt uit de grond stampen. Bitcoin is dus geen geld, maar een soort beweging dat steeds meer volk aantrekt ... tot er iets beters bestaat. Dit is misschien morgen al het geval, maar voor hetzelfde geld is dit pas over 10 - 20 of zelfs 50 jaar het geval.
DeZwarteRidder 17 jan 2014 om 11:12

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132

FAQ
How do I send Bitcoins to my Ripple wallet?

Once btc2ripple account is fully setup a new Bitcoin address for receiving payments is assigned to it. Receiving Bitcoin address is always visible on the main page after login. Just send coins to your receiving Bitcoin address and the same amount of BTC will be sent to your Ripple wallet by btc2ripple. Incoming transaction is processed within 24 hours, you receive email notification when BTC is delivered to your Ripple wallet.
Can I use the same Bitcoin Receiving Address for several transactions?

Yes, once Bitcoin address is assigned for your account it can be used for receiving payments for as long as you like. You can send coins to your receiving Bitcoin address any time and we guarantee that the same BTC amount is automatically delivered to either your Ripple wallet or to your Bitcoin Exit address.
Is there a minimum transaction size?

Transactions less than 0.001 BTC are not be processed by btc2ripple meaning that if you send say 0.0001 BTC then you won't receive it in Ripple until you send more coins to your receiving Bitcoin Address. Incoming transaction is recognised by btc2ripple when the total amount of coins sent to receiving Bitcoin Address becomes greater than 0.001 BTC
Do I need to set a trust limit for btc2ripple in my Ripple wallet?

Yes. You need to open a trust line in your Ripple wallet for our issuing address: rMwjYedjc7qqtKYVLiAccJSmCwih4LnE2q. We are NOT able to deliver BTC to you if there is no trust line or the limit is not sufficient! For an explanation of the trust line concept we refer you to the wiki: Ripple introduction, Ripple payments
Is your issuing address the same as SnapSwap's? How are you related?

Redcastle Alliance S.A. has licensed SnapSwap, Inc.’s proprietary Ripple gateway transaction engine technology and software in return for lead generation. Also, under the agreement, to provide the simplest and best possible user experience to customers btc2ripple.com shares SnapSwap's issuing address. More details in SnapSwap blog
Why does it takes 24 hours to process incoming transfer?

It's going to be much faster soon. The goal is to bring the processing time on standard amounts down to a confirmation time of a Bitcoin transaction (6 confirmations, about 1 hour). While the service is in beta, we would like to monitor transactions to make sure that your funds are handled properly and that's why we postpone transactions processing for that long
How do I withdraw Bitcoins from my Ripple wallet?

You can send BTC from your Ripple wallet to any Bitcoin address. On a Send web page in your Ripple wallet specify the amount you want to send, select BTC currency and provide a Bitcoin address you want the amount to be sent to. Your coins will be sent directly to this address in the Bitcoin network thanks to Bitcoin Bridge introduced by Ripple a while ago
Is there a fee?

There is no fee for sending Bitcoins to your Ripple wallet. Bitcoin transactions within the Ripple network are free as well. Withdrawing Bitcoins from your Ripple wallet to a Bitcoin address is also free. All in all there is no fee for using btc2ripple whatsoever.
What is Bitcoin Exit address and why do I need to specify it?

Bitcoin Exit address is required when we need to return Bitcoins to you for some reason. For example, if your transaction has failed and we are unable to deliver BTC to your Ripple wallet then we forward it to your Bitcoin Exit address. It's up to you to make sure that you have access to the Exit address specified during btc2ripple account setup and never loose a key to it.
Why do you ask for my ID and proof of residence?

We follow FATF Recommendations for preventing money laundering and illegal activities in financial services that require us to collect and keep customers' personal information and transactions log. We handle your personal information in a secure manner as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
What kind of ID document can I upload?

Please upload a scan or a photo of your national passport or driver's license. Make sure that the followinf information is clearly readable: full name, date of birth, issue date and expiration date printed in Latin, Cyrillic or Mandarin. We cannot accept ID in other alphabets yet. The file formats accepted are .png, .jpg, .pdf, the size must not be greater than 5Mb. We check validity of your ID when transactions are being processed. Upload only your real ID, otherwise your btc2ripple account will be canceled.
What kind of proof of residence document can I upload?

It could be a scan or a photo of an utility bill, telephone bill, bank statement or personal check with your name and address clearly readable and printed in Latin, Cyrillic or Mandarin. The file formats accepted are .png, .jpg, .pdf, the file size must not exceed 5Mb. We check validity of your proof of residence document when transactions are being processed. Upload only a valid document, otherwise your btc2ripple account will be canceled.
DeZwarteRidder 17 jan 2014 om 22:41

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132

voor gratis bitcoins: freebitco.in/?r=86327


voor gratis bitcoin wallet: multibit.org/


BTC kopen via: nl.bitstamp.net/
DeZwarteRidder 18 jan 2014 om 10:21

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
vr 17 jan 2014, 22:15
Belastingdienst baalt van bitcoin
AMSTERDAM -

Bitcoin is booming. De eerste paar jaar leek de munt een speeltje voor computerexperts, maar sinds de waarde vorig jaar ongeveer tachtig keer over de kop ging, kan bitcoin een serieuze bron van vermogen vormen. De Belastingdienst breekt zich daarom het hoofd over wat ze aanmoeten met de cryptomunt. Leuker wordt het niet, maar ook niet makkelijker.
Guus_Geluk 19 jan 2014 om 15:14

Lid sinds: 31 aug 2009
Laatste bezoek: 20 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
18.492
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1241
Gegeven: 979
'Advocaat Plasman neemt bitcoin toch aan'

Klanten van de Amsterdamse strafpleiter Peter Plasman kunnen hun advocatenrekening gewoon betalen in de digitale munteenheid bitcoin, ook al heeft de deken van de Amsterdamse Orde van Advocaten gezegd dat dat niet is toegestaan. Dat schrijft De Telegraaf.

Zodra zich een concreet geval aandient, zal de tuchtrechter zich erover moeten uitspreken. Volgens deken Pieter van Regteren Altena is de bitcoin strijdig met de 'Vafi', de Verordening op de Administratie en de Financiële Integriteit waaraan advocaten zich moeten houden. Die schrijft voor dat betalingen 'giraal' moeten worden gedaan. In uitzonderlijke situaties mag contant ook. Volgens Plasman kunnen cliënten hem betalen in bitcoins, 'maar het bedrag wordt vervolgens in euro's op mijn bankrekening overgemaakt. Giraal dus'.

www.volkskrant.nl/vk/nl/2680/Economie...
DeZwarteRidder 22 jan 2014 om 00:40

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
di 21 jan 2014, 18:20
Cryptomunt helpt Jamaica naar Sotsji

Het Jamaicaanse bobsleeteam kan internet dankbaar zijn. Een duobob van het zonovergoten eiland wist zich voor de winterspelen te plaatsen, maar er was nog een probleem. Het team had geen geld voor de reis- en materiaalkosten. Op internet startte acties om via crowdfunding het geld binnen te halen. Gisteren werd de benodigde hoeveelheid van $120.000 gehaald.

Een belangrijke rol was daarbij weggelegd voor dogecoin, een digitale munt vergelijkbaar met bitcoin. Er werd maar liefst $30.000 in dogecoins opgehaald. Op internetforum Reddit riepen dogecoin-beiztters elkaar op om te doneren, vooral vanwege de populaire film 'Cool runnings', over de eerste keer dat Jamaica meedeed op de Winterspelen. Daarnaast werd er geld ingezameld via Paypal en via crowdfundingsite Indiegogo.

Dogecoin begon als een grappig bedoeld alternatief voor de digitale munt bitcoin, die vorig jaar in waarde omhoog schoot van $13 naar tot boven de $1200. Dogecoin is een digitale munt gebaseerd op een internetgrap rond een foto van een vrolijk kijkende hond. Inmiddels ijn alle dogecoins bij elkaar $8 miljoen waard. Dogecoin wordt veel gebruikt door internetgebruikers om elkaar een fooi te geven, in ruil voor een goede daad. Ook zijn er twee dierasielen die de munt accepteren.

Jamaica deed al vier keer eerder mee aan het onderdeel bobslee op de winterspelen. Dat was voor het eerst in 1988 met een viermansbob. De film Cool Runnings is daarop gebaseerd.
DeZwarteRidder 22 jan 2014 om 01:01

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
Bitcoin landt in … Noord-Korea
Ronald Hendrickx 21/01/2014 11:00 -

Bitcoin kent geen grenzen, het grootste bewijs hiervan kan geleverd worden als Bitcoin een geïsoleerd land als Noord-Korea weet te bereiken. En daar slaagde het recent in. Begin deze maand werd er $ 100 overgeschreven met Bitcoins van Noord-Korea naar de Verenigde Staten. Bitcoin kent dus werkelijk geen grenzen meer, aldus The Next Web.

Een toerist in Noord-Korea zorgde er voor dat hij via het internet in Noord-Korea $ 100 heeft overgeschreven via Bitcoin naar Sean's Outpost als donatie voor een liefdadigheidsorganisatie in de Verenigde Staten. Dit zou de allereerste transactie zijn geweest van Bitcoin in Noord-Korea, een van de of misschien wel dé meest geïsoleerde natie ter wereld.

Veel Noord-Koreanen hebben nog geen internet en hebben waarschijnlijk nog nooit gehoord van Bitcoin, maar de toerist heeft wel papieren portefeuilles met enkele mBTC erop uitgedeeld aan zijn gidsen als fooi. Vroeg of laat zal Bitcoin dan ook in Noord-Korea bekend geraken.

----------------------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin Noord-Korea
Deel op Facebook en Twitter
About Ronald Hendrickx
Ronald Hendrickx gidst jou door het enorme aanbod financiële updates. Als hoofdredacteur maakt hij dagelijks een selectie van relevant beursnieuws en achtergrondartikelen, die de waarheid over je geld onthullen. Ronald is ook schrijver van de rubriek “Gratis beurstips” en de column “Kijk op de beursweek”. Ontvang zijn beurstips dagelijks in je mailbox of volg hem op Twitter.
DeZwarteRidder 22 jan 2014 om 09:31

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
wo 22 jan 2014, 05:30
Bitcoinbedrijf wil bankvergunning
AMSTERDAM -

Nederland was het eerste land met een aandelenbeurs, en binnenkort kunnen we daar een heuse bitcoinbeurs aan toevoegen, bedoeld voor de handel in virtuele munt bitcoin.
DeZwarteRidder 22 jan 2014 om 14:01

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
Nederlandse bitcoinbeurs in de maak

Gepubliceerd op 22 jan 2014 om 12:47 | Views: 721

DRIEBERGEN (AFN) - Het Nederlandse bitcoinbedrijf Bitonic werkt aan de opzet van een Europees handelsplatform voor bitcoins. Dat meldde het bedrijf woensdag.

Bitonic is al actief als handelaar in bitcoins, maar wil met het handelsplatform gebruikers ook in staat stellen onderling in de virtuele munt te handelen. Dat kan al via diverse internationale handelsplatformen, zoals MtGox. Die kampen volgens Bitonic echter vaak met problemen of voldoen niet aan Europese regels.

Het Nederlandse bedrijf werkt aan een aanvraag voor een vergunning van De Nederlandsche Bank. Die verwacht het medio dit jaar te kunnen ontvangen, waarna het handelsplatform zijn deuren zou kunnen openen.
DeZwarteRidder 22 jan 2014 om 15:10

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132

Bitonic start met Bitcoin-exchange 21-01-2014 om 19:15

Volgens sommigen een zeepbel, volgens anderen de munt van de toekomst. In ieder geval blijft Bitcoin een hot topic en dat is ook te zien aan de koers, die telkens weer de weg omhoog lijkt te vinden. Steeds meer mensen geloven in de munt en dat is reden voor ons om deze maand een Europees handelsplatform (exchange) te lanceren.

Begonnen “op de zolderkamer” door drie vrienden en inmiddels uitgegroeid tot een bedrijf met acht medewerkers. Oprichters Jouke, Niels en Robert van Bitonic zagen al heel vroeg het enorme potentieel van Bitcoin en besloten begin 2012 om bitcoins laagdrempelig aan te gaan bieden in Nederland. “Wij hebben zelf ervaren hoe omslachtig het destijds was om aan bitcoins te komen. Door een koppeling te maken met het Nederlandse betaalsysteem iDeal konden we het heel eenvoudig maken voor Nederlanders om bitcoins te kopen” aldus Robert.

Toen Bitcoin april vorig jaar flink in de publiciteit kwam zagen wij de vraag enorm toenemen. Sindsdien zijn we hard bezig geweest met het ontwikkelen van de Bitcoin-exchange. “Wij zagen naast het aantal aankopen, ook het aantal verkooporders enorm toenemen. We kunnen de prijzen daardoor scherp houden, en daarmee blijft bitonic.nl interessant voor de meeste gebruikers, maar een platform waar mensen onderling kunnen handelen biedt nét wat meer mogelijkheden voor met name de wat serieuzere handelaren. Daarom vinden wij het tijd voor een Nederlandse exchange, die op termijn voor heel Europa beschikbaar zal komen.”

Er zijn inmiddels wereldwijd al diverse Bitcoin-exchanges begonnen, en ook weer gestopt. Toch ziet Bitonic plaats voor een nieuwe exchange op de Europese markt. “De bekendste exchange, MtGox, kampt al maanden met betalingsproblemen. Een andere grote beurs, waar wij zelf ook zaken mee doen, zit bij een Sloveense bank. Er zijn al meerdere exchanges gesloten omdat zij niet voldeden aan regelgeving. Waar wij het verschil maken is dat wij als eerste exchange wél volledig zullen voldoen aan Europese regelgeving. Wij zijn daarom samen met een professionele partij bezig met een vergunningsaanvraag bij de Nederlandsche Bank.”

De exchange van Bitonic draagt de codenaam “Bl3p” en is al beschikbaar voor particulieren in besloten kring. Begin februari kunnen ook Nederlandse bedrijven zich aanmelden via www.bl3p.com. Wanneer de vergunningsaanvraag rond is (naar verwachting medio 2014), zullen de deuren geopend worden voor een breder publiek.

bitonic.nl/news/22/bitonic-start-met-...
DeZwarteRidder 22 jan 2014 om 15:11

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
Welcome to BL3p

BL3p, the new Dutch exchange! This is why we believe BL3p will be the most successful European Bitcoin exchange:

Compliance
Your bitcoins and euros will remain secure on a separated financial foundation. Also we are in the process of obtaining a financial licence with DNB (Dutch central bank)
Low trade fees
Starting as low as 0.3%. In the near future we will introduce premium accounts with only 0.1% fee.
Experienced Bitcoin company
BL3p is a product of the Dutch company Bitonic. We have an established name and experience with Bitcoin since 2012 on the Dutch market. We maintain a collaborative relationship with banks as well as financial regulators.
Achteraf gezien... 22 jan 2014 om 15:20

Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2012
Laatste bezoek: 24 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
251
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 34
Gegeven: 18
Ik weet niet alles van de Bitcoin, maar belangrijk voordeel wat toch het ontbreken van bankkosten? En dan komt er een Nederlandse Beurs voor bitcoins, met.....bankkosten??

Ze verwachten nog dit jaar een vergunning te krijgen van DNB? Dat lijkt me onwaarschijnlijk, maar ik zal het eens volgen of ze die inderdaad krijgen.
DeZwarteRidder 22 jan 2014 om 15:21

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.742
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1726
Gegeven: 2132
wo 22 jan 2014, 14:10
Escortservice neemt bitcoin aan

Een Nederlands escortbureau accepteert als eerste in zijn bedrijfstak betaling in de digitale muntsoort bitcoin. Vooral het feit dat de transacties anoniem gebeuren, zou klanten erg aanspreken.

Volgens een woordvoerder van het bedrijf, 007 Escort, werd de betaalmogelijkheid ingevoerd nadat verschillende klanten de afgelopen maanden vroegen of ze in bitcoins konden betalen.

Bitcoins worden opgeslagen in een digitale portemonnee, die geïdentificeerd wordt met een code die bestaat uit een lange rij cijfers en letters. In principe is het niet bekend wie achter welke code zit, waardoor betalingen anoniem kunnen geschieden.

Dat is uiteraard aantrekkelijk voor mensen die van de diensten van een escortservice gebruik willen maken en liever niet hebben dat iemand anders erachter komt. "Daarnaast is het onder bitcoinbezitters gebruikelijk om bedrijven die de valuta accepteren, te steunen. Daar hopen we natuurlijk ook voordeel uit te trekken," aldus de woordvoerder.

Er zijn nog geen daadwerkelijke betalingen middels bitcoin gedaan, al is er wel enkele malen naar gevraagd. Deze 'dates' gingen echter niet door omdat de dame in kwestie niet beschikbaar was.

De seksindustrie is vlotter met het accepteren van bitcoin als geldig betaalmiddel dan de meeste andere bedrijfstakken. Zo is er in de Amerikaanse stad Portland al een stripclub waar met het digitale geld betaald kan worden en zijn er al pornosites waarop betaald kan worden met bitcoins.

www.telegraaf.nl/digitaal/22232220/__...
