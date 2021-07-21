Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Columns  /  Vergeet alles wat u denkt, d.i.t. is reden waarom rentes dalen?

Vergeet alles wat u denkt, d.i.t. is reden waarom rentes dalen?

Categorie: Overig
Door
op
Views: 936

Het is zo'n heerlijke, simple & stupid verklaring, dat ik bijna geneigd ben het meteen het voordeel van de twijfel te geven. Twee Bloomberg-auteurs houden de rentefratsen dit jaar puur op overheidsbegrotingsperikelen. Nu ze dat zo zeggen, zo heurt het eigenlijk ook en was vroeger heel normaal en gangbaar.

Maar dat was vroegâh! Om een lang verhaal kort te maken: in het hele stuk komt u de naam Fed niet tegen. Echt! waar komt u dat nog tegen anno nu? Dat alleen al vind ik vrij verfrissend. Of het klopt, weet ik over zoveel jaren. Citaat.

In fact, it’s the sharp upwards move that starts to look weird. The move upwards that took place between the U.S. presidential election in November and early in the Spring coincided with a Democratic sweep of Georgia and the flipping of the Senate into Democratic control.

That set off a ton of speculation that Democrats would push through a fiscal-heavy agenda — all while the Federal Reserve kept policy relatively easy, which contributed to expectations for higher growth and more inflation and therefore higher yields at the long-end.

The Bear Traps report points out that higher yields as politicians coalesce around an agenda isn’t necessarily a new dynamic. In fact they say the yield curve has a history of steepening as control of the U.S. government shifts from two parties to one party.

That’s exactly what happened in late 2016, when President Donald Trump won the presidency with Republicans in control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Oordeel zelf maar: klopt het? Dit is de Amerikaanse Ten Year Treasury Yield:


Hier de bron:

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Auteur: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. Van aandelen en indices, via commodities, langs de rentemarkten, naar haute finance tot politiek en centrale banken. Arend Jan is ...

Meer over Arend Jan Kamp

Recente artikelen van Arend Jan Kamp

  1. 11:15 Vergeet alles wat u denkt, d.i.t. is reden waarom rentes dalen?
  2. 08:10 Het is hartstikke gezellig voorbeurs en ASML trakteert op lekkers
  3. 20 jul Premier Israël belt op hoge poten met Unilever-CEO 3

Reacties

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

Ja, ik wil elke dag de laatste kooptips en analyses van verschillende aandelen ontvangen.

21 jul: AEX
21 jul: ASML
21 jul: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links