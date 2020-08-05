Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Opinie  /  Columns  /  Dit olieverhaal kan toch niet waar zijn?!

Dit olieverhaal kan toch niet waar zijn?!

Categorie: Overig
Door
op
Views: 1.693

Wáár blijft de film?!

Nee, het zijn toch niet een handvol old school handelaren geweest die in hun trading pit boven de pub in april de beruchte negatieve olieprijs aan een touwtje hadden en er met de buit vandaar gingen?! Bloomberg schrijft het in ieder geval wel in een fantastische reconstructie. Ik hoop dat u het verhaal open krijgt.

Als het allemaal waar is...? Stiekem vind ik het machtig mooi als in het quant- en high frequency tijdperk op de beurs ouderwets handelsgogme en -skills alles en iedereen aftroeven. Dit lijkt er op?    

But for a small group of veteran traders at a tiny London firm called Vega Capital London Ltd., the mystery mattered less than the results: They pocketed as much as $500 million that day, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg Businessweek on condition of anonymity.

Vega’s jackpot, which hasn’t been previously reported, involved about a dozen traders aggressively selling oil in unison before the May West Texas Intermediate contract settled at 2:30 p.m. in New York, the people say.

It’s a tactic Vega’s traders used regularly, according to another person familiar with the firm’s strategy, but that day its trading coincided with a period of unprecedented volatility, when demand for fuel was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, and storage space in Cushing, Okla., where buyers take physical delivery of WTI crude, had all but disappeared.

Now regulators at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority, and CME Group Inc., owner of the Nymex exchange where the trading took place, are examining whether Vega’s actions may have breached rules on trading around settlement periods and contributed to oil’s precipitous fall, according to people with knowledge of the probes.

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Column door: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. Van aandelen en indices, via commodities, langs de rentemarkten, naar haute finance tot politiek en centrale banken. Arend Jan is ...

Meer over Arend Jan Kamp

Recente columns van Arend Jan Kamp

  1. 13:00 Veni vidi Vivoryon
  2. 11:55 Omdat het moet: goud vs aandelen
  3. 11:25 Dit olieverhaal kan toch niet waar zijn?! 1

Reacties

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Wintermans 5 augustus 2020 11:51
    Machtig mooi?

    "..about a dozen traders aggressively selling oil in unison before the May West Texas Intermediate contract settled at 2:30 p.m..."

    Samenspanning is de dood in de pot voor iedere markt - zeker waar het de intermediairs betreft - en vrijwel altijd terecht verboden en zwaar strafbaar ('unison')

    Maar als het nou alleen momenteel in de oliemarkt gebeurde? Het is tegenwoordig meer regel dan uitzondering, bijvoorbeeld ook onder shorters
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

19 mrt: AEX
19 mrt: KPN
19 mrt: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare