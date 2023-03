UBS neemt Credit Suisse over

Not good….



MAX GEORGIOU, ANALYST, THIRD BRIDGE, LONDON:



"Today is one of the most significant days in European banking since 2008, with far-reaching repercussions for the industry. These events could alter the course of not only European banking but also the wealth management industry more generally."



OCTAVIO MARENZI, CEO, OPIMAS, VIENNA



"Switzerland’s standing as a financial centre is shattered – the country will now be viewed as a financial banana republic. The Credit Suisse debacle will have serious ramifications for other Swiss financial institutions. A country-wide reputation with prudent financial management, sound regulatory oversight, and, frankly, for being somewhat dour and boring regarding investments, has been wiped away.



