Aandeel Accsys Technologies AEX:AXS, GB00BQQFX454

Home Member State - Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)



With effect from 1 January 2021, for the purposes of article 5:25a(2) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act, the “Home Member State” of Accsys within the European Union will cease being the United Kingdom and will become the Netherlands.

This notification is required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act by reason of Accsys’ cross-listing on Euronext Amsterdam (which continues in addition to its listing on AIM), and follows the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union and expected cessation of the transition period under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement on 31 December 2020.