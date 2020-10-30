Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Pharming  /  Pharming November 2020

Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

  • 0,893 30 okt 2020 17:35
  • -0,010 (-1,15%) Dagrange 0,850 - 0,906
  • 10.115.206 Gem. (3M) 6,2M

Pharming November 2020

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 Marxsa 30 oktober 2020 19:54
    Pharming November 2020

    In het kader van beter goed gejat dan slecht bedacht heb ik de vrijheid genomen om wat kopieer en plakwerk te gebruiken van @Winst Gevend, @La Reina en @Kanshebber. Heb het daarna zelf aangevuld en geprobeerd een neutraal verhaal ervan te maken.

    Januari 2020 tot november 2020:

    01 jan 2020 - Pharming koopt rechten 36 landen terug van SOBI voor €7.5 miljoen
    14 jan 2020 - Pharming lanceert convertible bonds met een waarde van €125 miljoen
    21 jan 2020 - Pharming ontvangt goedkeuring EMA voor Type II productie uitbreiding
    05 mrt 2020 - Pharming financiele resultaten 2019 in lijn van verwachting
    09 mrt 2020 - Pharming ontvangt goedkeuring FDA voor Type II productie uitbreiding
    11 mrt 2020 - Pharming kondigt aan dat CFO Robin Wright Pharming gaat verlaten
    23 mrt 2020 - Pharming krijgt beurspromotie van AScX naar AMX
    27 mrt 2020 - Pharming krijgt positief advies CHMP voor HAE bij kinderen
    21 apr 2020 - Pharming meldt 100% genezing met RUCONEST® bij 5 COVID-19-patiënten
    30 apr 2020 - Pharming krijgt goedkeuring EMA voor HAE bij kinderen
    14 mei 2020 - Pharming publiceert Record financiële resultaten over Q1 2020
    30 jul 2020 - Pharming publiceert Record financiële resultaten over Q2 2020
    10 aug 2020 - Pharming meldt de behandeling van de 1e patient in de Covid trial
    17 aug 2020 - Pharming maakt publicatie bekend van gegevens uit compassionate use-studie
    21 okt 2020 - Pharming ontvangt van EC weesgeneesmiddelenstatus voor leniolisib
    29 okt 2020 – Pharming publiceert financiële rsultaten over Q3 2020


    Pharming maakte op 29 oktober bekend bij de Q3 cijfers dat de omzet gestegen is met 9,2% in eerste negen maanden, het bedrijfsresultaat met 19,8% en de nettowinst met 6,4% (59% bij onveranderde wisselkoersen). Verder maakte Pharming bekend dat er gestart is met het proces voor goedkeuring van een tweede notering (secondary listing) op de Amerikaanse Nasdaq, een level 2 ADR listing. Op 11 december zal er een BAVA gehouden worden waar onder meer de Nasdaq notering, de benoeming van Ms. Barbara Yanni and Dr. Mark Pykett, de nieuwe bestuursstructuur en de beloning van de stafleden behandeld zullen worden.

    Op een duidelijk webinar werd onder andere naar voren gebracht dat de pijplijn betreffende alle onderzoeken behalve Covid en APDS stil liggen. Er werd overtuigend aangegeven dat Leniolisib in de 2e helft van 2022 naar de markt gebracht kan worden, de trial wordt ook nu tijdens Covid voortgezet. Dit ook om het gat van de stilgevallen pijplijn op te vullen, plus dat Pharming nog steeds op zoek is naar een product of bedrijf om in te stappen bijvoorbeeld via in-licensing. SdV gaf aan dat het Covid onderzoek ook deuren kan openen voor verdere onderzoeken/mogelijkheden aangaande cytokine storm problemen bij andere ziektes. Konijnenfarm 2 is bijna geheel operationeel, en nummer 3 wordt momenteel gebouwd. Voor nummer 4 zijn ze begonnen met de vergunning aanvragen. De verwachting voor de koeienlijn gaat naar 2022/2023. Voor verdere info zie www.pharming.com


    www.pharming.com/sites/default/files/...


    Laten we hopen op een sterk herstel van de koers van Pharming deze maand! En laten we in november 2020 ook eens proberen wat meer respect te tonen op de draad. Ook ik zal daar aan mijn bijdrage gaan leveren, bij deze zwart op wit. Je beste beentje voor zetten...
    Verder hoop ik dat “ binnenwippende” forumleden eens de moeite nemen om eerst eens wat terug te lezen voordat ze beginnen met vragen te stellen die al tig keer behandeld zijn!

    I declare the Hunger Games euhhh Pharming November 2020 draad voor geopend!
  2. forum rang 5 s.lin 30 oktober 2020 20:01
    quote:

    Wishdom schreef op 30 oktober 2020 19:21:


    HAE Attack in Fetus Reported, Baby Responded to Mom’s Treatment
    OCTOBER 30, 2020 Marisa Wexler, MSBY MARISA WEXLER, MS IN NEWS.
    HAE Attack in Fetus Reported, Baby Responded to Mom’s Treatment
    Click here to subscribe to the Angioedema News Newsletter!
    0 (0)
    The first documented case of a hereditary angioedema (HAE) attack in an unborn child — whose symptoms resolved after treating the mother with the recombinant human C1-inhibitor (rhC1-INH) therapy, Ruconest — has been reported.

    The case report, “Hereditary Angioedema Attack in Utero and Treatment of the Mother and Fetus,” was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes.

    HAE is most often caused by a mutation in the gene that codes for the protein C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-INH). The lack of functional C1-INH leads to the swelling attacks characteristic of the disease.

    Growing evidence suggests that, during pregnancy, changes in hormone levels can influence the frequency and severity of HAE attacks. Some studies suggest that HAE attacks affecting the abdomen become more common when a person is pregnant; findings have indicated a higher risk of attacks in late stages of pregnancy when the fetus can also have HAE. But research is still quite preliminary.

    The report details a woman who first started experiencing HAE symptoms at age 12, and was diagnosed with HAE in 2015 at age 21. That year, she experienced 19 recorded HAE attacks; the following year, she had 14 attacks. The patient received acute treatment for these attacks, and was not on long-term prophylaxis.

    At 23, the woman became pregnant for the first time. Over the three trimesters of the pregnancy, she experienced a total of 30 HAE attacks.

    “For the mother, the number of HAE attacks during pregnancy was higher than before pregnancy, which is consistent with data from other studies,” the investigators wrote. Both are doctors; one is with a university dermatology clinic in North Macedonia, the other is with Pharming, which markets Ruconest.

    Late in her pregnancy, the 38th week, the woman experienced a HAE attack that started in the lower lip and spread across her face. She took Ruconest, and her symptoms started to improve after about 15 minutes.

    About 10 minutes after treating this attack, however, the patient felt unusual discomfort in her abdomen — the sensation was described as distinct from abdominal HAE attacks, and she didn’t feel nauseated or bloated. Concerned for the health of the fetus, the woman contacted her healthcare providers, and she was advised to go to the hospital for examination.

    At the hospital, ultrasound revealed that the fetus had substantial swelling of the lip (to roughly three times normal size) and the right thigh (exact measurements not recorded).

    A physical exam given the mother revealed that she was already in the late stages of labor.

    Roughly two hours after treating her HAE attack, the woman gave birth to a healthy male infant. The baby’s facial swelling completely resolved within two minutes of being born. The circumference of his right thigh was 25 mm larger than that of the left thigh, but this swelling resolved within half an hour of his birth.

    About 10 minutes after giving birth, the mother’s facial attack had almost completely resolved, and she did not experience subsequent attacks over the next several days.

    Genetic testing later confirmed that the infant has HAE.

    “This is the first documented case of an HAE attack in a fetus,” the researchers wrote. “Treatment of the mother with rhC1-INH was effective for both maternal and fetal attacks, which occurred almost simultaneously, with resolution within approximately 2 to 2.5 hours for both patients.”

    The fact that treatment affected not just the mother, but also her unborn child, is of note because biological processes regulate what substances from a pregnant person’s bloodstream can cross into the fetus’ blood supply.

    It is unknown whether rhC1-INH, used for treatment in this case, can cross these barriers. It is possible this is exactly what happened in this case.

    But, since the woman was likely in labor when she treated her attack, it is also possible that “rhC1-INH may have entered the fetal circulation with the rupture of the amniotic sac and disruption of the placenta,” the researchers suggested.

    Further studies will be needed to clarify this, but “the present findings suggest that active transport across the placental barrier should not be ruled out,” the team wrote.

    Importantly, the woman’s case shows it is possible for a fetus to have an HAE attack.

    “Ultrasonographers and neonatologists should consider the possibility of HAE in utero and immediately after birth when considering possible causes of fetal or neonatal edema,” the investigators concluded. “These data reinforce that it is imperative that newborns be tested as soon as possible if fetal edema via ultrasound is observed, particularly in those with a family history of HAE.”

    Marisa Wexler, MS


    nieuws ab
  4. forum rang 5 s.lin 30 oktober 2020 20:16
    wetten.overheid.nl/BWBR0008023/2020-1...

    Deze regeling wordt aangehaald als: Regeling maximumprijzen geneesmiddelen.

    Deze regeling zal met toelichting in de Staatscourant worden geplaatst.
    Regeling maximumprijzen geneesmiddelen
    Geldend van 01-10-2020 t/m heden

    EU/1/10/641/001
    RUCONEST INJECTIEPOEDER FLACON 2100E
    CONESTAT ALFA-2100-IE-POED. V. INJECTIE, FLACON
    850,645277 STUK

    EU/1/10/641/002
    RUCONEST INJPDR FL 2100E + SOLV 20ML +TOEBEH
    CONESTAT ALFA-2100-IE-POED. V. INJECTIE, FLACON
    850,645277 STUK
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Pharming Group Meer »

Koers 0,893   Verschil -0,01 (-1,15%)
Laag 0,850   Volume 10.115.206
Hoog 0,906   Gem. Volume 6.248.912
30 okt 2020 17:35
label premium

Omzetherstel bij Pharming

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

Pharming Nieuws

  1. 29 okt Pharming wil tweede notering aan Am... 16
  2. 21 okt Pharming krijgt weesgeneesmiddelens... 10
  3. 08 okt Farmaceut vraagt goedkeuring voor c... 19
  4. 17 aug Wetenschappelijk tijdschrift schrij... 8
  5. 10 aug Eerste patiënt behandeld in uitgebr... 12
  6. 30 jul Biotechnoloog Pharming voert verkop... 19
  7. 20 mei Beloningsvoorstellen ingetrokken bi... 5
  8. 14 mei Ruconest stuwt resultaten Pharming 6
  9. 30 apr Pharming krijgt nieuwe goedkeuring ... 5
  10. 21 apr Pharming: bemoedigende testresultat... 29

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    Outlook Pharming

    7 juni 2018 16:58 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    Pharming: Groeiperspectieven

    13 maart 2018 22:16 - Vimeo

  3. video thumbnail

    Pharming kan verder omhoog

    27 oktober 2017 17:23 - Vimeo

  4. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over Pharming

    26 oktober 2017 13:24 - Vimeo

 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare