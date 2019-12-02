Sina Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) (????) is a Chinese microblogging (weibo) website.



Launched by Sina Corporation on August 14, 2009, it is one of the biggest social media platforms in China, with over 445 million monthly active users as of Q3 2018. The platform has been a huge financial success, with surging stocks, lucrative advertising sales and high revenue and total earnings per quarter.[3][4] At the start of 2018, it surpassed the US$30 billion market valuation mark for the first time.



Groet Henk