Arrowhead Research « Terug naar discussie overzicht

11 Posts
IEX - Forummoderator 27 okt 2015 om 06:22
Welkom op het nieuwe Arrowhead Research forum.

Groet Henk
IEX - Forummoderator 27 okt 2015 om 06:26
Van de Arrowhead website:

Arrowhead Research Corporation develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using the broadest portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep and durable knockdown of target genes. Arrowhead’s most advanced drug candidate in clinical development is ARC-520, which is designed to treat chronic hepatitis B infection by inhibiting the production of all HBV gene products. The goal is to reverse the immune suppression that prevents the body from controlling the virus and clearing the disease. Arrowhead’s second clinical candidate is ARC-AAT, a treatment for a rare liver disease associated with a genetic disorder that causes alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
TheAdmiral 17 dec 2015 om 19:48
Zeer veelbelovend aandeel. Zowel op Seeking Alpha als het buitengewoon actieve ARWR (= Arrowhead Research) Yahoo message board forum, is buitengewoon veel interessante informatie over dit interessante aandeel (met breed toepasbare, zeer onderscheidende technologie) te vinden. Na de recente publicatie van goede onderzoeksresultaten lijkt de koers eindelijk wat in beweging te komen.
RW1963 1 dec 2016 om 13:30
Wat een daling !!! Hoe kan dat???
RW1963 3 okt 2017 om 18:33
9 maanden geleden schreef ik; wat een daling!!!
Nu oktober 2017 is er weer een mooie opwaartse stijging.
Wat verwachten jullie van dit aandeel?
RW1963 14 mei 2018 om 10:32
En weer 7 maanden verder is de koers nog steeds stijgende :-)
RW1963 19 jun 2018 om 19:02
En het stijgt maar door. Zijn er nog meer die Arrowhead hebben?
DeZwarteRidder 19 jun 2018 om 19:09
Shares of the California-based biotech jumped double digits in afternoon trading

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has completed enrollment of a Phase 1 clinical study of its liver drug.

The biotech is developing ARO-AAT, an RNA interference therapeutic that treats a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Shares of the California-based biotech surged nearly 25% to US$13.82 in Monday afternoon trading.

The study will include seven groups of adult volunteers in which 16 will receive a placebo and 28 will receive single or multiple doses of varying milligrams.

“The ARO-AAT Phase 1 study provides the first readout on pharmacologic activity for a therapeutic leveraging our proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule, or TRiM™, platform. We have escalated above a dose that we believe achieves maximal activity, and all doses to date appear to be generally well-tolerated,” said CEO Chris Anzalone in a press release.
RW1963 20 jun 2018 om 21:05
Hoe denk jij over Arrowhead DZR?
DeZwarteRidder 20 jun 2018 om 21:12
RW1963 schreef op 20 jun 2018 om 21:05:


Hoe denk jij over Arrowhead DZR?

In een ver verleden heb ik het gevolgd; ik heb geen idee van de huidige situatie.
RW1963 20 jun 2018 om 21:19
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 20 jun 2018 om 21:12:


In een ver verleden heb ik het gevolgd; ik heb geen idee van de huidige situatie.


OK. In het begin van het jaar nog ca. $ 4,-. gisteren ca. $ 14,-. Vandaag $ 1,- er af. Hopelijk daalt het niet verder.
