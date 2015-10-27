Arrowhead Research « Terug naar discussie overzicht



Shares of the California-based biotech jumped double digits in afternoon trading



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has completed enrollment of a Phase 1 clinical study of its liver drug.



The biotech is developing ARO-AAT, an RNA interference therapeutic that treats a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.



Shares of the California-based biotech surged nearly 25% to US$13.82 in Monday afternoon trading.



The study will include seven groups of adult volunteers in which 16 will receive a placebo and 28 will receive single or multiple doses of varying milligrams.



“The ARO-AAT Phase 1 study provides the first readout on pharmacologic activity for a therapeutic leveraging our proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule, or TRiM™, platform. We have escalated above a dose that we believe achieves maximal activity, and all doses to date appear to be generally well-tolerated,” said CEO Chris Anzalone in a press release.

