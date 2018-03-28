Login
 
TomTom weerspreekt verkoopgerucht

Gepubliceerd op 28 mrt 2018 om 17:49

TomTom 28 mrt

8,15 +0,77 (+10,43%)

AMSTERDAM (AFN) - TomTom heeft geen adviseur ingehuurd om op zoek te gaan naar mogelijke kopers. Dat laat de navigatiedienstverlener weten in reactie op berichten dat gekeken wordt naar een koper voor het hele bedrijf of een minderheidsbelang.

TomTom ontkent niet dat wordt gekeken naar de strategische opties. De onderneming met een marktwaarde van zo'n 1,7 miljard euro, zou onder meer peilen of er geïnteresseerde partijen zijn in Azië.

Een moeilijkheid voor eventuele kopers kan wel zijn dat de GPS-gerelateerde diensten van TomTom door toezichthouders worden beschouwd als gevoelig voor de nationale veiligheid in een aantal landen, waaronder de Verenigde Staten. Dat kan betekenen dat een Chinese overname mogelijk lastig is.

Consumententak

De consumententak van TomTom, die verantwoordelijk is voor onder meer de navigatiekastjes waar het bedrijf groot mee werd, is tegenwoordig een blok aan het been. Bijna niemand gebruikt nog zulke apparaten voor navigatie in de auto nu smartphones dat kunstje ook beheersen. Er worden wel ook nog sporthorloges en actiecamera's gemaakt, maar dat alleen biedt geen soelaas.

TomTom slaagt er wel steeds beter in geld te verdienen met diensten aan bedrijven en verkoop van technologie aan de autosector. Toch kon dat niet voorkomen dat de omzet het afgelopen jaar met een tiende kromp tot 903 miljoen euro.

Kopers zouden de technologie en kaarten van TomTom kunnen gebruiken in de groeiende sector van zelfrijdende auto's. De afgelopen jaren sloot het bedrijf veel contracten die daarmee samenhangen.

Community trend

Zal het aandeel stijgen of dalen naar aanleiding van dit nieuwsbericht?

Aandeel Kies Hudige trend
TomTom 59% zegt kopen 32 stemmen

Reacties

Toddemij 28 mrt 2018 om 17:52
0
Lid sinds: 10 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
84
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 10
Gegeven: 0
Dit komt toch wat vreemd over naar de aandeelhouders.
DeZwarteRidder 28 mrt 2018 om 17:55
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.129
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1890
Gegeven: 2154
HG is het eindeloze gezeur van de aandeelhouders meer dan zat.

De Grote Vraag is nu of er wel belangstelling is voor TomTom, wellicht wil niemand een fatsoenlijk bod uitbrengen......
En wat dan...??
TURBO-TA 28 mrt 2018 om 18:02
0
Lid sinds: 09 dec 2004
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.801
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 93
Gegeven: 1
All people put "verkopen"are big losers!
africa2 28 mrt 2018 om 18:12
0
Lid sinds: 13 mrt 2017
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
356
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 19
Gegeven: 0
Niet raar van TomTom ze zien ook in dat het niks wordt met zelfrijdende auto's . Dus snel verkopen dat bedrijf
DeZwarteRidder 28 mrt 2018 om 18:13
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.129
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1890
Gegeven: 2154
In feite zegt HG dat hij niet verwacht dat TomTom de komende 5 a 10 jaar geen winst van betekenis verwacht.
Anders zou hij immers niet willen verkopen.
Erik9400 28 mrt 2018 om 18:18
0
Lid sinds: 16 mei 2009
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
4.497
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 291
Gegeven: 83
Bij and pompen ze de koers op... Lucht

Bij tt stralen ze jaren ellende uit... Een zuchtende hg als versleten boegbeeld
Erik9400 28 mrt 2018 om 18:20
0
Lid sinds: 16 mei 2009
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
4.497
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 291
Gegeven: 83
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 28 mrt 2018 om 18:13:


In feite zegt HG dat hij niet verwacht dat TomTom de komende 5 a 10 jaar geen winst van betekenis verwacht.
Anders zou hij immers niet willen verkopen.


Ze moeten wel allianties aangaan want ze zijn nu te klein en hebben onvoldoende middelen... Hg eindelijk klaar met knopen tellen?
DeZwarteRidder 28 mrt 2018 om 18:36
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.129
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1890
Gegeven: 2154
quote:

Erik9400 schreef op 28 mrt 2018 om 18:20:


[...]Ze moeten wel allianties aangaan want ze zijn nu te klein en hebben onvoldoende middelen... Hg eindelijk klaar met knopen tellen?

TomTom heeft al zoveel 'allianties' dat ze een aparte boekhouding nodig hebben om dat allemaal bij te houden.
Mijn Vriend 28 mrt 2018 om 18:51
0
Lid sinds: 09 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
185
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 14
Gegeven: 28
Deutsche Bank ingeschakeld? HG verwacht een kickback?
Kaviaar 28 mrt 2018 om 19:56
0
Lid sinds: 22 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.924
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 254
Gegeven: 129
Was er weer voorkennis? Uiteraard. TomTom sloot 11% hoger en daarna kwam dit nieuws pas.
steelfighter72 28 mrt 2018 om 19:57
1
Lid sinds: 16 sep 2011
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.001
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 65
Gegeven: 15
TomTom is niet op zoek naar een koper.... Er is een serieuze koper en TomTom vraagt hieromtrent advies aan Deutsche Bank!
DeZwarteRidder 28 mrt 2018 om 20:00
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.129
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1890
Gegeven: 2154
quote:

steelfighter72 schreef op 28 mrt 2018 om 19:57:


TomTom is niet op zoek naar een koper.... Er is een serieuze koper en TomTom vraagt hieromtrent advies aan Deutsche Bank!

Nee hoor, zo werkt dat niet.

Als jij een koper voor je huis hebt ga je niet daarna een makelaar zoeken.
TURBO-TA 28 mrt 2018 om 20:05
0
Lid sinds: 09 dec 2004
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.801
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 93
Gegeven: 1
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 28 mrt 2018 om 20:00:


[...]
Nee hoor, zo werkt dat niet.

Als jij een koper voor je huis hebt ga je niet daarna een makelaar zoeken.


Er is eenserieuze koper
DeZwarteRidder 28 mrt 2018 om 20:12
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.129
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1890
Gegeven: 2154
quote:

TURBO-TA schreef op 28 mrt 2018 om 20:05:


[...]Er is eenserieuze koper

Nee, want dan zou TomTom een officieel bericht moeten uitgeven.

Ik denk dat TomTom gewoon wil weten of er wel belangstelling is.
DeZwarteRidder 28 mrt 2018 om 20:12
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.129
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1890
Gegeven: 2154
Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer - sources

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* TomTom hit by drop in personal navigation device sales

* Asian investors among those being tapped

* TomTom developing self-driving car navigation

* Possible regulatory hurdles over sensitive technology

By Kane Wu, Arno Schuetze and Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - TomTom NV, the Dutch supplier of digital maps and navigation technology, has enlisted Deutsche Bank to help with the possible sale of the whole firm or a minority stake, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

TomTom, listed in Amsterdam with a market capitalisation of about 1.74 billion euros ($2.2 billion), was tapping a range of potential buyers, including Asian investors, they told Reuters, adding that the firm was considering several strategic options.

TomTom and Deutsche Bank both declined to comment.

The company, one of the world’s leading providers of navigation and mapping products used in mobiles and other devices, has struggled in recent quarters as demand falls for personal navigation devices, once its core business.

Any buyer, however, could face regulatory hurdles as mapping technology and global position system (GPS) technology is seen as sensitive for national security in most countries, particularly by the United States and China.

Group revenues at TomTom - whose partners and clients include Apple, Microsoft, Uber, Daimler and Baidu Inc - fell 9 percent to 903 million euros in 2017 and are forecast to drop to 800 million euros in 2018.

The company reported a 204 million euro loss in 2017, as it was forced to write down the value of its consumer products business, which also sells watches and cameras.

TomTom’s shares were trading at 7.37 euros on Wednesday, after peaking at more than 12 euros a share in December 2015.

Chief Executive Harold Goddijn, one of TomTom’s four founders who each have an 11.1 percent stake, has said the company’s future is in supplying technology for automated driving and self driving cars. TomTom won a spate of contracts to supply digital maps to major carmakers in 2015 and 2016.

Goddijn has promised more will follow in 2018.

When Dutch tycoon John De Mol bought a 5 percent stake in the firm in 2015, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported that he had urged TomTom to consider tie-ups with Chinese firms Baidu or Tencent.

De Mol’s spokeswoman declined to comment at the time.

The Dutch shareholders’ union VEB has said TomTom should consider options such as selling off some units, a management buyout, acquisitions or finding a buyer.

It has questioned whether the founders and board are sufficiently protecting the interests of minority shareholders. (Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Kane Wu in Hong Kong Editing by Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
DeZwarteRidder 28 mrt 2018 om 20:25
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.129
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1890
Gegeven: 2154
Chinese bedrijven zullen geen toestemming krijgen om TomTom over te nemen, dus die vallen al af.
niceguy19502000 28 mrt 2018 om 20:54
0
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2009
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
142
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 10
Kaviaar, jij had die voorkennis ook hoor. Het bericht kwam exact om 17:28 uur, dus binnen de beurstijden op het Damrak.
RickBreda 28 mrt 2018 om 21:10
1
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
13.680
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 671
Gegeven: 434
TomTom morgen minimaal 20% hoger openen!
Eindelijk positieve beweging bij dit geteisterde aandeel, doch gouden bedrijf en toekomst.
Laat er maar een biedingsstrijd ontstaan, minimaal €15,00 en geen cent minder.
RickBreda 28 mrt 2018 om 21:16
0
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
13.680
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 671
Gegeven: 434
Den Drijver is er vandaag ineens heel snel bij!
Hoezo voorkennis.
FairValue 28 mrt 2018 om 21:47
2
Lid sinds: 01 feb 2011
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.247
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 102
Gegeven: 53
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 28 mrt 2018 om 20:12:


[...]
Nee, want dan zou TomTom een officieel bericht moeten uitgeven.

Ik denk dat TomTom gewoon wil weten of er wel belangstelling is.


IK denk dat de Zwarte Ridder short zit in TomTom en het ineens heel erg benauwd krijgt. Probeer je er maar uit te lullen Zwart Ridder maar dit kost je in ieder geval geld.
