AEX nipt lager van start gegaan, chippers verliezen terrein

In the critical die-stacking technologies used in high-bandwidth memory, we also have strong leadership positions, including in micro-bump and through-silicon via. Last quarter, we said that we expected our HBM packaging revenue to be 4 times larger in 2024 than in 2023. As we have recently seen customers accelerate their capacity plans for HBM, we now believe that our revenue could be 6 times higher this year, growing to more than $600 million.'