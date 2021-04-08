(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met vrijdag 16 april 2021:
VRIJDAG 9 APRIL 2021
03:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (Chi)
06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (Dld)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (Dld)
08:45 Industriële productie - Februari (Fra)
10:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Bel)
14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
MAANDAG 12 APRIL 2021
06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)
08:00 Economische groei - Februari (VK)
11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (eur)
11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (Bel)
DINSDAG 13 APRIL 2021
04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)
12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Maart (VS)
14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)
00:00 Maandrapport OPEC
WOENSDAG 14 APRIL 2021
06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)
10:00 Maandrapport IEA
11:00 Industriële productie - Februari (eur)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
DONDERDAG 15 APRIL 2021
08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)
08:45 Inflatie - Maart def. (Fra)
12:00 Turkse centrale bank - Rentebesluit (Tur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)
15;15 Industriële productie - Maart (VS)
16:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - April (VS)
16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
00:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (Bel)
VRIJDAG 16 APRIL 2021
04:00 Economische groei - Eerste kwartaal (Chi)
04:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (Chi)
04:00 Industriële productie - Maart (Chi)
11:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (eur)
11:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (eur)
14:30 Woningbouw en bouwvergunningen - Maart (VS)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg. (VS)