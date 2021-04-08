Beursagenda: macro-economisch Bericht delen via: Kopieer link Naar clipboard gekopieerd

Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met vrijdag 16 april 2021: VRIJDAG 9 APRIL 2021

03:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (Chi)

06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)

08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (Dld)

08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (Dld)

08:45 Industriële productie - Februari (Fra)

10:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Bel)

14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)

16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS) MAANDAG 12 APRIL 2021

06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)

08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)

08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)

08:00 Economische groei - Februari (VK)

11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (eur)

11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (Bel) DINSDAG 13 APRIL 2021

04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)

11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)

12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Maart (VS)

14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)

00:00 Maandrapport OPEC WOENSDAG 14 APRIL 2021

06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)

10:00 Maandrapport IEA

11:00 Industriële productie - Februari (eur)

13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)

16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS) DONDERDAG 15 APRIL 2021

08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)

08:45 Inflatie - Maart def. (Fra)

12:00 Turkse centrale bank - Rentebesluit (Tur)

14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)

15;15 Industriële productie - Maart (VS)

16:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - April (VS)

16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

00:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (Bel) VRIJDAG 16 APRIL 2021

04:00 Economische groei - Eerste kwartaal (Chi)

04:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (Chi)

04:00 Industriële productie - Maart (Chi)

11:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (eur)

11:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (eur)

14:30 Woningbouw en bouwvergunningen - Maart (VS)

16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg. (VS) ABM Financial News; info@abmfn.nl; Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999.

Vanaf Beursplein 5 volgt de redactie van ABM Financial News de ontwikkelingen op de beurzen, en de Amsterdamse effectenbeurs in het bijzonder, op de voet. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.