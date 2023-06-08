BYD (BYDDF)



Chinese automaker BYD (OTC:BYDDF) has become the world’s leading seller of electric vehicles if one counts plug-in hybrids as EVs. Moreover, the automaker generates a significant amount of revenue from selling electric buses and batteries for EVs, large-scale electricity storage, and consumer-electronic products. I expect the demand for all of these ancillary products to grow significantly over the longer term.



Also in the longer term, I predict that BYD’s revenue from subscriptions that it sells to the owners of its EVs will soar. That’s because, as time goes on, the ability of automakers to offer subscriptions for services like monitoring data and enhancing vehicles’ security is likely to increase meaningfully.



Further, BYD will probably greatly increase its deliveries in other countries in the coming years. That’s because it appears to, more than any other EV maker, have developed the ability to manufacture affordable yet popular and profitable EVs. For example, its Seagull EV costs $11,300 in Europe and should be very appealing to many European consumers.