desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  BYD---Build Your Dreams

BYD---Build Your Dreams

7 Posts
  2. forum rang 6 GakGak 8 juni 2023 09:52
    BYD (BYDDF)

    Chinese automaker BYD (OTC:BYDDF) has become the world’s leading seller of electric vehicles if one counts plug-in hybrids as EVs. Moreover, the automaker generates a significant amount of revenue from selling electric buses and batteries for EVs, large-scale electricity storage, and consumer-electronic products. I expect the demand for all of these ancillary products to grow significantly over the longer term.

    Also in the longer term, I predict that BYD’s revenue from subscriptions that it sells to the owners of its EVs will soar. That’s because, as time goes on, the ability of automakers to offer subscriptions for services like monitoring data and enhancing vehicles’ security is likely to increase meaningfully.

    Further, BYD will probably greatly increase its deliveries in other countries in the coming years. That’s because it appears to, more than any other EV maker, have developed the ability to manufacture affordable yet popular and profitable EVs. For example, its Seagull EV costs $11,300 in Europe and should be very appealing to many European consumers.
  7. forum rang 10 voda 8 juni 2023 13:40
    Beursblik: BYD en Nio solide keuze

    Volgens Morningstar.

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Nio en BYD zijn Morningstar's topaandelen als het gaat om fabrikanten van elektrische voertuigen uit China. Dit schreef Morningstar in een analistenrapport.

    Het sterke aanbod van modellen van Nio zal de verkoop ondersteunen, aldus de analisten. De margedruk op korte termijn in de tweede helft van dit jaar kan worden opgevangen door een betere productmix en schaalvoordelen die de kosten compenseren.

    De levering van drie nieuwe generatie SUV's vanaf het tweede of derde kwartaal is ook positief voor de margevooruitzichten en aandelenkoers van Nio.

    Na een sterk eerste kwartaal rekent Morningstar op een omzetgroei van 45 procent voor BYD voor het hele jaar, ondanks de economische onzekerheid, aldus de analisten.

    Nieuwe modellen zullen BYD's leidende positie op het gebied van NEV's voor massaproductie verstevigen en het klantenbestand en de aanwezigheid in luxe segmenten vergroten, denkt de marktkenner.

    Volgens Morningstar worden beide aandelen momenteel verhandeld tegen een korting ten opzichte van sectorrgenoten.

    Nio noteert donderdag voorbeurs ruim anderhalf procent hoger.

    Door: ABM Financial News.

    info@abmfn.nl

    Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999
