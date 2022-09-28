Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
word abonnee
sluiten✕
Electra Battery Materials Corporation (EBM)
Volgen
Electra is building North America’s only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company’s own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers.
Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region’s fast growing electric vehicle industry. electrabmc.com CAN beurs: ELBM US beurs: ELBM Hier een draadje van een andere coming one. Materials (Park) electrabmc.com/our-business/battery-m... Cobalt-copper deposits electrabmc.com/our-business/iron-creek/
Electra Makes Continued Progress on Cobalt Refinery Project and Prepares for Black Mass Recycling Demonstration TORONTO, ON – (September 28, 2022) – Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”) today provided an update on the commissioning of its cobalt refinery located north of Toronto, confirming that it remains on track to meet project timelines, including the launch of a black mass recycling demonstration, and capital cost guidance announced with its Q2 2022 reporting.
“Electra continues to build momentum,” said Trent Mell, CEO of Electra Battery Materials. “On the heels of our commercial agreement with LG Energy Solution announced last week, we are excited by the continued progress at our refinery and the prospects of our upcoming black mass recycling demonstration plant. Building upon successful metallurgical testing and engineering work, and the receipt and installation of key pieces of equipment, we anticipate launching our battery recycling demonstration plant at the Ontario refinery site this fall.” Mr. Mell added, “The plant demonstration, which will be conducted in concert with ongoing commissioning efforts at the refinery, is expected to produce five marketable products. Revenue generated from black mass recycling activities will be accretive to results expected from the sale of cobalt sulfate that is anticipated beginning in spring 2023 when the refinery is commissioned.” Refinery Commissioning Highlights Through September 28, 2022, Electra’s progress on the refinery commissioning project can be measured by a number of key developments, including: Completed 85 percent of testing of existing brownfield equipment for recommissioning. Completed 85 percent of all procurement. Completed 90 percent of detailed engineering. Completed 75 percent of the erection of the solvent extraction building, and major solvent extraction equipment will start to be placed by the end of October. Foundations and structural steel work continue for the crystallizer plant, and key processing equipment, including falling film evaporator and crystallizer vessels, are scheduled to be installed in early November. Other equipment already at site to support the buildout of the crystallizer plant process include two steam package boilers, a crystallizer plant condenser, condensate and cobalt sulphate feed tanks, and a crystallizer centrifuge. The owners’ team is now at 25 personnel, consisting of trades people, engineers, operators, lab technicians, and office support staff. Black Mass Recycling Demonstration Electra has completed process development and engineering on recycling black mass material, a byproduct generated by the end-of-life EV battery recycling and other recycled lithium-based battery sources. Electra sourced black mass samples from suppliers in Europe and North America, studied the feed characteristics, and developed a hydrometallurgical process route to recover contained lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite. The test work was conducted using the facilities of SGS Labs in Lakefield, Ontario and engineering was completed using the combined resources of Electra technical personnel, supported by process design engineers of Hatch Associates and mechanical and electrical engineering support by Bestech. Electra is retrofitting its existing refinery to accommodate its black mass process and plans to conduct large scale bulk runs to establish the process parameters, generate data for further optimization and validate the recoveries and quality of various marketable products. Under the parameters of the black mass demonstration, Electra plans to process up to 75 tonnes of material in a batch mode using the facilities of the refinery. The process samples that will be collected during the bulk run will be analyzed by Electra’s laboratory, which is fully equipped with required instrumentation, including X-ray Fluorescence (XRF), Atomic Absorption (AA) and Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) analytical equipment. Electra will use a hydrometallurgical process to the treat black mass. This process has a low carbon footprint and produces stable non-acid generating tailings, thereby reducing environmental impacts while meeting or exceeding water discharge effluent criteria as stipulated by both federal and provincial regulations.
Electra and LG Energy Solution Sign Three-year Cobalt Supply Agreement – Marks Marks Electra’s first commercial agreement in EV supply chain TORONTO, ON – (September 22, 2022) – Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”) today announced the signing of a three-year agreement to supply battery grade cobalt to LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220), a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Electra has agreed to supply LGES with 7,000 tonnes of battery grade cobalt from 2023 to 2025. The material will be supplied from the only cobalt sulfate refinery in North America, located north of Toronto, Ontario.
Electra will supply 1,000 tonnes of cobalt contained in a cobalt sulfate product in 2023 and a further 3,000 tonnes in each of 2024 and 2025 under an agreed pricing mechanism. In addition to the supply agreement, Electra and LG Energy Solution have agreed to cooperate and explore ways to advance opportunities across North America’s EV supply chain, including, but not limited to, securing of sustainable sources of raw materials. Financial terms of the supply agreement were not disclosed. “LG Energy Solution is a global leader in the electric vehicle supply chain, and we are delighted to sign our first strategic supply agreement with such an important player in the lithium-ion battery market,” said Trent Mell, CEO of Electra. “This is only the beginning of a larger strategic relationship with LG Energy Solution involving our other assets and growth initiatives in the North American battery supply chain.” “As we have recently announced our mid- to long-term strategy to focus on North America, the fastest growing EV market, these partnerships serve as a crucial step towards securing a stable key raw material supply chain in the region,” said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. “By establishing a strategic partnership with Electra, a key critical material supplier and only cobalt refinery in North America, LGES will continue to ensure the steady delivery of our top-quality products, thereby further advancing the global transition to EVs and ultimately to a sustainable future.” “Today’s announcement is great news for Canada,” said the Hon. Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry. “This agreement between Electra and LG Energy Solution will see Canadian critical mineral resources and Canadian workers helping to build the car of the future. Through partnerships like this one, Canada is cementing its position as the world’s green supplier of choice in the auto industry and beyond.” “A key part of our government’s plan to build Ontario is supporting partnerships like this one between Electra and LG Energy Solution,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “With our critical minerals strategy, cutting-edge technology and world-class workforce, Ontario has what it takes to build the cars of the future, and we’re proud to see more and more companies come to Ontario for exciting partnerships.” According to research by CRU, a leading provider of business intelligence on the global metals, mining, and fertilizer industries, China is currently responsible for 71% of refined cobalt, 76% of refined nickel and 93% of refined manganese used in EV batteries. Favourable public policy and growing EV adoption rates are accelerating the development of a North American refining and battery recycling ecosystem by Electra. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act underscores the importance of creating a domestic EV battery supply chain by extending a $7,500 tax credit for vehicles that do not contain critical minerals sourced from China and Russia. Electra’s low-carbon hydrometallurgical refinery complex is located in Temiskaming Shores, near the Sudbury Nickel Basin. The refinery is in the late stages of commissioning and is expected to commence operations in the spring of 2023. Cobalt sulfate provided under the term of the contract with LGES will be sufficient to supply up to 1.5 million full electric vehicles. At full capacity, Electra’s facility will produce enough cobalt to supply up to 1.5 million electric vehicles per year. To meet growing customer demand, the Company announced on June 22, 2022 that it is evaluating a second refinery in the province of Quebec by 2025-26, which could source cobalt from Electra’s Idaho cobalt and copper project. There are no other cobalt sulfate producers in North America today. The Company is also developing black mass battery recycling capabilities to recover lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and copper. A demonstration plant will be commissioned in the fall of 2022 to validate the Company’s proprietary flow sheet, with commercialization anticipated in 2023-24. Electra’s other growth projects include the construction of a battery grade nickel refinery and a manganese refinery, to establish a fully integrated battery materials park with a third-party cathode precursor (pCAM) manufacturer. Electra announced the highlights of an engineering scoping study related to development of an integrated facility on September 8, 2022 that outlined a path to growing nickel sulfate refining capacity in North America. LGES and Electra will hold a formal ceremony today, September 22, in Toronto, celebrating the signing of a term sheet, which commits the parties to key commercial terms. Final legal documentation and signing of the definitive agreement is expected to be concluded in the coming months. CIBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Electra.
Ja, Cobalt in batterijen zal afgebouwd worden, maar de komende 10 jaar zullen we het nog nodig hebben.
Electra’s refinery will produce enough Cobalt sulfate to supply up to 1.5 million EV's per year.
Goed bezig...
Electra Battery Materials Corporation Today marks the 2nd annual National Day for Truth And Reconciliation. We reflect on the legacy of Indian Residential schools on our indigenous groups. We honour the survivors, families, and communities. We remember the children who did not come home. www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/ca...
Electra Confirms Cobalt Mineralization at New Target in Idaho electrabmc.com/electra-confirms-cobal...
Electra Starts Commissioning of Battery Materials Recycling Demonstration Plant at its Ontario Refinery Complex electrabmc.com/electra-starts-commiss... Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra") today announced the start of commissioning of its black mass recycling demonstration plant at its battery materials park located north of Toronto following the successful installation of material feed handling and lime delivery systems, two key circuits in Electra’s hydrometallurgical process designed to recycle end of life lithium-ion battery materials.
“Automakers are looking for a closed-loop supply chain for their batteries and Electra’s recycling process presents a compelling solution to move to a circular model for recycling end-of-life batteries and battery manufacturing scrap,” said Trent Mell, CEO of Electra Battery Materials. “Consistent with our strategy, integrating battery materials recycling to our cobalt sulfate production activities at our refinery will not only serve as an important differentiator but will allow us to generate incremental cash flow while strengthening our relationships with various stakeholders that make up the North American EV supply chain.” Mr. Mell added, “Pending completion of the demonstration plant and a review of project economics, success could pave the way towards the buildout of a 5,000 tonne per annum black mass processing facility within our battery materials park in Ontario using existing infrastructure, personnel, and lab facility. Additional capacity would be added through construction of additional modules as the market for recycled battery material expands.” Electra is currently retrofitting its existing cobalt sulfate refinery located in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario to accommodate its proprietary hydrometallurgical process designed to treat black mass, a byproduct generated from the recycling of end-of-life EV and other lithium-ion batteries. Under the parameters of the black mass demonstration, Electra plans to process up to 75 tonnes of material in a batch mode. Using its lab tested process, Electra anticipates the recovery of high value elements found in lithium-ion batteries, including nickel, cobalt, lithium, manganese, copper, and graphite. Electra also anticipates the full commissioning of all equipment and circuits of the black mass recycling demonstration in the fall of 2022 with the full commissioning of the cobalt sulfate refinery expected in the spring of 2023. The Company will provide regular updates on the status of its demonstration plant and commissioning efforts. In preparation for the black mass demonstration plant, Electra completed process development and engineering on recycling black mass material. Electra previously sourced black mass samples from suppliers in North America, Europe, and Asia, studied the feed characteristics, and developed a hydrometallurgical process route to recover contained lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite. The test work was conducted using the facilities of SGS Labs in Lakefield, Ontario and engineering was completed using the combined resources of Electra technical personnel, supported by process design engineers of Hatch Associates and mechanical and electrical engineering support by Bestech. Electra’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process has a low carbon footprint and produces stable non-acid generating tailings, thereby reducing environmental impacts while meeting or exceeding water discharge effluent criteria as stipulated by both federal and provincial regulations. Electra completed a benchmarking study that indicates that the carbon intensity of the cradle-to-gate battery grade nickel sulfate produced from recycled black mass using its hydrometallurgical process in a low-carbon electricity grid is lower than other feed options, including Class 1 nickel metal, nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate or ferronickel. In addition, the carbon intensity of nickel sulfate produced from recycled black mass at Electra’s refinery, which uses hydroelectricity as its primary energy source, is less than 50% of the carbon intensity of nickel sulfate produced from mixed hydroxide precipitate when the source of energy relies on non-renewables such as coal-powered electricity. The refinery’s primary power source is hydroelectric from Ontario Power Generation, resulting in a nearly zero greenhouse gas emissions. Electra has installed material feed handling equipment in advance of black mass recycling at its refinery Electra has installed material feed handling equipment in advance of black mass recycling at its refinery About Electra Battery Materials Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently commissioning North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy focused on onshoring the electric vehicle supply chain. Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra’s refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec. For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com
Trent Mell:
remarkable progress at Electra refinery the past 2 weeks. Spent time around the Cobalt crystallizer yesterday.
Aantal posts per pagina:
20
50
100
Direct naar Forum
-- Selecteer een forum --
Nieuwsberichten
Artikelen
Koffiekamer
Belastingzaken
Beleggingsfondsen
Beursspel
BioPharma
Daytraders
Garantieproducten
Opties
Technische Analyse
Technische Analyse Software
Vastgoed
Warrants
4Energy Invest
Aalberts
AB InBev
Abionyx Pharma
Ablynx
ABN AMRO
ABO-Group
Acacia Pharma
Accell Group
Accentis
Accsys Technologies
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Ackermans & van Haaren
ADMA Biologics
Adomos
AdUX
Adyen
Aedifica
Aegon
AFC Ajax
Affimed NV
ageas
Agfa-Gevaert
Ahold
Air France - KLM
Airspray
Akka Technologies
AkzoNobel
Alfen
Allfunds Group
Allfunds Group
Almunda Professionals (vh Novisource)
Alpha Pro Tech
Alphabet Inc.
Altice
Alumexx ((Voorheen Phelix (voorheen Inverko))
AM
Amarin Corporation
Amerikaanse aandelen
AMG
AMS
Amsterdam Commodities
AMT Holding
Anavex Life Sciences Corp
Antares
Antonov
Aperam
Apollo Alternative Assets
Apple
Arcadis
Arcelor Mittal
Archos
Arcona Property Fund
arGEN-X
Arrowhead Research
Ascencio
ASIT biotech
ASMI
ASML
ASR Nederland
ATAI Life Sciences
Atenor Group
Athlon Group
Atrium European Real Estate
Auplata
Avantium
Axsome Therapeutics
Azelis Group
Azerion
B&S Group
Baan
Ballast Nedam
BALTA GROUP N.V.
BAM Groep
Banco de Sabadell
Banimmo A
Barco
Barrick Gold
BASF SE
Basic-Fit
Basilix
Batenburg Beheer
BE Semiconductor
Beaulieulaan
Befimmo
Bekaert
Belgische aandelen
Belreca
Beluga
Beter Bed
Bever
Binck
Biocartis
Biophytis
Biosynex
Biotalys
Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies
bluebird bio
Blydenstijn-Willink
BMW
BNP Paribas S.A.
Boeing Company
Bols (Lucas Bols N.V.)
Bone Therapeutics
Borr Drilling
Boskalis
BP PLC
bpost
Brand Funding
Brederode
Brill
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brunel
C/Tac
Campine
Canadese aandelen
Care Property Invest
Carmila
Carrefour
Cate, ten
CECONOMY
Celyad
CFD's
CFE
CGG
Chinese aandelen
Cibox Interactive
Citygroup
Claranova
CM.com
Co.Br.Ha.
Coca-Cola European Partners
Cofinimmo
Cognosec
Colruyt
Commerzbank
Compagnie des Alpes
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage
Connect Group
Continental AG
Corbion
Core Labs
Corporate Express
Corus
Crescent (voorheen Option)
Crown van Gelder
Crucell
CTP
Curetis
Cyber Security 1 AB
Cybergun
D'Ieteren
D.E Master Blenders 1753
Deceuninck
Delta Lloyd
DEME
Deutsche Cannabis
DEUTSCHE POST AG
Dexia
DGB Group
DIA
Diegem Kennedy
Distri-Land Certificate
DNC
Dockwise
DPA Flex Group
Draka Holding
DSC2
DSM
Duitse aandelen
Dutch Star Companies ONE
Duurzaam Beleggen
DVRG
Ease2pay
Ebusco
Eckert-Ziegler
Econocom Group
Econosto
Edelmetalen
Ekopak
Elia
EMD Music
Endemol
Energie
Energiekontor
Engie
Envipco
Erasmus Beursspel
Eriks
Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save)
EUR/USD
Eurobio
Eurocastle
Eurocommercial Properties
Euronav
Euronext
Euronext
Euronext.liffe Optiecompetitie
Europcar Mobility Group
Europlasma
EVC
EVS Broadcast Equipment
Exact
Exmar
Exor
Facebook
Fagron
Fastned
Fingerprint Cards AB
First Solar Inc
FlatexDeGiro
Floridienne
Flow Traders
Fluxys Belgium D
FNG (voorheen DICO International)
Fondsmanager Gezocht
ForFarmers
Fountain
Frans Maas
Franse aandelen
FuelCell Energy
Fugro
Futures
FX, Forex, foreign exchange market, valutamarkt
Galapagos
Gamma
Gaussin
GBL
Gemalto
General Electric
Genfit
Genk Logistics Cert.
Genmab
GeoJunxion
Getronics
Gilead Sciences
Gimv
Global Graphics
Goud
GrandVision
Great Panther Mining
Greenyard
Grolsch
Grondstoffen
Grontmij
Guru
Hagemeyer
HAL
Hamon Groep
Hedge funds: Haaien of helden?
Heijmans
Heineken
Hello Fresh
HES Beheer
Hitt
Holland Colours
Homburg Invest
Home Invest Belgium
Hoop Effektenbank, v.d.
Hunter Douglas
Hydratec Industries (v/h Nyloplast)
HyGear (NPEX effectenbeurs)
Hypotheken
IBA
ICT Automatisering
Iep Invest (voorheen Punch International)
Ierse aandelen
IEX Group
IEX.nl Sparen
IMCD
Immo Moury
Immobel
Imtech
ING Groep
Innoconcepts
InPost
Insmed Incorporated (INSM)
IntegraGen
Intel
Intertrust
Intervest Offices & Warehouses
Intrasense
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV)
Isotis
JDE PEET'S
Jensen-Group
Jetix Europe
Johnson & Johnson
Just Eat Takeaway
Kardan
Kas Bank
KBC Ancora
KBC Groep
Kendrion
Keyware Technologies
Kiadis Pharma
Kinepolis Group
KKO International
Klépierre
Kortrijk Shop. Cert.
KPN
KPNQwest
KUKA AG
La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Lavide Holding (voorheen Qurius)
LBC
LBI International
Leasinvest
Logica
Lotus Bakeries
Lux-Airport Cert
Macintosh Retail Group
Majorel
Marel
Mastrad
Materialise NV
McGregor
MDxHealth
Mediq
MediVision
Melexis
Merus Labs International
Merus NV
Microsoft
Miko
Mithra Pharmaceuticals
Montea
Moolen, van der
Mopoli
Morefield Group
Mota-Engil Africa
MotorK
Moury Construct
MTY Holdings (voorheen Alanheri)
Nationale Bank van België
Nationale Nederlanden
NBZ
Nedap
Nedfield
Nedschroef
Nedsense Enterpr
Nel ASA
Neoen SA
Neopost
Neovacs
NEPI Rockcastle
Netflix
Neufcour (Compagnie Financière de)
New Sources Energy
Neways Electronics
NewTree
NexTech AR Solutions
NIBC
Nieuwe Steen Investments
Nintendo
Nokia
Nokia OYJ
Nokia Oyj
Novacyt
NPEX
NR21
Numico
Nutreco
Nvidia
NWE Nederlandse AM Hypotheek Bank
NX Filtration
NXP Semiconductors NV
Nyrstar
Nyxoah
Océ
OCI
Octoplus
Oil States International
Onconova Therapeutics
Ontex
Onward Medical
Onxeo SA
OpenTV
OpGen
Opinies - Tilburg Trading Club
Opportunty Investment Management
Option Trading Company
Orange Belgium
Oranjewoud
Orcobsaar1219
Ordina Beheer
Oud ForFarmers
Outotec
Oxurion (vh ThromboGenics)
P&O Nedlloyd
PAVmed
Payton Planar Magnetics
PCB
Perpetuals, Steepeners
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
Personalized Nursing Services
Pfizer
Pharco
Pharming
Pharnext
Philips
Picanol
Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Plug Power
Politiek
Porceleyne Fles
Portugese aandelen
PostNL
Priority Telecom
Prologis Euro Prop
ProQR Therapeutics
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Prosus
Proximus
Qrf
Qualcomm
Quest For Growth
Rabobank Certificaat
Randstad
Range Beleggen
RealDolmen
Recticel
Reed Elsevier
Reesink
Refresco Gerber
Reibel
Relief therapeutics
Renewi
Rente en valuta
Resilux
Retail Estates
RoodMicrotec
Rosier
Roularta Media
Royal Bank Of Scotland
Royal Dutch Shell
RTL Group
RTL Group
S&P 500
Sabca
Samas Groep
Sapec
SBM Offshore
Scandinavische (Noorse, Zweedse, Deense, Finse) aandelen
Schuitema
Seagull
Sequana Medical
Shanks Group
Shurgard
Siemens Gamesa
Sif Holding
Signify
Simac
Sint Gudule Plaats Cert.
Sioen Industries
Sipef
Sligro Food Group
SMA Solar technology
Smartphoto Group
Smit Internationale
Snowworld
SNS Fundcoach Beleggingsfondsen Competitie
SNS Reaal
SNS Small & Midcap Competitie
Sofina
Softimat
Solocal Group
Solvac
Solvay
Sopheon
Spadel
Sparen voor later
Spectra7 Microsystems
Spotify
Spyker N.V.
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stern
Stork
Sucraf A en B
Sunrun
Super de Boer
SVK (Scheerders van Kerchove)
Systeem Trading
Team Kalorik
Technicolor
Tele Atlas
Telegraaf Media
Telenet Groep Holding
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Ter Beke
Tesla Motors Inc.
Tessenderlo Group
Tetragon Financial Group
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Texaf
THEMIS BIOSCIENCE
TherapeuticsMD
Thunderbird Resorts
TIE
Tigenix
Tikkurila
TINC
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL
TKH Group
TMC
TNT Express
TomTom
Transocean
Trigano
Tubize
Turbo's
Twilio
UCB
Umicore
Unibail-Rodamco
Unifiedpost
Unilever
Unilever
uniQure
Unit 4 Agresso
Unitronics
Univar
Universal Music Group
USG People
Vallourec
Value8
Value8 Cum Pref
Van de Velde
Van Lanschot
Vastned
Vastned Retail Belgium
Vedior
VendexKBB
VEON
Vermogensbeheer
Versatel
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
VGP
Via Net.Works
Viohalco
Vivendi
Vivoryon Therapeutics
VNU
VolkerWessels
Volkswagen
Volta Finance
Vonovia
Vopak
Warehouses
Wavin
WDP
Wegener
Weibo Corp
Wereldhave
Wereldhave Belgium
Wessanen
Wolters Kluwer
Woluwe Uitbreiding
X-FAB
Xebec
Xeikon
Xior
Yatra Capital Limited
Zalando
Zenitel
Zénobe Gramme
Zetes Industries
Ziggo
Zilver - Silver World Spot (USD)
Indices
AEX 630,58
-0,38%
EUR/USD 0,9722
-0,57%
FTSE 100 6.858,79
+0,12%
Germany40^ 12.360,70
+0,04%
Gold spot 1.644,60
0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 10.321,39
-3,08%
Stijgers
Dalers