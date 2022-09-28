Van beleggers
Forum  /  Grondstoffen  /  Electra Battery Materials Corporation (EBM)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (EBM)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (EBM)

8 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 28 september 2022 14:04
    Electra is building North America’s only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company’s own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers.

    Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region’s fast growing electric vehicle industry.

    electrabmc.com

    CAN beurs: ELBM
    US beurs: ELBM

    Hier een draadje van een andere coming one.

    Materials (Park)
    electrabmc.com/our-business/battery-m...

    Cobalt-copper deposits
    electrabmc.com/our-business/iron-creek/
  2. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 28 september 2022 14:05
    Electra Makes Continued Progress on Cobalt Refinery Project and Prepares for Black Mass Recycling Demonstration
    TORONTO, ON – (September 28, 2022) – Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”) today provided an update on the commissioning of its cobalt refinery located north of Toronto, confirming that it remains on track to meet project timelines, including the launch of a black mass recycling demonstration, and capital cost guidance announced with its Q2 2022 reporting.

    “Electra continues to build momentum,” said Trent Mell, CEO of Electra Battery Materials. “On the heels of our commercial agreement with LG Energy Solution announced last week, we are excited by the continued progress at our refinery and the prospects of our upcoming black mass recycling demonstration plant. Building upon successful metallurgical testing and engineering work, and the receipt and installation of key pieces of equipment, we anticipate launching our battery recycling demonstration plant at the Ontario refinery site this fall.”

    Mr. Mell added, “The plant demonstration, which will be conducted in concert with ongoing commissioning efforts at the refinery, is expected to produce five marketable products. Revenue generated from black mass recycling activities will be accretive to results expected from the sale of cobalt sulfate that is anticipated beginning in spring 2023 when the refinery is commissioned.”

    Refinery Commissioning Highlights

    Through September 28, 2022, Electra’s progress on the refinery commissioning project can be measured by a number of key developments, including:

    Completed 85 percent of testing of existing brownfield equipment for recommissioning.
    Completed 85 percent of all procurement.
    Completed 90 percent of detailed engineering.
    Completed 75 percent of the erection of the solvent extraction building, and major solvent extraction equipment will start to be placed by the end of October.
    Foundations and structural steel work continue for the crystallizer plant, and key processing equipment, including falling film evaporator and crystallizer vessels, are scheduled to be installed in early November.
    Other equipment already at site to support the buildout of the crystallizer plant process include two steam package boilers, a crystallizer plant condenser, condensate and cobalt sulphate feed tanks, and a crystallizer centrifuge.
    The owners’ team is now at 25 personnel, consisting of trades people, engineers, operators, lab technicians, and office support staff.
    Black Mass Recycling Demonstration

    Electra has completed process development and engineering on recycling black mass material, a byproduct generated by the end-of-life EV battery recycling and other recycled lithium-based battery sources.

    Electra sourced black mass samples from suppliers in Europe and North America, studied the feed characteristics, and developed a hydrometallurgical process route to recover contained lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite. The test work was conducted using the facilities of SGS Labs in Lakefield, Ontario and engineering was completed using the combined resources of Electra technical personnel, supported by process design engineers of Hatch Associates and mechanical and electrical engineering support by Bestech.

    Electra is retrofitting its existing refinery to accommodate its black mass process and plans to conduct large scale bulk runs to establish the process parameters, generate data for further optimization and validate the recoveries and quality of various marketable products.

    Under the parameters of the black mass demonstration, Electra plans to process up to 75 tonnes of material in a batch mode using the facilities of the refinery. The process samples that will be collected during the bulk run will be analyzed by Electra’s laboratory, which is fully equipped with required instrumentation, including X-ray Fluorescence (XRF), Atomic Absorption (AA) and Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) analytical equipment.

    Electra will use a hydrometallurgical process to the treat black mass. This process has a low carbon footprint and produces stable non-acid generating tailings, thereby reducing environmental impacts while meeting or exceeding water discharge effluent criteria as stipulated by both federal and provincial regulations.
  3. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 28 september 2022 14:08
    Electra and LG Energy Solution Sign Three-year Cobalt Supply Agreement – Marks Marks Electra’s first commercial agreement in EV supply chain
    TORONTO, ON – (September 22, 2022) – Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”) today announced the signing of a three-year agreement to supply battery grade cobalt to LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220), a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Electra has agreed to supply LGES with 7,000 tonnes of battery grade cobalt from 2023 to 2025. The material will be supplied from the only cobalt sulfate refinery in North America, located north of Toronto, Ontario.

    Electra will supply 1,000 tonnes of cobalt contained in a cobalt sulfate product in 2023 and a further 3,000 tonnes in each of 2024 and 2025 under an agreed pricing mechanism. In addition to the supply agreement, Electra and LG Energy Solution have agreed to cooperate and explore ways to advance opportunities across North America’s EV supply chain, including, but not limited to, securing of sustainable sources of raw materials. Financial terms of the supply agreement were not disclosed.

    “LG Energy Solution is a global leader in the electric vehicle supply chain, and we are delighted to sign our first strategic supply agreement with such an important player in the lithium-ion battery market,” said Trent Mell, CEO of Electra. “This is only the beginning of a larger strategic relationship with LG Energy Solution involving our other assets and growth initiatives in the North American battery supply chain.”

    “As we have recently announced our mid- to long-term strategy to focus on North America, the fastest growing EV market, these partnerships serve as a crucial step towards securing a stable key raw material supply chain in the region,” said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. “By establishing a strategic partnership with Electra, a key critical material supplier and only cobalt refinery in North America, LGES will continue to ensure the steady delivery of our top-quality products, thereby further advancing the global transition to EVs and ultimately to a sustainable future.”

    “Today’s announcement is great news for Canada,” said the Hon. Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry. “This agreement between Electra and LG Energy Solution will see Canadian critical mineral resources and Canadian workers helping to build the car of the future. Through partnerships like this one, Canada is cementing its position as the world’s green supplier of choice in the auto industry and beyond.”

    “A key part of our government’s plan to build Ontario is supporting partnerships like this one between Electra and LG Energy Solution,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “With our critical minerals strategy, cutting-edge technology and world-class workforce, Ontario has what it takes to build the cars of the future, and we’re proud to see more and more companies come to Ontario for exciting partnerships.”

    According to research by CRU, a leading provider of business intelligence on the global metals, mining, and fertilizer industries, China is currently responsible for 71% of refined cobalt, 76% of refined nickel and 93% of refined manganese used in EV batteries. Favourable public policy and growing EV adoption rates are accelerating the development of a North American refining and battery recycling ecosystem by Electra. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act underscores the importance of creating a domestic EV battery supply chain by extending a $7,500 tax credit for vehicles that do not contain critical minerals sourced from China and Russia.

    Electra’s low-carbon hydrometallurgical refinery complex is located in Temiskaming Shores, near the Sudbury Nickel Basin. The refinery is in the late stages of commissioning and is expected to commence operations in the spring of 2023. Cobalt sulfate provided under the term of the contract with LGES will be sufficient to supply up to 1.5 million full electric vehicles.

    At full capacity, Electra’s facility will produce enough cobalt to supply up to 1.5 million electric vehicles per year.

    To meet growing customer demand, the Company announced on June 22, 2022 that it is evaluating a second refinery in the province of Quebec by 2025-26, which could source cobalt from Electra’s Idaho cobalt and copper project. There are no other cobalt sulfate producers in North America today.

    The Company is also developing black mass battery recycling capabilities to recover lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and copper. A demonstration plant will be commissioned in the fall of 2022 to validate the Company’s proprietary flow sheet, with commercialization anticipated in 2023-24. Electra’s other growth projects include the construction of a battery grade nickel refinery and a manganese refinery, to establish a fully integrated battery materials park with a third-party cathode precursor (pCAM) manufacturer. Electra announced the highlights of an engineering scoping study related to development of an integrated facility on September 8, 2022 that outlined a path to growing nickel sulfate refining capacity in North America.

    LGES and Electra will hold a formal ceremony today, September 22, in Toronto, celebrating the signing of a term sheet, which commits the parties to key commercial terms. Final legal documentation and signing of the definitive agreement is expected to be concluded in the coming months.

    CIBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Electra.
  5. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 30 september 2022 15:20
    Goed bezig...

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation
    Today marks the 2nd annual National Day for Truth And Reconciliation. We reflect on the legacy of Indian Residential schools on our indigenous groups. We honour the survivors, families, and communities. We remember the children who did not come home.

    www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/ca...
  7. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 13 oktober 2022 13:08
    Electra Starts Commissioning of Battery Materials Recycling Demonstration Plant at its Ontario Refinery Complex
    electrabmc.com/electra-starts-commiss...

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra") today announced the start of commissioning of its black mass recycling demonstration plant at its battery materials park located north of Toronto following the successful installation of material feed handling and lime delivery systems, two key circuits in Electra’s hydrometallurgical process designed to recycle end of life lithium-ion battery materials.

    “Automakers are looking for a closed-loop supply chain for their batteries and Electra’s recycling process presents a compelling solution to move to a circular model for recycling end-of-life batteries and battery manufacturing scrap,” said Trent Mell, CEO of Electra Battery Materials. “Consistent with our strategy, integrating battery materials recycling to our cobalt sulfate production activities at our refinery will not only serve as an important differentiator but will allow us to generate incremental cash flow while strengthening our relationships with various stakeholders that make up the North American EV supply chain.”

    Mr. Mell added, “Pending completion of the demonstration plant and a review of project economics, success could pave the way towards the buildout of a 5,000 tonne per annum black mass processing facility within our battery materials park in Ontario using existing infrastructure, personnel, and lab facility. Additional capacity would be added through construction of additional modules as the market for recycled battery material expands.”

    Electra is currently retrofitting its existing cobalt sulfate refinery located in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario to accommodate its proprietary hydrometallurgical process designed to treat black mass, a byproduct generated from the recycling of end-of-life EV and other lithium-ion batteries.

    Under the parameters of the black mass demonstration, Electra plans to process up to 75 tonnes of material in a batch mode. Using its lab tested process, Electra anticipates the recovery of high value elements found in lithium-ion batteries, including nickel, cobalt, lithium, manganese, copper, and graphite.

    Electra also anticipates the full commissioning of all equipment and circuits of the black mass recycling demonstration in the fall of 2022 with the full commissioning of the cobalt sulfate refinery expected in the spring of 2023. The Company will provide regular updates on the status of its demonstration plant and commissioning efforts.

    In preparation for the black mass demonstration plant, Electra completed process development and engineering on recycling black mass material. Electra previously sourced black mass samples from suppliers in North America, Europe, and Asia, studied the feed characteristics, and developed a hydrometallurgical process route to recover contained lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite. The test work was conducted using the facilities of SGS Labs in Lakefield, Ontario and engineering was completed using the combined resources of Electra technical personnel, supported by process design engineers of Hatch Associates and mechanical and electrical engineering support by Bestech.

    Electra’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process has a low carbon footprint and produces stable non-acid generating tailings, thereby reducing environmental impacts while meeting or exceeding water discharge effluent criteria as stipulated by both federal and provincial regulations.

    Electra completed a benchmarking study that indicates that the carbon intensity of the cradle-to-gate battery grade nickel sulfate produced from recycled black mass using its hydrometallurgical process in a low-carbon electricity grid is lower than other feed options, including Class 1 nickel metal, nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate or ferronickel.

    In addition, the carbon intensity of nickel sulfate produced from recycled black mass at Electra’s refinery, which uses hydroelectricity as its primary energy source, is less than 50% of the carbon intensity of nickel sulfate produced from mixed hydroxide precipitate when the source of energy relies on non-renewables such as coal-powered electricity. The refinery’s primary power source is hydroelectric from Ontario Power Generation, resulting in a nearly zero greenhouse gas emissions.

    Electra has installed material feed handling equipment in advance of black mass recycling at its refinery

    About Electra Battery Materials

    Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently commissioning North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy focused on onshoring the electric vehicle supply chain. Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra’s refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec. For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com
