Aandeel SBM Offshore AEX:SBMO.NL, NL0000360618

Home  /  Forum  /  SBM Offshore  /  Drijvende windparken - nieuws/gedachten/techniek

Drijvende windparken - nieuws/gedachten/techniek

8 Posts
  3. pim f 5 augustus 2021 11:47
    www.oedigital.com/news/489458-fpso-gi...

    SBM Offshore, one of the world's largest FPSO leasing firms in the oil and gas sector, has, via a joint venture, moved a step closer towards securing rights for a floating wind farm project in the Celtic Sea, off the coast of Wales in the UK.

    The UK Crown Estate has announced intent to grant seabed rights for two 100MW floating wind test and demonstration sites (Llyr 1 and Llyr 2) in the Celtic Sea to Floventis Energy, a joint venture between SBM Offshore and renewables firm Cieco.

    The seabed lease grant is subject to Habitats Regulations Assessment, to assess possible impacts on protected marine habitats. Subject to the outcome of this plan-level HRA, the applicants could then be granted seabed agreements for lease.

    After that, the Llyr project will progress with environmental assessments and surveys.

    "[Floventis Energy] seeks to secure seabed rights and relevant permits before implementing state-of-the-art technologies for floating offshore wind activities, helping to stimulate infrastructure investment, reduce costs and develop supply chain in what will be one of the key UK markets for floating offshore wind," SBM Offshore said.

    Severine Baudic, SBM Offshore New Energies and Services Managing Director, said: “We are very proud of this first key milestone achieved with Cierco through our joint venture Floventis Energy. Our partnership will benefit from the combined expertise of Cierco in project development and SBM Offshore in floating offshore projects. Together, we have the ambition to stimulate and accelerate the floating wind market while building track-record and local presence.”

    Mikael Jakobsson, Chairman of Cierco Ltd, added “We are very pleased to reach this first milestone for Floventis Energy, which materializes the strong partnership we established with SBM Offshore with the objective to develop competitive and sustainable floating wind projects.

    The Llyr development comprises two offshore sites, with a capacity of 100 MW each, south of Pembroke, Wales, UK, in waters of between 60 and 70m deep. The two sites will offer an opportunity to test and demonstrate innovative floating wind technologies, enabling the build-up of the floating wind supply chain.

    Worth noting, while SBM Offshore is best known for its FPSO business, it is not exactly a total newcomer to the floating wind space.

    A few years back the company won a deal with EDF Renouvelables for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of three floating units and its mooring system, for offshore wind turbines with a total capacity of 25.2 MW.

    The units will be deployed offshore Marseille, France for the project Provence Grand Large. According to available Info, the installation in France could be expected in 2022.


  5. forum rang 7 Leefloon 5 augustus 2021 11:53
    quote:

    pim f schreef op 5 augustus 2021 11:44:

    Dit moet het gaan worden. Verplaatsbaar, verhuurbaar. Spannend.

    FWIW, off-topic door de gekozen versmallende ingang van SBM:

    www.dolfines.com
    live.euronext.com/nl/product/equities...

    Geen tip, maar een beursgenoteerde drijvende aanvulling.

    Terug naar SBM...
  8. N audio 5 september 2021 18:54
    Interessant inderdaad. Wat ik echter ook tussen de regels door lees is dat het kosten aspect echt wel een hele serieuze uitdaging is.
    Ook lijkt de markt ervoor nog nauwelijks te bestaan, iets wat natuurlijk in een stroomversnelling kan komen. Regeren blijft uiteraard vooruitzien.
    In elk geval hebben we een beetje een idee welke richting SBM opdenkt richting de toekomst...
8 Posts
