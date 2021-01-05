Aandeel ProQR Therapeutics NV OTC:PRQR, NL0010872495

Inloggen

Aandeel ProQR Therapeutics NV

  • 4,260 6 jan 2021 22:00
  • -0,020 (-0,47%) Dagrange 4,200 - 4,476
  • 346.466 Gem. (3M) 322,6K

ProQR Therapeutics 2021

  7 januari 2021
    ProQR Completes Enrollment of its Pivotal Trial of Sepofarsen for the Treatment of LCA10

    LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced it has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 2/3 Illuminate study of sepofarsen for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10) due to the p.Cys998X mutation in the CEP290 gene. With enrollment completed, top-line results are expected in the first half (H1) of 2022.
Koers 4,260   Verschil -0,02 (-0,47%)
Laag 4,200   Volume 346.466
Hoog 4,476   Gem. Volume 322.592
6 jan 2021 22:00
