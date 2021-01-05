Aandeel ProQR Therapeutics NV OTC:PRQR, NL0010872495

ProQR Therapeutics 2021
ProQR start het jaar op een koers van $4,14. Voor nieuwe beleggers een prima uitgangspunt om dit jaar een fraai rendement te behalen. RNA therapieën staan immers volop in de belangstelling zodat er dit jaar genoeg kansen zullen zijn.
helaas voorbeurs $ 3,95 = 4,6% niet echt hoopvol
proqr komt zelf nooit met echt nieuws naar buiten
denk dat de ceo in lockdown stand staat
Ik zou maar stoppen met kijken naar die voorbeurskoersen van kleine fondsjes zoals ProQR, die slaan helemaal nergens op zoals je ongetwijfeld weer gezien hebt.
Wat zijn jullie verwachtingen met betrekking tot de Bioconnect conferentie, is er een waarschijnlijkheid dat men voor of tijdens deze conferentie nieuws naar buiten zal brengen of is het echt wachten tot Q2/Q3 op verse data?
ProQR Completes Enrollment of its Pivotal Trial of Sepofarsen for the Treatment of LCA10
LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced it has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 2/3 Illuminate study of sepofarsen for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10) due to the p.Cys998X mutation in the CEP290 gene. With enrollment completed, top-line results are expected in the first half (H1) of 2022.
Kempen publiceert haar European Life Sciences Outlook 2021. Bij de "best value names" staat ProQR als tip.
ProQR Therapeutics NV
6 jan 2021