Aandeel ProQR Therapeutics NV OTC:PRQR, NL0010872495

ProQR Completes Enrollment of its Pivotal Trial of Sepofarsen for the Treatment of LCA10



LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced it has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 2/3 Illuminate study of sepofarsen for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10) due to the p.Cys998X mutation in the CEP290 gene. With enrollment completed, top-line results are expected in the first half (H1) of 2022.

