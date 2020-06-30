PostNL « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

  1. Stephanovic. 30 juni 2020 21:14
    Vandaag nabeurs cijfers FedEx.

    FedEx to Announce Q4 FY20 Results on June 30, 2020
    FedEx Corporation will release its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 results after market close on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The company will host a webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A link for the webcast will be available on our website prior to the event at FedEx Investor Relations. The company is postponing the release from the original June 23, 2020 date in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing “shelter in place” requirements.

  4. Stephanovic. 30 juni 2020 21:41

    Later today, after the close, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is expected to report results for its latest quarter. The company has helped enable an increase in online shopping as the coronavirus forced people to stay at home and kept shops closed. So it could be interesting to see if executives talk about how that trend is going. It could also be interesting to see if they say anything about their outlook on the economic reopening.

  7. Stephanovic. 30 juni 2020 22:13
    News Release
    FedEx Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings
    Download Earnings Release (PDF 274 KB)

    MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2020 ... FedEx Corp. today reported the following consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended May 31 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):


    Fiscal 2020

    Fiscal 2019


    As Reported
    (GAAP)

    Adjusted
    (non-GAAP)

    As Reported
    (GAAP)

    Adjusted
    (non-GAAP)

    Revenue

    $17.4 billion

    $17.4 billion

    $17.8 billion

    $17.8 billion

    Operating income

    $475 million

    $907 million

    $1.32 billion

    $1.72 billion

    Operating margin

    2.7%

    5.2%

    7.4%

    9.6%

    Net (loss) income

    ($334 million)

    $663 million

    ($1.97 billion)

    $1.32 billion

    Diluted (loss) EPS

    ($1.28)

    $2.53

    ($7.56)

    $5.01


    This year’s and last year’s quarterly and full-year consolidated results have been adjusted for:


    Impact per diluted share
    Fiscal 2020

    Fiscal 2019


    Fourth Quarter

    Full Year

    Fourth Quarter

    Full Year

    Mark-to-market retirement plan
    accounting adjustment

    $2.22

    $2.22

    $11.33

    $11.22

    Goodwill and other asset
    impairment charges

    1.40

    1.58





    TNT Express integration expenses

    0.18

    0.80

    0.26

    1.18

    Business realignment costs





    0.91

    0.91

    FedEx Ground legal matter







    0.16

    Net U.S. deferred tax liability
    remeasurement







    0.02

    “Though our fiscal fourth quarter performance was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely proud of the herculean efforts of our team members,” said Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corp. chairman and CEO. “With safety as the first priority, these men and women provided essential transportation of critical supplies across the globe and delivered peak-level e-commerce volumes in the United States. As a result of the strategic investments we have made to enhance our capabilities and efficiencies, FedEx is well positioned to support and benefit from the reopening of the global economy.”

    Virtually all revenue and expense line items were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter. While commercial volumes were down significantly due to business closures across the globe, there were surges in residential deliveries at FedEx Ground and in transpacific and charter flights at FedEx Express, which required incremental costs to serve. The company also incurred an approximate $125 million increase in operating costs related to personal protective equipment and medical/safety supplies, as well as additional security and cleaning services to protect our team members and ensure we are safely providing essential services for our customers.

    Additionally, operating results were negatively affected by one fewer operating weekday, increased costs to expand services, higher bad debt expense, increased self-insurance accruals and the loss of business from a large customer. These factors were partially offset by the strong residential delivery volume growth at FedEx Ground, increased revenue per shipment at FedEx Freight, a favorable net impact of fuel and lower variable incentive compensation expenses.

    Fourth quarter results include goodwill and other asset impairments of approximately $370 million, primarily related to goodwill impairment at FedEx Office. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary store closures and declining print revenue at FedEx Office during the fourth quarter and is expected to continue to negatively impact its near-term operating performance. The quarter’s results also include a pre-tax noncash mark-to-market (MTM) retirement plan accounting adjustment of a net $794 million loss. The negative impact from a 64 basis point decrease in the discount rate more than offset the benefit from stronger than expected asset returns.

    Net income includes a tax benefit of $71 million related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) provision which allows tax losses to be offset against income from prior years that was taxed at higher rates. This benefit was mostly offset by a non-cash tax expense of $51 million due to a change in deferred tax balances related to foreign operations.

    Full-Year Results

    FedEx Corp. reported the following consolidated results for the full year (adjusted measures exclude the items listed above for the applicable fiscal year):


    Fiscal 2020

    Fiscal 2019


    As Reported
    (GAAP)

    Adjusted
    (non-GAAP)

    As Reported
    (GAAP)

    Adjusted
    (non-GAAP)

    Revenue

    $69.2 billion

    $69.2 billion

    $69.7 billion

    $69.7 billion

    Operating income

    $2.42 billion

    $3.12 billion

    $4.47 billion

    $5.22 billion

    Operating margin

    3.5%

    4.5%

    6.4%

    7.5%

    Net income

    $1.29 billion

    $2.49 billion

    $540 million

    $4.13 billion

    Diluted EPS

    $4.90

    $9.50

    $2.03

    $15.52

    Capital spending for fiscal 2020 was $5.9 billion.

    Outlook

    FedEx is not providing an earnings forecast for fiscal 2021 as the timing and pace of an economic recovery are uncertain.

    FedEx will continue to manage network capacity, making adjustments as needed to align with volumes and operating conditions. FedEx will also remain focused on last-mile optimization, including the continued rollout of the FedEx Express initiative to utilize FedEx Ground for the transport and delivery of select day-definite FedEx Express residential packages within the U.S. FedEx Ground will complete the integration of FedEx SmartPost packages into standard FedEx Ground operations by peak season.

    TNT Express integration expenses are estimated to total approximately $1.7 billion through the completion of the physical network integration in fiscal 2022, of which $175 million is expected to be incurred this fiscal year.

    Capital expenditures for fiscal 2021 are targeted to be approximately $4.9 billion, a $1 billion year-over-year decline, due primarily to reduced vehicle replacement spending and delayed facility investments.

    The company does not anticipate making contributions to its tax-qualified U.S. domestic pension plans during fiscal 2021, following voluntary contributions of $1 billion during each of the last two fiscal years.

    “We have reduced our planned capital spending where possible and have taken actions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” said Alan B. Graf, Jr., FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. “While the near-term outlook is unclear, we expect to benefit from the global recovery as we leverage the strength of our unmatched air network and U.S. residential capabilities, our yield management efforts and multiple initiatives to improve our financial performance.”
  8. Stephanovic. 30 juni 2020 22:35
    FedEx surprises Wall Street with better results

    FedEx Corp. stock rallied late Tuesday after the deliveries and logistics company reported better-than-expected adjusted profit and sales as the surge in online buying amid the coronavirus pandemic offset higher costs and thinner margins.

    FedEx FDX reported a loss of $334 million, or $1.28 a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $1.97 billion, or $7.56 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time losses, the company earned $663 million, or $2.53 a share, compared with adjusted earnings of $5.01 a year ago.

    Sales fell slightly to $17.4 billion from $17.8 billion a year ago.

    Analysts polled by FactSet had expected FedEx to report adjusted earnings of $1.58 a share on sales of $16.4 billion.

    The quarter was “severely affected” by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Executive Frederick W. Smith said in a statement. The company’s “strategic investments” to improve capacity and efficiencies paid off and “FedEx is well positioned to support and benefit from the reopening of the global economy,” he said.

    Commercial volumes were down significantly due to worldwide business closures, but there were surges in residential deliveries for its FedEx Ground business and in transpacific and charter flights for FedEx Express, which required incremental costs to serve.

    The company also incurred in about $125 million in increased operating costs related to personal protective equipment and medical and safety supplies for its employees, as well as additional security and cleaning services to protect them, it said.

    Operating results were impacted by increased costs to expand services, among other factors, the company said. The company also took a hit from pandemic-related temporary store closures and declining print revenue at its FedEx Office stores.

    FedEx’s net income includes a tax benefit of $71 million related to a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) provision that allows tax losses to be offset against income from prior years that was taxed at higher rates. The benefit, however, was mostly offset by a non-cash tax expense of $51 million due to a change in deferred tax balances related to foreign operations, the company said.

    Wall Street has worried that, for both FedEx and competitor United Parcel Service Inc. UPS , the loss of higher-margin business-to-business volumes would cancel out the benefits from the boon in higher-cost business-to-consumer deliveries related to the online buying sprees.

    FedEx said last month it was taking a $370 million charge in the quarter, mostly related to falling print revenue and temporary FedEx office and printing store closures.
