Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Wereldhave  /  Het onmogelijke is gebeurt!

Wereldhave « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Het onmogelijke is gebeurt!

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Mr.J.bonds 18 mei 2020 13:28
    Het onmogelijke is gebeurt. Eindelijk zien we een blijk van vertrouwen van de directie Wereldhave.
    Zou het dan toch een heel klein beetje de goede kant op gaan bij WH?..

    WH koerst in ieder geval 10% hoger vandaag! Gaan met deze ondergewaardeerde vastgoedbanaan!!


    simplywall.st/stocks/nl/real-estate/a...


    Trade Alert: The CEO & Member of the Management Board Of Wereldhave N.V. (AMS:WHA), Matthijs Storm, Has Just Spent €74k Buying 22% More Shares
    Simply Wall St May 15, 2020
    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Wereldhave N.V. (AMS:WHA) CEO & Member of the Management Board, Matthijs Storm, recently bought €74k worth of stock, for €7.39 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 22%.

    See our latest analysis for Wereldhave

    Wereldhave Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

    In fact, the recent purchase by Matthijs Storm was the biggest purchase of Wereldhave shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €6.44). It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Matthijs Storm was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

    You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!


3 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Wereldhave Meer »

Koers 7,080   Verschil +0,78 (+12,38%)
Laag 6,420   Volume 401.318
Hoog 7,090   Gem. Volume 381.173
18 mei 2020 15:32
label premium

Wereldhave: Groene lening helpt

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

Wereldhave Nieuws

  1. 13 mei Alle winkelcentra Wereldhave weer open 2
  2. 06 mei Wereldhave vindt huurder voor voorm... 2
  3. 24 apr Wereldhave begint gevolgen coronacr... 6
  4. 23 apr Wereldhave sluit 'groene' kredietfa... 5
  5. 08 apr Moody's overweegt kredietverlaging ... 5
  6. 07 apr Wereldhave zet een streep door slot... 1
  7. 13 feb Wereldhave krijgt afwaardering van ... 4
  8. 07 feb Bank DeGroof Petercam verlaagt advi... 10
  9. 06 feb Wereldhave bouwt winkelcentra om na... 16
  10. 05 feb Blik gericht op strategie-update We... 4

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    Wereldhave - Ontroerend slecht

    13 maart 2018 23:19 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    Vastgoed op de beurs

    27 oktober 2017 15:35 - Vimeo

  3. video thumbnail

    Corio mogelijk op uitbreken

    13 december 2010 10:19 - FTV

 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare