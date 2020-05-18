Wereldhave « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Het onmogelijke is gebeurt!
-
Het onmogelijke is gebeurt. Eindelijk zien we een blijk van vertrouwen van de directie Wereldhave.
Zou het dan toch een heel klein beetje de goede kant op gaan bij WH?..
WH koerst in ieder geval 10% hoger vandaag! Gaan met deze ondergewaardeerde vastgoedbanaan!!
simplywall.st/stocks/nl/real-estate/a...
Trade Alert: The CEO & Member of the Management Board Of Wereldhave N.V. (AMS:WHA), Matthijs Storm, Has Just Spent €74k Buying 22% More Shares
Simply Wall St May 15, 2020
Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Wereldhave N.V. (AMS:WHA) CEO & Member of the Management Board, Matthijs Storm, recently bought €74k worth of stock, for €7.39 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 22%.
See our latest analysis for Wereldhave
Wereldhave Insider Transactions Over The Last Year
In fact, the recent purchase by Matthijs Storm was the biggest purchase of Wereldhave shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €6.44). It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Matthijs Storm was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.
You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!
-
Ik snap de vreugde, maar het is oud nieuws dat al behandeld is in het wereldhave 2020 subforum
-
Koers
|
7,080
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,78
(+12,38%)
|Laag
|
6,420
|
|
Volume
|
401.318
|Hoog
|
7,090
|
|Gem. Volume
|
381.173
|
18 mei 2020 15:32
