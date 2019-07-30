Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  AMG  /  AMG augustus 2019- cijfers 2e kwartaal

AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AMG augustus 2019- cijfers 2e kwartaal

8 Posts
DeZwarteRidder 30 jul 2019 om 15:19








VOORUITBLIK 'Materiaalprijzen zitten AMG dwars'

Door ANP Producties
Updated 18 min geleden
19 min geleden in FINANCIEEL

Amsterdam - De producent van specialistische materialen Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG) heeft in het tweede kwartaal naar verwachting een lagere omzet in de boeken gezet. De divisie Critical Materials kampt dit jaar met sterke dalingen van de prijzen voor een aantal materiaalsoorten. Die ontwikkeling neemt ook een hap uit het bedrijfsresultaat.

Analisten rekenen in doorsnee op een kwartaalomzet van 322,6 miljoen dollar, zo komt naar voren uit een consensus die ING in een vooruitblik publiceert. Een jaar eerder bedroegen de opbrengsten nog 329,3 miljoen dollar. Het bedrijfsresultaat uit doorlopende activiteiten (rebitda) daalt naar verwachting tot 33,9 miljoen dollar, tegenover 50,7 miljoen dollar een jaar eerder. Het verlies per aandeel bedraagt 0,76 dollar, zo is de gemiddelde verwachting.

AMG, dat woensdag nabeurs met cijfers komt, verlaagde zijn winstverwachting al bij de presentatie van de eerstekwartaalcijfers. Dalingen van de prijzen voor vanadium, chroom, silicium, tantalium en spodumeen zijn daar debet aan. Analisten van ING zijn overigens nog iets negatiever over de prijsontwikkeling van enkele van die materialen en wijzen daarbij op verdere dalingen na de winstwaarschuwing. Ze houden voor het tweede kwartaal rekening met een lager bedrijfsresultaat uit terugkerende activiteiten dan de consensus.
steelfighter72 30 jul 2019 om 15:24








Valt enigszins gezien de gehele malaise erg mee met AMG....
DeZwarteRidder 31 jul 2019 om 19:51








Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, “We obviously had a disappointing quarter. Profitability was negatively impacted by deteriorating market prices as current spot prices across all of AMG’s portfolio are significantly below the prices which we experienced in the first quarter of 2019.

The second quarter of 2019 was particularly impacted by an unusual market price development in vanadium over the past several quarters. Market prices climbed consistently from the beginning of 2018 into the first quarter of 2019 and then plunged in a very short period beginning late in the first quarter of 2019 until present. We have seen spikes and crashes in the vanadium market before, however, this pattern is unique in the history of the metal. Traditionally, vanadium prices follow a consistent pattern - a short spike followed by a swift decline. This parallel pattern has a minimal effect on our inventory position as we build only a limited volume of high-priced inventory in the short spike period. In contrast, the sustained period of price acceleration in 2018 and into 2019 resulted in the buildup of a significant volume of high-priced vanadium inventory. This unusual pattern resulted in a substantial impact to our profitability as our inventory position experienced cost adjustments due to the sudden and severe decline in market price which eliminate the profitability on sales for the entire working capital cycle.

Despite the decline in price, if you exclude the transitional implications of the higher cost inventory on profitability, AMG’s vanadium business is robust and very profitable at the current market price. Additionally, we believe that the profitability associated with catalyst recycling will benefit dramatically over the next several years from the various macro trends impacting the industry.”

Key Figures
In 000’s US dollar
Q2 ‘19 Q2 ‘18 Change
Revenue $303,612 $329,321 (8%)
Gross (loss) profit (4,159) 79,161 N/A
Gross margin (1.4%) 24.0%

Operating (loss) profit (37,885) 42,019 N/A
Operating margin (12.5%) 12.8%

Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders (31,096) 17,309 N/A
Adjusted net income 5,953 16,546 (64%)


EPS - Fully diluted (1.02) 0.54 N/A

EBIT (1) 13,660 42,751 (68%)
EBITDA (2) 23,791 50,749 (53%)
EBITDA margin 7.8% 15.4%

Cash (used in) operating activities (11,027) (1,197) N/M

Note:

EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses.
EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Critical Materials
Q2 ‘19 Q2 ‘18 Change
Revenue $198,512 $223,788 (11%)
Gross (loss) profit (25,189) 51,623 N/A
Gross profit excluding
exceptional items 22,564 51,469 (56%)
Operating (loss) profit (43,029) 30,780 N/A
EBITDA 12,385 36,579 (66%)


AMG Critical Materials’ revenue in the second quarter decreased by $25.3 million, or 11%, to $198.5 million, driven largely by lower average prices across all seven business units during the quarter, partially offset by higher sales volumes of chrome metal, antimony, silicon metal, and lithium.

Gross (loss) profit in the second quarter decreased by $76.8 million to ($25.2) million. The reduction in gross profit was largely driven by lower vanadium profitability including a non-cash expense related to a vanadium inventory adjustment. In addition, AMG recorded non-cash impairments of $5.2 million associated with capitalized costs for the engineering of Spodumene II in the second quarter 2019.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $3.0 million, or 14%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to lower variable compensation expense.
DeZwarteRidder 31 jul 2019 om 19:53








Outlook

In the short-term, our financial results will be impacted by lower prices as we work through our higher cost inventories. Current spot prices across all of AMG’s portfolio are significantly below the prices we experienced in the first quarter of 2019. As such we have decided to update our full year EBITDA guidance for 2019 from the previously announced target of $150 million to $120 million.

Regarding our long-term guidance, we are extremely pleased with the advancement of our strategic projects. We made excellent progress in operating Spodumene I during the quarter. The plant operated at 85% of capacity during June and we continue to increase production levels. With respect to our vanadium strategy, substantial advancements were made during the quarter as we secured all the necessary financing to build a new catalyst recycling facility near our current recycling facility in Cambridge, Ohio. Lastly, the evaluation of a separate listing of AMG Technologies is progressing as planned.

These transformational projects in lithium, catalyst recycling and in AMG Technologies confirm our confidence in our long-term guidance. Our long-term guidance therefore remains unchanged at an EBITDA level of $350 million, or more, in 5 years, or less.
DeZwarteRidder 31 jul 2019 om 19:58








Nog 35.000 stuks te leen tegen 7.8 %
DeZwarteRidder 31 jul 2019 om 19:59








Actuele netto shortposities voor Nederland
Meldingen in het shortregister worden gepubliceerd na het sluiten van de beurs één dag na de dag waarop de posities zijn ingenomen. De posities in dit overzicht hebben betrekking tot 30 juli en zijn meest actuele gegevens die bekend zijn.

Aandeel Totaal short % sinds 29 juli
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group 21,68%
Fugro 19,36% 0,57%
PostNL 13,66% 0,41%
Wereldhave 11,57% 0,07%
Arcadis 9,74%
Signify 9,61% -0,10%
BE Semiconductor Industries 8,20%
Pharming Group 5,14% -0,06%
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster 5,06%
Koninklijke BAM Groep 4,87% 0,04%
Air France-KLM 4,78% -0,12%
Altice Europe 3,15%
Galapagos 3,10%
Aperam 2,95% 0,50%
Takeaway.com 2,61% -0,65%
Rai444,44 31 jul 2019 om 19:59








Nou benieuwd hoe dit er morgen inhakt of niet..
Tom3 31 jul 2019 om 20:00








Nou Ridder wat vind je ervan?
8 Posts
