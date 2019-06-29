Forum Affimed geopend
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Affimed in short
Our mission at Affimed is to create novel therapeutic options for patients suffering from cancer and other life-threatening diseases. With our differentiated approach to arming the body’s innate immune systems, we are focused on delivering new treatments beyond the limitations of existing therapies.
Groet Henk
Direct naar Forum
Affimed NV
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
2,870
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,04
(+1,41%)
|Laag
|
2,720
|
|
Volume
|
7.570.778
|Hoog
|
2,900
|
|Gem. Volume
|
2.338.701
|
28-jun-19 22:00