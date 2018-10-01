AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ITM:

It is a large investment only in mineral search...



Coast:

Doing the right thing in mining starts with a professional geological survey, which enables a long-term planning. The AMG group, while focused on

critical materials, was not a mining specialist and has shareholders, who expect quick results. On the other hand, significant mineral research requires at least 5 thousand m at a cost of between US $ 300 and 400 per meter, and with uncertain results. It's complicated to convince the board and the board of directors, which deal with a range of other operational units, with consistent opportunities investment and guaranteed and rapid returns,$ 4 to 5 million to make holes in the ground and, probably,

to discover that there is no ore. Even knowing there are 24.5 Mt of ore is only the first step. Are necessary new systematic investments and

pragmatic for recovery the initial contribution.



There has already been a return for shareholders?

Coast:

Yes. In 2011, the AMG was worth between 7 and 8 euros. Today,

is close to 60 euros. Now, the pressure is to materialize everything

which was planned in those seven years.But we are very to the numbers that

investment and we are sure that the return will be even better than the

designed.



ITM:

How was the Lithium Project?

Coast:

With the results of the mineral, we define and validate the process route in the laboratory and in a pilot plant and the we have submitted to several institutes of research in the world for approval.

In 2014, we joined the Outotec and we started the study of preeconomic viability,conceptual engineering, basic and detail. The new plant began to be built in 2016. In May, the civil and electromechanical assembly and

commissioning. And we are already preparing your duplication.



TM:

How will the expansion be done?



Coast:

Through a mirror model, identical to the plant current. The project has already been approved, several stages of engineering basic and detailed information are completed and we long delivery period. The construction

should be started this semester, with the conclusion of the civil and electromechanical assembly at the end of 2019 that increase the production of pegmatite from 1 to 1.6 Mtpy, which requires an increase in the mine pit, equipment mining and transportation and the resizing of structures

administrative offices, workshops and laboratories. To generate more

terium for the lithium plant, the tantalum plant should also doubling its output to 600,000 pounds per year. So let's go install a new co to replace the current one.





ITM:

And there is a third phase, with the chemical plant?



Coast:

The chemical plant, already by the board, you still need be authorized by the board of administration. It is she who will put the Brazil definitely on the market of lithium. We will be able to produce 20 mtpy of lithium, which is quite compared to producers Chinese, the largest in the world.

This is a very ambitious phase, but also very well founded.

It will be an investment of $ 400-450 million. That is, with the of phase 2, from about R $ 370 million, the Lithium Project will bring Brazil around R $ 800 million.





ITM:

How is the creation of Center for Research and Development the AMG Lithium Germany?



Coast:

It is in the assembly phase laboratories and contracting of developing some patents. The goal is to advance further in the lithium production chain to

in the long run, to the production of cathodes for you would have Obviously, in Brazil, we have to materialize all the potential of revenue generation in the first two phases of the Project to finance this work. The project was born of a modest research center we have in Nazareth.

But the best conditions to install it were given by the Germany, a more open country to bet on the abstract and has several lines of financing for non-technologies, which is not the case in Brazil.





ITM:

What is your assessment of the new Na-of Mining?



Coast:

The Brazilian, in general, is so dis believer in national politics, which ends up making any change possible. In relation to there is an overarching view that increase in the collection of royalties. O old code was archaic and needed to change. At 23 The changes made are based on the premise that

attracting investors through transparency and legal status of the sector and the updating of royalties follows this line. The replacement

of the DNPM (National Production Mineral) by ANM (National Mining and

tion) is also a major change that will bring benefits, provided that the agency effectively regulate the sector.

Another important change is the extension of the deadline

for mineral research.Short deadlines generate speculation with the mining title, which drives away serious businesses. Also important is have a certification of reserves and mining rais, which can serve as a guarantee for the financing for the project.



ITM:

In your opinion, what are other challenges that need to be equated for the development in Brazil?



Coast:

One is the logistics issue. Unhappy-In the past, Brazil has opted for

road and we saw the chaos that this led the country to recently. We have tried to develop a railway route with some partners, at the same time some remaining railway lines. There are people interested in this project.

and, for our part, we have load volume for justify the investment. In addition to logistics, there is question of the judicialization of simple situations,process that can take five to ten years to be solved, when the company sees itself private access to various benefits, such as

tax compensation