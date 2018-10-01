Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  AMG  /  Draadje met INHOUD! geen toogpraat a.u.b.

AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Draadje met INHOUD! geen toogpraat a.u.b.

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
67 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Umi1 1 okt 2018 om 16:46
5
Lid sinds: 21 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
1.135
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 349
Gegeven: 65
Ik merk dat er nood is aan een inhoudelijk forum voor AMG.
Spijtig, want vroeger was +50% vd posts in de maanddraadjes inhoudelijk. Vandaag de dag is dit geen 5% meer. Alle belangrijke info raakt op die manier zoek...
Bij deze vraag ik zéér vriendelijk om dit ook inhoudelijk te houden. Dus geen info over shorters of koersontwikkelingen etc.
---------------------------------------

Om te starten, een post van mij vanuit het oktober draadje.

"Door het uitblijven van het persbericht omtrent LCE, ligt de focus terug op de Q3 resultaten. & die gaan zonder twijfel schitterend zijn. Veel meer valt er vandaag niet te vertellen.

Of mss toch wel...
Er is de laatste tijd ook een beperkte switch is naar Ferro-niobium (ipv FeV), een chinese producent vormde zijn productie al gedeeltelijk om. We moeten geen schrik hebben dat dit op grote schaal gebeurt trouwens. ->switchingkosten + ferroniobium is onvoldoende beschikbaar & extra capaciteit is daar op het eerst zicht ook niet.
De voorraad zou ook hier dunnetjes zijn, en er worden hogere Niobium (+5à10%) prijzen verwacht op KT (lees: volgende week al).
Niobium is ook een by-product bij de Tantalumproductie. Dus als die prijzen stijgen profiteert AMG daar ook van."
www.vanadiumprice.com/ferroniobium-sp...


& remember ivm LCE; uitstel is geen afstel! Al de nodige assets zijn er.
Topperke 1 okt 2018 om 17:02
2
Lid sinds: 16 jan 2014
Laatste bezoek: 07 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
2.358
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 612
Gegeven: 100
Goed initiatief.
Om te spits mee af te bijten, deel ik ook graag nog eens mijn Excel bestandje met mijn verwachtingen voor de komende periode voor AMG.
Koersdoel obv de free cash flow & winst : €70 voor volgend jaar.
Nog heel wat in te halen dus!
Bijlage:
Umi1 2 okt 2018 om 08:21
0
Lid sinds: 21 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
1.135
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 349
Gegeven: 65
"China Hebei sets strict new emissions standards for steel mills"
Ik dacht te herinneren dat de meeste Vanadium ook in deze streek gewonnen werd.

uk.investing.com/news/commodities-new...

in.reuters.com/article/china-pollutio...
Umi1 4 okt 2018 om 10:17
1
Lid sinds: 21 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
1.135
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 349
Gegeven: 65
Goed artikel over de EV-sales & het mogelijke gevolg voor de supply chain kan je er zelf bij fantaseren.

www.fastmarkets.com/article/3835141/n...

Across the main auto markets, growth in electric vehicles is booming. Generally, forecasts have compound average growth rates (CAGR) of around 20-27% for plug-in EV growth. So far this year, growth rates for BEVs and PHEVs have been running at 42% in Europe, 57% in the USA and 107% in China - all well above CAGR rates. This raises the risk that forecasts may be underestimating the scale of growth in EVs, as well as in lithium-ion batteries.
DeZwarteRidder 4 okt 2018 om 10:21
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
38.074
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2560
Gegeven: 2300
UMI, geef eens het goede voorbeeld en hou op met 'toogpraat'.

Het is geheel zinloos om berichten te plaatsen die geen direct verband hebben met AMG.
Umi1 4 okt 2018 om 10:59
0
Lid sinds: 21 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
1.135
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 349
Gegeven: 65
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 4 okt 2018 om 10:21:


UMI, geef eens het goede voorbeeld en hou op met 'toogpraat'.

Het is geheel zinloos om berichten te plaatsen die geen direct verband hebben met AMG.


toogpraat; nutteloze koersinfo, shorters-praat, dicall, diegy,...
al die nutteloze berichten doen de berichten met toegevoegde waarde ondersneeuwen...

Ik weet dat jij geen belang hecht aan EV's, maar als er geen EV's verkocht worden, stuikt de lithiumprijs in elkaar. Dus dit is zeker niet zinloos & er is een rechtstreeks verband met AMG.
Spodumene prices zijn nu eenmaal afhankelijk van LCE prices. Zoals ik in het verleden al vermeld heb, is door de nieuwe subsidie in China een trend naar grotere batterijen & dus meer lithium per EV. Dat wordt dus bevestigd in dit artikel.
Het is algemeen geweten dat er in Q3 veel lithium op de markt zou komen. Dus het is van groot belang dat de vraag ook hoog blijft.
Bij té lage prijzen zal AMG waarschijnlijk niet investeren in 'SP 2' & 'LCE 1'.

Ik gok erop dat battery producers de laatste maanden ook aan voorraadafbouw hebben gedaan gezien de lagere visibiliteit op de sales in China na de nieuwe subsidies, trade war,... & dat dit ook extra druk zette op LCE prices.
DeZwarteRidder 4 okt 2018 om 11:05
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
38.074
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2560
Gegeven: 2300
UMI, als het aantal elektrische auto's vertienvoudigt en de prijs van lithium daalt, wat is dan van belang voor AMG....???

ALLES wordt verdisconteert in de prijs van lithium.

De productie van lithium is dus voor AMG veel belangrijker dan het aantal elektrische auto's.
Umi1 4 okt 2018 om 11:47
0
Lid sinds: 21 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
1.135
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 349
Gegeven: 65
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 4 okt 2018 om 11:05:


UMI, als het aantal elektrische auto's vertienvoudigt en de prijs van lithium daalt, wat is dan van belang voor AMG....???

ALLES wordt verdisconteert in de prijs van lithium.

De productie van lithium is dus voor AMG veel belangrijker dan het aantal elektrische auto's.


Als jij niet inziet dat de prijs van een grondstof een evenwichtsoefening is tussen vraag & aanbod, & dat de vraag gedreven wordt door EV's, dan stopt de discussie.
Productie van lithium aan bodemprijzen is zeker niet interessant voor AMG. Ze gaan geen investering doen van $ 110M als spodumene prijzen terugvallen naar 350 $/ton.
Ze willen investeren aan < 3x Ebitda!
DeZwarteRidder 4 okt 2018 om 12:07
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
38.074
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2560
Gegeven: 2300
quote:

Umi1 schreef op 4 okt 2018 om 11:47:


[...]
Als jij niet inziet dat de prijs van een grondstof een evenwichtsoefening is tussen vraag & aanbod, & dat de vraag gedreven wordt door EV's, dan stopt de discussie.
Productie van lithium aan bodemprijzen is zeker niet interessant voor AMG. Ze gaan geen investering doen van $ 110M als spodumene prijzen terugvallen naar 350 $/ton.
Ze willen investeren aan < 3x Ebitda!

Hier kun je terecht voor het plaatsen van alle berichten over elektrische auto's:

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1216431/Koffie...
THDS 4 okt 2018 om 12:24
0
Lid sinds: 07 sep 2018
Laatste bezoek: 07 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
24
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Ben wel benieuwd wat volgens DeZwarteRidder de prijs van lithium bepaald of drijft.

Van olie en aluminium is bekend: door bunkeren of op de markt gooien van voorraden wordt schaarste of overvloed gecreeerd en de prijs gemanipuleerd.

Denk je dat dit bij Lithium ook het geval kan zijn ?

EDIT: hoort eventueel beter op het oktober-draadje
DeZwarteRidder 4 okt 2018 om 12:48
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
38.074
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2560
Gegeven: 2300
quote:

THDS schreef op 4 okt 2018 om 12:24:


Ben wel benieuwd wat volgens DeZwarteRidder de prijs van lithium bepaald of drijft.

Van olie en aluminium is bekend: door bunkeren of op de markt gooien van voorraden wordt schaarste of overvloed gecreeerd en de prijs gemanipuleerd.

Denk je dat dit bij Lithium ook het geval kan zijn ?

EDIT: hoort eventueel beter op het oktober-draadje

Omdat we niet (kunnen) weten wat er gebeurt op de achtergrond, heeft het geen zin om je daar druk over te maken.

Het enige wat 100% vaststaat is dat de prijzen van grondstoffen totaal onvoorspelbaar zijn.
Melkfles 5 okt 2018 om 18:12
0
Lid sinds: 07 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 06 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Ik denk dat de lithium carbonate plant niet doorgaat en ze voor een lithium hydroxide plant gaan.
wat zeer goed nieuws is omdat er op lithium hydroxide meer marge is.
Waarom ik dit denk?
Bekijk onderstaand filmpje:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBtfAIFh_Hk

Trouwens ook goed voor de spodumen prijs denk ik,Van brent naar lithium hydroxide gaan is duurder dan van brent naar lithium carbonate,
Bij spodumen kan dit aan de zelfde kostprijs
Umi1 6 okt 2018 om 12:01
1
Lid sinds: 21 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
1.135
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 349
Gegeven: 65
quote:

Melkfles schreef op 5 okt 2018 om 18:12:


Ik denk dat de lithium carbonate plant niet doorgaat en ze voor een lithium hydroxide plant gaan.
wat zeer goed nieuws is omdat er op lithium hydroxide meer marge is.
Waarom ik dit denk?
Bekijk onderstaand filmpje:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBtfAIFh_Hk

Trouwens ook goed voor de spodumen prijs denk ik,Van brent naar lithium hydroxide gaan is duurder dan van brent naar lithium carbonate,
Bij spodumen kan dit aan de zelfde kostprijs


Hydroxide is al langer in opmars.
Feit dat dit de voorkeur geniet is omdat die molecule compacter is dan carbonaat & er dus een betere vulling is van de batterijen. (dacht tot 10% meer energy density).
Maar vervoer van LiOH is cruciaal & daarom was AMG niet happig om hiervoor te kiezen. Vervoer van Brazil naar China is een hele afstand, maar de huidige premium price zou hun wel van gedacht doen kunnen veranderen. Ideaal zou zijn als er een Cathode producer zich in Brazilië zou vestigen, in de nabijheid van hun plant, dan is het transport minder cruciaal. Dit kan in een JV structuur, zoals men al eerder aanhaalde. Veel efficiënter, veel minder transportkosten & dus hogere marges.
Bij de vorige CC sprak men reeds over 'lithium chemical plant' ipv. over carbonaat.

In dit interview spreekt de CEO van AMG Brazil zelfs over evolutie tot cathode fabrikant...
Kostprijs van een LCE plant valt ook lager uit dan ik verwacht had.
Als google translate het juist vertaalt tenminste.
inthemine.com.br/site/wp-content/uplo...

ps Ik vermoed dat je 'brine' bedoelt ipv 'brent'. Brent is een benchmark voor de (Europese) olieprijs ;)
Maar hardrock/spodumene is idd beter geschikt voor LiOH vanwege de hogere zuiverheid.

soit, afwachten, op 1 november zullen we meer horen over hun plannen.
DeZwarteRidder 6 okt 2018 om 12:43
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
38.074
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2560
Gegeven: 2300
Ik geloof nooit dat AMG in z'n eentje zo'n lithium-fabriek gaat neerzetten; AMG heeft geen kennis of personeel hiervoor.
strange 6 okt 2018 om 15:54
0
Lid sinds: 18 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 02 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
96
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 16
Gegeven: 5
Erg goed artikel Umi1 bevestigd status fase 2 en het lijkt wel dat alleen de rvC nog moet beslissen over fase 3. En zo als Heinz heeft laten door schemeren lijkt fase 1 beter te gaan draaien dan berekend.
rendement_zoeker 6 okt 2018 om 20:20
0
Lid sinds: 16 nov 2008
Laatste bezoek: 08 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
373
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 78
Gegeven: 18
quote:

Melkfles schreef op 5 okt 2018 om 18:12:


Ik denk dat de lithium carbonate plant niet doorgaat en ze voor een lithium hydroxide plant gaan.
wat zeer goed nieuws is omdat er op lithium hydroxide meer marge is.
Waarom ik dit denk?
Bekijk onderstaand filmpje:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBtfAIFh_Hk

Trouwens ook goed voor de spodumen prijs denk ik,Van brent naar lithium hydroxide gaan is duurder dan van brent naar lithium carbonate,
Bij spodumen kan dit aan de zelfde kostprijs


Ik snap dat met dezelfde investering je meer rendement kunt maken. Maar je moet ook de know how hebben. Het is makkelijker on de huidige plant te kopieren, dan met een nieuwe techniek aan de slag te gaan. Vanwege deze reden heb ik mijn twijfels.
Melkfles 7 okt 2018 om 01:02
0
Lid sinds: 07 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 06 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
quote:

Umi1 schreef op 6 okt 2018 om 12:01:


[...]

Hydroxide is al langer in opmars.
Feit dat dit de voorkeur geniet is omdat die molecule compacter is dan carbonaat & er dus een betere vulling is van de batterijen. (dacht tot 10% meer energy density).
Maar vervoer van LiOH is cruciaal & daarom was AMG niet happig om hiervoor te kiezen. Vervoer van Brazil naar China is een hele afstand, maar de huidige premium price zou hun wel van gedacht doen kunnen veranderen. Ideaal zou zijn als er een Cathode producer zich in Brazilië zou vestigen, in de nabijheid van hun plant, dan is het transport minder cruciaal. Dit kan in een JV structuur, zoals men al eerder aanhaalde. Veel efficiënter, veel minder transportkosten & dus hogere marges.
Bij de vorige CC sprak men reeds over 'lithium chemical plant' ipv. over carbonaat.

In dit interview spreekt de CEO van AMG Brazil zelfs over evolutie tot cathode fabrikant...
Kostprijs van een LCE plant valt ook lager uit dan ik verwacht had.
Als google translate het juist vertaalt tenminste.
inthemine.com.br/site/wp-content/uplo...

ps Ik vermoed dat je 'brine' bedoelt ipv 'brent'. Brent is een benchmark voor de (Europese) olieprijs ;)
Maar hardrock/spodumene is idd beter geschikt voor LiOH vanwege de hogere zuiverheid.

soit, afwachten, op 1 november zullen we meer horen over hun plannen.

ik bedoel inderdaad brine,
Waarom is vervoer LIOH moeilijker?
In u artikel staat dat er slechte infrastructuur was om hun vracht in china te krijgen,(wat ondertussen opgelost is)
misschien bedoelde amg dat transport een algemeen probleem was en niet enkel voor LIOH? Of is dit omdat LIOH hygroscopischer is als lithium carbonate?

inderdaad misschien gewoon 1 november afwachten...
visje2 7 okt 2018 om 11:22
0
Lid sinds: 14 mei 2006
Laatste bezoek: 05 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
240
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 136
Gegeven: 48
Met dank aan Umi 1 even door de google hakselaar gehaald.

He says that maximizing the use of mineral resources is his obsession. Con-
or not, fact is that upon arriving at AMG Mineração in 2011, as director of
Production, he was keen to persuade the Dutch group to invest in a
mineral research campaign. A year later, the resource estimate went from 3
to 15 Mt and the mine, which had a lifespan of only 4 years, won another 14. Result:
authorization for a new survey campaign, which raised resources to 24.5 million Mt and the mine life for 2038.
Fabiano José de Oliveira Costa is today the president of the operations of AMG Mineração e AMG Brasil and CEO of the group's Brazilian holding. Still, the boy who started 14 years working in the manganese mine of his father and uncle, both geologists,in the old MBR (Brazilian Minera Reunidas), is not talented and believes in perspiration rather than inspiration.
Through his professional career, it is difficult to doubt that Costa has no talent, it is true that he has been dedicated and committed since always. Between 600 candidates with 2 attended the Samarco trainee program, he was one of the selected. Already an engineer mining company, went to one of its parent companies, BHP Billiton, through mines in Chile, Canada and Australia. In 2006, he went to Laos, where he mine and formed a team of women to operate trucks. Came back to Brazil partner of a junior company, Mundo Minerals, and created another mine in Rio Acima (MG).
Costa believes that he will finish his career at AMG, but he does not fail to plan ambitious projects such as the Lithium Project. It is he who, according to the executive,ing the company's sustainability in the future, will place Brazil on the international one of the most coveted minerals by cutting-edge technology industries today.

In this exclusive interview
In the Mine, Costa talks about this project, details the evolution of
AMG in Brazil and thinks about the new National Mining Code, among other topics.
To the young students of mines, says that one must prepare because life is not easy.
And he justifies: "luck is when opportunity finds preparation".

What is the AMG Group?
Coast:
The Dutch group AMG (Advanced Metallurgical Group) is known worldwide for its portfolio of materials and has two main arms. AMG is engineering, which manufactures special ovens for the production of alloys from those critical materials waistband. The other, where the units are located in Brazil,
produces special alloys of aluminum, vanadium and molybdenum-
in the United States (USA), chromium oxide in the Antimony in France and graphite in Germany, with mines in Mozambique and Srilanka.In Germany, we still have silicon and special titanium alloys,just as we have aluin in Brazil.

ITM:
What is the Brazilian activities of the group?
Coast:
There are two operations in Minas Gerais (MG).
In São João del Rei is the oldCompany Industrial Fluminen-
which has three areas of Business. The chemical plant, which
produces oxides of tantalum and niobium high purity; a metallurgy,
where special alloys are made aluminum; and a small Hydroelectric Power Plant), on the with the city of Coronel Xavier Chaves, which supplies the two production lines and, in the rainfall generates surplus energy
for the market The second unit, former MIBRA (Minas Brasil), is the
AMG Mineração, is between the cities of Nazareno and Santia-
and had its mining rights acquired by AMG in the
Until 2010, its focus was on the density contained in the pegmatite - cassiterite and tantalite which in the crystalline structure carry tin and tantalum,respectively. But the company was already looking to maximize
exploitation of mineral resources, developing new from production rejects, which have a me expressive. For each ton of ore mined, 999,650 kilograms
are tailings.
visje2 7 okt 2018 om 11:23
0
Lid sinds: 14 mei 2006
Laatste bezoek: 05 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
240
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 136
Gegeven: 48
ITM: Today, then, mining is not only cassiterite and tantalite?
Coast:
The main product is still the tantalum concentrate used for the production of oxides in João Del Rei. As a by-product and,in smaller volume, there is the cassiterite for the production of nho. Among the minerals less we have, since 2010, a mix of feldspar, which caters to large brands of porcelain-
such as Eliane and Portobello. In mid-2011, when I came to here, I proposed a mineralogical study of this feldspar and we presence of spodumene, the
minerals that carry lithium in composition. It was the embryo of the
Lithium Project. Today in commission-production of concentrate Lithium has the potential to become more important than tantalum.

TM: What is the destination of these products?
Coast:
Niobium serves a niche very specific, which is that of the
aerospace industry. Tantalum oxide serves the production of
alloys of tantalum, metallic tantalum and tantalum tips for
components of mobile phones, tablets and microcomputers,
among other devices. Special alloys of aluminum,
available in more than 20 varieties - with titanium and
for example - are intended for the automotive industry.
and, to a lesser extent, electrical and electronic equipment and
domestic.

ITM: What is the geological profile,reserves and mine resources?
Coast:
The cape below the surface is of fibrotic. Underneath it is a layer of solid amphibolite,needs to be detonated and removed to reach the pegma-
tito Pegmatite contains 350 ppm / t (350 g / t) of minerals of tantalite and cassiterite, between 1 and 1.2% lithium,mostly from Spodumene, and a range of other minerals that make up the feldspar concentrate: feldspa-
o, kaolin, quartz and albite, among others. The pegmatito is between 20 and 25 m thick and a power from 300 to 400 m. It is a very horizontal and consistent body in relation to their size and thickness, so that their
feature is practically the same as your reservation, with loss of
of about 3% only. In 2016, we declare 24.5 Mt. Added to 4 or 5 Mt deposited in dams,we have about 29 Mt in lithium resources.

ITM: And with lithium?
Coast:
With lithium it's a bit different. After the concentration is generated in a dense part and for the most part not dense. About 15% of the material is
taken to the feldspar plant, going through separate for the removal of the iron contained therein, and classification sieves to meet the specifications of our clients. The remaining 85% go to the lithium plant,
where they are submitted to a new comminution in a ball bearings, magnetic separation, also for removal iron, and chemical concentration by flotation. Following are the stages of thickening, filtration,drying and packaging. The production end of concentrate has moisture below 2%, 6% oxide content
lithium and less than 1% iron.

ITM:
What have been the in mineral research?

Coast:
When I arrived at the sa, in 2011, the life of the minewas estimated at four years only. We set up a team of geology and we started investing
in mineral research. Between 2011 and 2012 we made 4 thousand m of holes
and we expanded the resources from 3 to 15 Mt, expanding the operation of
2015 to 2029. With the validation of this work by Coffey Mining,in 2013, we were able to to carry out another 2 thousand m holes in greater depth between 2014 and 2015, which led us to resources of 24.5 Mt, validated by the SRK Consulting, increasing the service life of the mine to 2038. In these two survey campaigns were invested close to $ 10 million.

M: How is the mining done?
Coast:
It is an open field,in benches, through the phases drilling, rock clearing
and loading of the sterile stacks of ore and ore into the ore patio. On loading used backhoe loaders and large excavators and,in transportation, off road trucks of 40 t. The operation is outsourced two major partners: Me-in the drilling and disassembly, and MTSul, in loading and trans-
bearing. ROM production is about of 1 Mtpa for the processing of
300 thousand pounds / year (180 mtpa) of tantalum, 200 mtpy of feldspar and 90 mtpa lithium.

Coast: The of primary crushing (crushing jaws), secondary (crusher
conical), sieve classification vibration and tertiary crushing by
a VSI (impact crusher). The pro The next stage is concentration
followed by the concentration of for magnetic separation, for
tantalite and cassiterite of less dense minerals. We have,then the tantalite concentrate, which contains from 25 to 30% of tantalum oxide, being ready to be marketed. The cassiterite concentrate is sent to a company for the production of tin oxide. The of this production, rich in tantalum, returns to the plant,blended with the tantalite already produced to generate the tantalum final concentrate.
visje2 7 okt 2018 om 11:25
0
Lid sinds: 14 mei 2006
Laatste bezoek: 05 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
240
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 136
Gegeven: 48
ITM:
It is a large investment only in mineral search...

Coast:
Doing the right thing in mining starts with a professional geological survey, which enables a long-term planning. The AMG group, while focused on
critical materials, was not a mining specialist and has shareholders, who expect quick results. On the other hand, significant mineral research requires at least 5 thousand m at a cost of between US $ 300 and 400 per meter, and with uncertain results. It's complicated to convince the board and the board of directors, which deal with a range of other operational units, with consistent opportunities investment and guaranteed and rapid returns,$ 4 to 5 million to make holes in the ground and, probably,
to discover that there is no ore. Even knowing there are 24.5 Mt of ore is only the first step. Are necessary new systematic investments and
pragmatic for recovery the initial contribution.

There has already been a return for shareholders?
Coast:
Yes. In 2011, the AMG was worth between 7 and 8 euros. Today,
is close to 60 euros. Now, the pressure is to materialize everything
which was planned in those seven years.But we are very to the numbers that
investment and we are sure that the return will be even better than the
designed.

ITM:
How was the Lithium Project?
Coast:
With the results of the mineral, we define and validate the process route in the laboratory and in a pilot plant and the we have submitted to several institutes of research in the world for approval.
In 2014, we joined the Outotec and we started the study of preeconomic viability,conceptual engineering, basic and detail. The new plant began to be built in 2016. In May, the civil and electromechanical assembly and
commissioning. And we are already preparing your duplication.

TM:
How will the expansion be done?

Coast:
Through a mirror model, identical to the plant current. The project has already been approved, several stages of engineering basic and detailed information are completed and we long delivery period. The construction
should be started this semester, with the conclusion of the civil and electromechanical assembly at the end of 2019 that increase the production of pegmatite from 1 to 1.6 Mtpy, which requires an increase in the mine pit, equipment mining and transportation and the resizing of structures
administrative offices, workshops and laboratories. To generate more
terium for the lithium plant, the tantalum plant should also doubling its output to 600,000 pounds per year. So let's go install a new co to replace the current one.


ITM:
And there is a third phase, with the chemical plant?

Coast:
The chemical plant, already by the board, you still need be authorized by the board of administration. It is she who will put the Brazil definitely on the market of lithium. We will be able to produce 20 mtpy of lithium, which is quite compared to producers Chinese, the largest in the world.
This is a very ambitious phase, but also very well founded.
It will be an investment of $ 400-450 million. That is, with the of phase 2, from about R $ 370 million, the Lithium Project will bring Brazil around R $ 800 million.


ITM:
How is the creation of Center for Research and Development the AMG Lithium Germany?

Coast:
It is in the assembly phase laboratories and contracting of developing some patents. The goal is to advance further in the lithium production chain to
in the long run, to the production of cathodes for you would have Obviously, in Brazil, we have to materialize all the potential of revenue generation in the first two phases of the Project to finance this work. The project was born of a modest research center we have in Nazareth.
But the best conditions to install it were given by the Germany, a more open country to bet on the abstract and has several lines of financing for non-technologies, which is not the case in Brazil.


ITM:
What is your assessment of the new Na-of Mining?

Coast:
The Brazilian, in general, is so dis believer in national politics, which ends up making any change possible. In relation to there is an overarching view that increase in the collection of royalties. O old code was archaic and needed to change. At 23 The changes made are based on the premise that
attracting investors through transparency and legal status of the sector and the updating of royalties follows this line. The replacement
of the DNPM (National Production Mineral) by ANM (National Mining and
tion) is also a major change that will bring benefits, provided that the agency effectively regulate the sector.
Another important change is the extension of the deadline
for mineral research.Short deadlines generate speculation with the mining title, which drives away serious businesses. Also important is have a certification of reserves and mining rais, which can serve as a guarantee for the financing for the project.

ITM:
In your opinion, what are other challenges that need to be equated for the development in Brazil?

Coast:
One is the logistics issue. Unhappy-In the past, Brazil has opted for
road and we saw the chaos that this led the country to recently. We have tried to develop a railway route with some partners, at the same time some remaining railway lines. There are people interested in this project.
and, for our part, we have load volume for justify the investment. In addition to logistics, there is question of the judicialization of simple situations,process that can take five to ten years to be solved, when the company sees itself private access to various benefits, such as
tax compensation
67 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Advanced Metallurgical Group Meer »

Koers 43,860   Verschil +0,32 (+0,73%)
Laag 43,860   Volume 6.564
Hoog 44,100   Gem. Volume 465.063
08-nov-18 09:09

AMG Nieuws

06 nov Aandeelhouders AMG in december b...
01 nov 'AMG profiteert van metaalprijzen' 1
01 nov Hogere omzet en winst voor AMG
17 okt 'Positief bericht van AMG'
17 okt AMG zet stap met tweede recyclin...
21 sep Metalenspecialist AMG zet stap n... 3
20 sep JPMorgan kleiner in AMG
19 sep 'Deal AMG geeft inzicht in produ... 1
18 sep AMG gaat vanadium leveren aan st...
06 sep 'Hogere winstverwachting AMG pos... 15

Gerelateerde Video's

AMG spuit omhoog 03 mrt 15:37
Arend Jan Kamp over AMG 17 aug 16:42
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX