ProQR Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ProQR to Present at Upcoming Scientific Meeting and Investor Conference
LEIDEN, the Netherlands, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases including cystic fibrosis, Leber's congenital amaurosis 10 and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, today announced that the Company will present at an investor conference and scientific meeting during the month of February.
LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
On Wednesday, February 14, 20178 at 9:30am EST, Daniel de Boer, Chief Executive Officer of ProQR, will present at the LEERINK 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY.
The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the ‘Investor Relations’ section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under ‘Events and Presentations’. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation date.
SMi RNA Therapeutics Annual Conference
A presentation titled “Therapeutic RNA editing by Axiomer® editing oligonucleotides” by Janne Turunen, PhD, Director of RNA Editing Technologies at ProQR, will take place on February 21, 2018 at 11:00am GMT at the SMi RNA Therapeutics Annual Conference in London, UK. Additional information about the conference is available online.
