Econocom Group « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Home  /  Forum  /  Econocom Group

Forum Econocom Group geopend

11 Posts
IEX - Forummoderator 19 feb 2017 om 11:47
Econocom Group is gespecialiseerd in het verlenen van digitale diensten aan bedrijven. De omzet per activiteit is als volgt onderverdeeld:

Administratief en Financieel Beheer (47,4%): verhuren en besturing van computer- en telecomparken;
Diensten (31,9%): dienstverlening op het gebied van advisering, engineering, infobeheer, serviceonderhoud, enz.;
Producten en Oplossingen (20,7%): bevoorrading en integratie van informaticaproducten, mobiele telefoons, telecom en multimedia.
De geografische verdeling van de omzet is als volgt: Benelux (15%), Frankrijk (53,3%), Zuid-Europa (17,7%) en andere (14%).

www.beurs.be/products/equities/BE0974...

Groet Henk
BelgFre 23 feb 2017 om 20:25
cijfers in grote lijnen
vanaf mijn Bolero

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA EBAB.BR :
* 2016 revenue 2,536 million euros ($2.68 billion) versus 2,316 million euros year ago
* 2016 recurring operating income 140.3 million euros versus 117.7 million euros year ago
* 2016 recurring net income per share 0.77 euro versus 0.65 euro year ago
* 2016 operating margin 5.5 percent (+40 bps)
* 2016 recurring earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent increased 19.2
percent to 0.77 euro
* Organic growth accelerated in the second half, standing at 6.7 pct, for the year,
supported by all the group's activities
* To recommend that the shareholders receive a refund of the issue premium of 0.20 euro per
share, a 14 pct increase compared with 2015
* Expects sustained organic growth, in excess of 5 percent for 2017
* Expects another double-digit rise in recurring operating profit for 2017
* Recurring operating profit should exceed target of 150 million euros set as part of
mutation 2013-2017 plan, and includes 18 million euros of "operational investments"

lijken mij dik mee te vallen
hoop morgen sprongetje omhoog
Kinsider 5 jun 2017 om 21:37
Vanaf begin augustus gaat Econocom terug op overnamepad... naar kleine hosting/website builders. Dit om zijn customer portals voor grotere klanten uit te breiden. Nu is dat nog een eigen business binnen de P&S business unit, maar ze will deze serieus uitbreiden omdat ze veel marge binnenbrengt.
Chrw 18 jan 2018 om 15:17
Ambitieus Econocom wil winst verdubbelen
03 oktober 2017 - 08:12 | Tijd.be
Econocom, dat bedrijven helpt bij hun digitale transformatie, pakt uit met een nieuw vijfjarenplan waaruit blijkt dat het mikt op groei, maar nog meer op rendement.
Tijd.be »
Chrw 24 jan 2018 om 20:56
Econocom verpulvert omzetprognoses
18:58 (24/01)
northside 27 jan 2018 om 00:05
mooie resultaten , koersdoel minimum 9 à 10 euro . kopen en wegleggen :)
Pinkiesdevil 13 feb 2018 om 16:44
zit hier eigenlijk nog wel leven in dit aandeel?

dit schommelt al maanden rond de 6.4-6.8 regio
iemand advies?
Demonwarlord 1 mrt 2018 om 11:31
weet er iemand wat de reden is van de plotse hevige daling ?
rider13 1 mrt 2018 om 11:34
quote:

Demonwarlord schreef op 1 mrt 2018 om 11:31:


weet er iemand wat de reden is van de plotse hevige daling ?



Econocom haalt 200 mlljoen op (De Tijd)Het ijzer smeden etc. Na de publicatie van sterke resultaten begin deze week lanceert Econocomeen uitgifte van converteerbare obligaties. Daarmee hoopt de IT-dienstengroep 200 miljoen op te halen om zijn ambitieuze expansie - die tegen 2022 de bedrijfswinst moet verdubbelen tot 300 miljoen - te verdubbelen.

Ik ben ingestapt vandaag, mooie resultaten en Outlook.
Chasse_Patate 1 mrt 2018 om 13:56
quote:

Demonwarlord schreef op 1 mrt 2018 om 11:31:


weet er iemand wat de reden is van de plotse hevige daling ?


www.tijd.be/markten-live/nieuws/aande...

Hieruit het volgende:

Op Euronext Brussel is Econocom donderdag omstreeks 11.40 uur de grootste daler met een verlies van 6,8 procent tot 6,20 euro. Het verlies is deels te wijten aan verwateringsvrees. Er kunnen immers bijna 25 miljoen aandelen Econocom bijkomen bij totale conversie tegen de laagst mogelijke prijs, op een huidig totaal van 245 miljoen aandelen.

Een tweede reden voor de koerszwakte is dat partijen die interesse hebben om in te schrijven op de obligatie baat hebben bij een zo laag mogelijke koers vandaag. Op die manier wordt de conversieprijs immers lager en zijn de potentiële winsten groter. De koers drukken kan bijvoorbeeld door aandelen te verkopen of door short te gaan.
dead canary 26 mrt 2018 om 21:07
een echte rommeldoos dit
www.canarydeath.com
