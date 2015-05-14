Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

flosz schreef op 14 mei 2015 om 00:37:
Gene Therapy Comes of Age. The Promise of Immuno-Oncology www.genengnews.com/gen-articles/magaz...
Keeping Tabs On Gene Therapy? Big Pharma Is Closing In www.clinicalleader.com/doc/keeping-ta...
Koekje erbij....
WO2015061665) JAK1 SELECTIVE INHIBITOR AND USES THEREOF .
Applicants: ABBVIE INC. [US/US]; 1 North Waukegan Road North Chicago, IL 60064 (US)
Inventors: VOSS, Jeffrey, W.; (US).
CAMP, Heidi, S.; (US).
PADLEY, Robert, J.; (US)
EN)The invention relates to the use of a JAKl kinase- selective inhibitor that has minimal inhibitory activity towards Jak2 kinase for treating a disease, such as an inflammatory disease (e.g., moderate to severe Rheumatoid Arthritis) and/or bone loss, either alone or in combination with a DMARD (disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug), such as methotrexate. The invention also provides pharmaceutical composition, dosage formulation, administration route, and dosage schedule thereof.patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail...patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/result...