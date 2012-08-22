Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Helemaal doorgronden doe ik dit soort zinnen nooit. Misschien kan iemand een poging wagen. Met name "and would need to purchase a principal amount of Notes such that it holds an amount equal to one or more denominations."

is voor mij vaag. Kun je in bepaalde situatie gedwongen worden om voor stel 90K bij te kopen?





Maar terugkomend op punt waar het om gaat. SRLev heeft een vrijwel identieke zin, en die is inderdaad in veelvouden van 1000 Nominaal

te verhandelen.



Uit het SRLev prospectus:



The Bonds will have a denomination of €100,000 (the "Specified Denomination") plus a higher integral

multiple of €1,000 up to €199,000. It is possible that the Bonds may be traded in amounts in excess of

€100,000 (or its equivalent) that are not integral multiples of €100,000 (or its equivalent). In such a case a

Bondholder who, as a result of trading such amounts, holds a principal amount of less than the minimum

Specified Denomination (a "Stub Amount") may not receive a Definitive Bond in respect of such holding

(should definitive Bonds be printed) and would need to purchase a principal amount of Bonds such that its

holding amounts to a Specified Denomination. As long as the Stub Amount is held in the relevant bookentry

system, the Bondholder will be unable to transfer this Stub Amount.





Verder blijft het natuurlijk belangrijker wat er gaat gebeuren zodra hij zichtbaar

wordt bij mijn Broker (Binck). Als die GUI zegt dat ik minimaal 100K nominaal

moet kopen kan ik vinden wat ik wil, maar kopen lukt dan even niet.

