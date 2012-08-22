Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

In dit prospectus staat onder het kopje: Integral multiples of less than €100,000:
The denomination of the Notes is €100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof, up to and
including €199,000. Therefore, it is possible that the Notes may be traded in amounts in excess of €100,000
that are not integral multiples of €100,000. In such a case, a Noteholder who, as a result of trading such
amounts, holds a principal amount of less than €100,000 will not receive a definitive Note in respect of such
holding (should definitive Notes be printed) and would need to purchase a principal amount of Notes such
that it holds an amount equal to one or more denominations.
Hieruit meen ik opnieuw te mogen concluderen dat wij als retail beleggers hiermee prima uit de voeten (zullen) kunnen.