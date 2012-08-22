Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
WJ-12 22 aug 2012 om 20:05








Even een apart draadje voor dit onderwerp. Vind ik iets overzichtelijker dan alles door elkaar in een enkele draad te proppen.

Delta Lloyd heeft een Perp obligatielening uitgegeven.

Zie www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1287837/1/Delt...

en bijgevoegde presentatie. Helaas kan ik er niet alle details in terug
vinden, en ook het prospectus is nog even onvindbaar.
Bijlage:
Stapelaar 23 aug 2012 om 11:02








Is er bij een van ons al een ISIN code bekend?
The Third Way... 23 aug 2012 om 13:27








quote:

Stapelaar schreef op 23 aug 2012 om 11:02:


Is er bij een van ons al een ISIN code bekend?


xs0821168423.stu

Maar 1 bied en laat dus nog geen handel. Openings koers 98.6.
Stapelaar 23 aug 2012 om 18:43








In 2008 dacht ik een koopje te vangen door mee te doen met de emissie van de ING 8% perp. Was niet zo slim want ik mocht de eerste 6 maanden niet verkopen. Na 4 maanden (medio augustus) kreeg ik panisch gevoel over de financiele sector en wilde er van af tussen 90 en 95. Uiteindelijk 10 punten lager verkocht. Opluchting om rit naar 40 niet mee te maken en daarna vanaf 70 lekker gehandeld en gesurft op de weg terug omhoog en eerder verlies ruimschoots goedgemaakt.
Vorig jaar dacht ik koopje te hebben aan 9% SLev, weer fors ingestapt en via stoplosses met ruim verlies uitgestapt. Daarna vanaf 65 verlies deels goedgemaakt door buy and trade.
Nu denk ik weer: prima koop die 9% Delta Lloyd. Maar aan de andere kant denk ik ook: hoeveel keer gaat deze ezel zich nu stoten aan dezelfde steen?
Zilverduit 23 aug 2012 om 18:52








Tja, je kunt natuurlijk ook voor de buy and hold gaan.
eREX 23 aug 2012 om 19:15








quote:

Stapelaar schreef:


Nu denk ik weer: prima koop die 9% Delta Lloyd. Maar aan de andere kant denk ik ook: hoeveel keer gaat deze ezel zich nu stoten aan dezelfde steen?


gewoon kopen!
Dan koop ik hem binnenkort van je voor 73%.
Da's mijn strategie.
Stapelaar 23 aug 2012 om 19:45








Voor buy en hold heb ik mijn zenuwen niet genoeg in bedwang. In het verleden daarmee enige malen lelijk mijn neus gestoten. Mijn verliestolerantie met oblies houdt nu op bij 10 tot 20% onder mijn aankoopprijs, afhankelijk van de volatiliteit van het product.
Het spijt me, maar ik ben dan dus geen verkoper tegen 73% meer....
Lk-33 23 aug 2012 om 20:36








Is er al bekend wat de exacte coupures zijn? Als het 100.000 is en blijft dan heb ik geen interesse ;-)
pukka 23 aug 2012 om 22:19








quote:

Stapelaar schreef op 23 aug 2012 om 18:43:


In 2008 dacht ik een koopje te vangen door mee te doen met de emissie van de ING 8% perp. Was niet zo slim want ik mocht de eerste 6 maanden niet verkopen. Na 4 maanden (medio augustus) kreeg ik panisch gevoel over de financiele sector en wilde er van af tussen 90 en 95. Uiteindelijk 10 punten lager verkocht. Opluchting om rit naar 40 niet mee te maken en daarna vanaf 70 lekker gehandeld en gesurft op de weg terug omhoog en eerder verlies ruimschoots goedgemaakt.
Vorig jaar dacht ik koopje te hebben aan 9% SLev, weer fors ingestapt en via stoplosses met ruim verlies uitgestapt. Daarna vanaf 65 verlies deels goedgemaakt door buy and trade.
Nu denk ik weer: prima koop die 9% Delta Lloyd. Maar aan de andere kant denk ik ook: hoeveel keer gaat deze ezel zich nu stoten aan dezelfde steen?


Ben het met je eens. Zo af en toe is ook een hoge rente perp niet heilig. Ik ga proberen mijn enthousiasme te temmen en wacht een koopmoment af. Mocht het temmen niet lukken....lol, dan maar gestaffeld kopen.
maxkasstroom 24 aug 2012 om 09:48








Bij Binck werkt de door TTW gemelde ISIN-code niet.

Wat is trouwens de opslag na 2022? Lees ik het goed dat de coupon dan terugvalt tot Euribor+1% ?
pukka 24 aug 2012 om 12:44








quote:

maxkasstroom schreef op 24 aug 2012 om 09:48:


Bij Binck werkt de door TTW gemelde ISIN-code niet.

Wat is trouwens de opslag na 2022? Lees ik het goed dat de coupon dan terugvalt tot Euribor+1% ?


Wat ik begrijp: 3mnds plus 812 bp, wel 100k min.
benito c. 24 aug 2012 om 14:46








Gelet op de al eerder genoteerde verzekeringsperps heb ik de indruk, dat deze obligatie weinig voor ons toevoegt, hoewel ik Delta Lloyd geen verkeerde partij vind. Gelet op de 9% rente hoeven we dus ook geen overdreven verwachtingen te hebben van evt. call-kansen bij andere perps. Ik vind de 10% ASR minstens even goed, daar in 2019 970 basispunten plus ook de 3-maandsrente.
The Third Way... 24 aug 2012 om 16:50








Met je eens wat betreft call kansen voor perps zonder step-up, dwz. meestal fixed-to-fixed. Ook inderdaad goed vergelijkbaar met ASR, dat trouwens net een verbeterde outlook kreeg van S&P, met dezelfde rating voor de 10% perp. YTC ligt bij deze koers een fractie hoger derhalve interessant om diversificatiereden.

Toch blijf ik zelf het DL aandeel prefereren...
WJ-12 24 aug 2012 om 17:26








quote:

pukka schreef op 24 aug 2012 om 12:44:


[...]

Wat ik begrijp: 3mnds plus 812 bp, wel 100k min.


Waar heb je dat gevonden?
WJ-12 24 aug 2012 om 17:28








quote:

benito c. schreef op 24 aug 2012 om 14:46:


Gelet op de al eerder genoteerde verzekeringsperps heb ik de indruk, dat deze obligatie weinig voor ons toevoegt, hoewel ik Delta Lloyd geen verkeerde partij vind. Gelet op de 9% rente hoeven we dus ook geen overdreven verwachtingen te hebben van evt. call-kansen bij andere perps. Ik vind de 10% ASR minstens even goed, daar in 2019 970 basispunten plus ook de 3-maandsrente.


Voor mij zou hij juist wel iets toevoegen, omdat ik graag aan spreiding doe.
Liever een portie in pak-hem-beet ASR en DL dan een twee maal zo grote portie in uitsluitend ASR.

Alleen die minimale 100K die er lijkt te zijn maakt hem onbereikbaar voor mij.
pukka 24 aug 2012 om 18:06








quote:

WJ-12 schreef op 24 aug 2012 om 17:26:


[...]

Waar heb je dat gevonden?


www.boerse-stuttgart.de/rd/de/anleihe...
Stapelaar 24 aug 2012 om 23:44








Om AFM-redenen is bij de emissie de grens van 100k gesteld. Dat was o.a. ook het geval bij SRLev 9%. Maar bij DL 9% is ook aangegeven dat de uitgifte gebeurde met minimaal 100k en vervolgens multiples van 1k. Omdat ik dat al enkele malen meer heb zien gebeuren ga ik er ook hier vanuit dat de handel gewoon gaat starten met stukken van 1k, waardoor retailklanten alsnog hierin kunnen handelen.
WJ-12 25 aug 2012 om 09:21








Inmiddels is ook het prospectus te vinden.

www.deltalloydgroep.com/en/investor-r...
Stapelaar 25 aug 2012 om 12:44








In dit prospectus staat onder het kopje: Integral multiples of less than €100,000:
The denomination of the Notes is €100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof, up to and
including €199,000. Therefore, it is possible that the Notes may be traded in amounts in excess of €100,000
that are not integral multiples of €100,000. In such a case, a Noteholder who, as a result of trading such
amounts, holds a principal amount of less than €100,000 will not receive a definitive Note in respect of such
holding (should definitive Notes be printed) and would need to purchase a principal amount of Notes such
that it holds an amount equal to one or more denominations.

Hieruit meen ik opnieuw te mogen concluderen dat wij als retail beleggers hiermee prima uit de voeten (zullen) kunnen.
WJ-12 25 aug 2012 om 16:01








Helemaal doorgronden doe ik dit soort zinnen nooit. Misschien kan iemand een poging wagen. Met name "and would need to purchase a principal amount of Notes such that it holds an amount equal to one or more denominations."
is voor mij vaag. Kun je in bepaalde situatie gedwongen worden om voor stel 90K bij te kopen?


Maar terugkomend op punt waar het om gaat. SRLev heeft een vrijwel identieke zin, en die is inderdaad in veelvouden van 1000 Nominaal
te verhandelen.

Uit het SRLev prospectus:

The Bonds will have a denomination of €100,000 (the "Specified Denomination") plus a higher integral
multiple of €1,000 up to €199,000. It is possible that the Bonds may be traded in amounts in excess of
€100,000 (or its equivalent) that are not integral multiples of €100,000 (or its equivalent). In such a case a
Bondholder who, as a result of trading such amounts, holds a principal amount of less than the minimum
Specified Denomination (a "Stub Amount") may not receive a Definitive Bond in respect of such holding
(should definitive Bonds be printed) and would need to purchase a principal amount of Bonds such that its
holding amounts to a Specified Denomination. As long as the Stub Amount is held in the relevant bookentry
system, the Bondholder will be unable to transfer this Stub Amount.


Verder blijft het natuurlijk belangrijker wat er gaat gebeuren zodra hij zichtbaar
wordt bij mijn Broker (Binck). Als die GUI zegt dat ik minimaal 100K nominaal
moet kopen kan ik vinden wat ik wil, maar kopen lukt dan even niet.
