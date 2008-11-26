Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

184 Posts
flosz 26 nov 2008 om 08:18
MorphoSys and Galapagos Enter Alliance to Co-develop Novel Therapeutic Antibodies in Bone and Joint Disease
11/26/2008 at 07:30 AM
Combination of Proprietary Drug Targets and Unique Technologies to Create Range of New Therapeutic Antibodies

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX) and Galapagos NV (Euronext: GLPG) announced today the launch of a long term co-development alliance aimed at discovering and developing antibody therapies based on novel modes of action in bone and joint disease, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

The alliance spans all activities from target discovery through to completion of proof of concept clinical trials of novel therapeutic antibodies. Both companies will contribute their core technologies and expertise to the alliance. Galapagos will provide antibody targets implicated in bone and joint disease in addition to its adenoviral target discovery platform to discover further targets for antibody development. MorphoSys will contribute its HuCAL antibody technologies to generate fully human antibodies directed against these targets. The initial goal is to further validate the targets through disease-specific in vitro and in vivo testing of the antibodies. After successful validation, the alliance will select antibody programs for pre-clinical and clinical development. Following proof of concept in human clinical trials, programs will be partnered for subsequent development, approval and marketing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Galapagos and MorphoSys will share the research and development costs, as well as all future revenues equally. Decisions will be made by a Joint Steering Committee comprising members of both companies. An initial set of three targets implicated in bone and joint disease has been selected for the collaboration, and Galapagos is already commencing with production of these proteins for the alliance. Generation of antibodies directed against these targets will start in 2009. More targets will be selected using Galapagos' target discovery platform to fuel the alliance in the coming years. If successful, the first antibody programs based on these novel targets could enter the clinic within four to five years.

"With this alliance, we are adding a biologics strategy to our small molecule drug discovery. Galapagos is the world leader in discovery of novel targets, and this alliance with MorphoSys enables us to explore the potential of proprietary antibody targets. Antibody approaches have proven to be successful in developing new therapies for major diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. Having both approaches, small molecules and antibodies, to fill our product pipeline in bone and joint disease will further establish Galapagos as the leader in this field," said Onno van de Stolpe, Chief Executive Officer of Galapagos. "With our cash position and revenue streams from both BioFocus DPI and our pharma alliances, we are in a good financial position to enter into this alliance to create value for our shareholders."

"This alliance represents a major step in our efforts to gain access to novel antibody targets for proprietary drug development in disease areas with a high unmet medical need. The partnership with Galapagos combines both the scientific and financial strength of two leading companies in their space," said Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "We are excited to combine our broad antibody expertise with Galapagos' target discovery capabilities and disease know-how to form a successful partnership. The access to novel disease-related target molecules from a renowned partner accelerates the expansion of our proprietary antibody pipeline. This alliance also complements our development efforts in the field of inflammation and arthritis including our lead program MOR103."

With this strategic alliance, MorphoSys gains access to a proven target discovery engine as well as to Galapagos' expertise in bone and joint disease, to support its therapeutic antibody pipeline expansion. The three main indications of bone and joint disease - rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis - all represent very significant market opportunities with several million people affected worldwide and combined sales of drug treatments of more than US$ 15 billion in 2006.

Through the alliance with MorphoSys, Galapagos enters the rapidly growing market for therapeutic antibodies. In 2007, total sales for the 20 antibody drugs on the market amounted to more than US$ 25 billion and antibody sales are forecast to increase to approximately US$ 50 billion in 2013. Fully human antibodies are recognized as the next generation and the majority of therapeutic antibodies currently in development are humanized or fully human. The average industry timescale from discovery to pre-clinical development of antibody therapies is only two to three years, considerably shorter than the average six years for small molecules. Antibodies also incur lower attrition rates than small molecules.

Galapagos and MorphoSys will conduct a conference call and live audio webcast today at 02:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m EST) to provide detailed information on the alliance.

Dial-in number for the Conference Call (listen-only):
Germany & U.K. residents: +32 2 401 53 06
For U.S. residents: +1 866 931 1567

Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

Approximately two hours after the press conference, the archived webcast will be available for replay of the conference on www.morphosys.com and www.glpg.com.

For further information please contact: Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-122, gutjahr-loeser@morphosys.com or Mario Brkulj, Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-454, brkulj@morphosys.com

www.morphosys.com/en/news_investors/p...
*****************
This alliance also complements our development efforts in the field of inflammation and arthritis including our lead program MOR103."
Morphosys & Crucell:
www.iex.nl/forum/topic.asp?forum=228&...
flosz 26 nov 2008 om 08:26
Galapagos en MorphoSys gaan gezamenlijk antilichaam-medicijnen ontwikkelen voor bot- en gewrichtsziekten
Combinatie van nieuwe medicijn targets en unieke technologieën om pijplijn van nieuwe antilichaam-medicijnen te creëren
Klik hier om toegang te krijgen tot de audio-webcast presentatie om 14:00 uur, inbelnummer +32.2.401.53.06
Mechelen, België en München, Duitsland; 26 november 2008 – Galapagos NV (Euronext: GLPG) en MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR) kondigen vandaag een langdurige alliantie aan om gezamenlijk medicijnen te ontwikkelen gebaseerd op antilichamen met een nieuw werkingsmechanisme tegen bot- en gewrichtsziekten, met name reuma, botontkalking en artrose.
De alliantie omvat het hele traject vanaf target discovery tot aan klinisch proof of concept voor de nieuwe therapeutische antilichamen. De twee bedrijven brengen beide hun kerntechnologie en expertise in bij de alliantie. Galapagos levert targets voor antilichamen bij bot- en gewrichtsziekten, plus haar target discovery platform om additionele targets voor antilichamen te identificeren. MorphoSys gebruikt haar HuCAL technologie om volledig humane antilichamen tegen de targets van Galapagos te ontwikkelen. In de alliantie zullen de targets worden gevalideerd, zowel door in vitro als in vivo testen met de antilichamen; vervolgens zullen deze antilichamen in preklinisch en klinisch onderzoek verder worden ontwikkeld. Bij het bereiken van klinisch proof of concept in patiënten, zullen er voor de programma’s partners gezocht worden die de verdere ontwikkeling, registratie en marktintroductie zullen verzorgen.
Op basis van de overeenkomst zullen Galapagos en MorphoSys zowel de R&D kosten als de toekomstige inkomsten gelijk delen. Een Joint Steering Committee met leden uit beide bedrijven zal de alliantie leiden. De bedrijven hebben een eerste set van drie targets in bot- en gewrichtsziekten geselecteerd voor de samenwerking en Galapagos is al gestart met de productie van deze target eiwitten Het ontwikkelen van antilichamen tegen deze targets zal starten in 2009. Met de technologie van Galapagos zullen in de komende jaren nog meer targets voor de alliantie geselecteerd worden. Als de alliantie succesvol verloopt, kunnen de eerste antilichamen op basis van deze nieuwe targets binnen vier à vijf jaar in de kliniek getest worden.
“Met deze alliantie voegen we een antilichaam-strategie toe aan onze ontwikkeling van geneesmiddelen op basis van chemische moleculen. Galapagos is wereldleider op gebied van het ontdekken van nieuwe targets en door deze samenwerking met MorphoSys kunnen we deze nu ook voor de ontwikkeling van antilichamen inzetten. Antilichamen hebben hun sporen al verdiend bij de ontwikkeling van nieuwe medicijnen tegen ernstige ziekten waaronder ook reuma. Door beide benaderingen te gebruiken - zowel antilichamen als chemische moleculen - breiden we onze product pijplijn in bot- en gewrichtsziekten verder uit en versterken daarmee onze leidende positie op dit gebied,” aldus Onno van de Stolpe, Chief Executive Officer van Galapagos. “Door onze kaspositie en inkomstenstroom uit zowel BioFocus DPI als onze farma allianties, verkeren we in een goede positie om deze alliantie aan te gaan en waarde voor onze aandeelhouders te creëren.”
“Deze alliantie is voor ons een grote stap met de toegang tot nieuwe targets voor geneesmiddelontwikkeling in ziektes waarvoor nog weinig medicijnen beschikbaar zijn. De samenwerking met Galapagos brengt twee zowel wetenschappelijk als financieel sterke partijen samen,” zet Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer van MorphoSys. “We zijn blij dat we onze brede ervaring op gebied van antilichamen in deze alliantie kunnen combineren met de target discovery en kennis van botziekten van Galapagos. De toegang tot nieuwe ziekte-gerelateerde targets van een dergelijk gerenommeerde partner accelereert de uitbreiding van onze eigen pijplijn van antilichamen. Deze alliantie sluit mooi aan bij onze onderzoek op gebied van ontstekingen en reuma, inclusief ons belangrijkste programma MOR103.”
Met deze strategische alliantie krijgt MorphoSys toegang tot zowel een bewezen target discovery technologie, als tot de ervaring van Galapagos op het gebied van bot- en gewrichtsziekten en draagt het bij aan de uitbreiding van de pijplijn van eigen therapeutische antilichamen. De drie belangrijkste bot- en gewrichtsziekten – reuma, botontkalking en artrose – vertegenwoordigen elk een significante markt met enkele miljoenen patiënten wereldwijd. Het totale verkoopcijfer voor behandelingen van deze ziekten bedroeg in 2006 meer dan $15 miljard.
Door de alliantie met MorphoSys begeeft Galapagos zich op de snel groeiende markt voor medicijnen op basis van antilichamen. In 2007 bedroeg het totale verkoopcijfer voor de 20 therapeutische antilichamen die op de markt zijn meer dan $25 miljard; dit zal naar verwachting oplopen tot ongeveer $50 miljard in 2013. Volledig humane antilichamen worden beschouwd als de volgende generatie; de meeste antilichamen die op dit moment worden ontwikkeld zijn van humane oorsprong. De gemiddelde tijd die nodig is vanaf ontdekking tot preklinische ontwikkeling voor een antilichaam is slechts twee tot drie jaar, aanmerkelijk korter dan de gemiddelde zes jaar voor kandidaat medicijnen uit chemische moleculen. Antilichamen hebben ook een grotere kans op succes in het ontwikkelingstraject naar geneesmiddel.
Teleconferentie en webcast presentatie
Galapagos zal vandaag om 14.00 uur een voor ieder toegankelijke teleconferentie houden. Deze teleconferentie wordt ook via webcast uitgezonden. Voor deelname aan de teleconferentie kunt u +32.2.401.53.06 bellen, minimaal tien minuten voor aanvang. Na de presentatie van de resultaten zal er een vraag- en antwoordsessie volgen. Klik hier pulse.companywebcast.nl/playerv1_0/de... om toegang te krijgen tot de audio-webcast presentatie. De presentatie zal onmiddellijk na de uitzending beschikbaar zijn om nogmaals te beluisteren.

Over antilichamen
Antilichamen zijn eiwitten in ons lichaam die vreemde stoffen zoals bacteriën en virussen herkennen en er zich aan binden waarna onze afweercellen deze kunnen vernietigen. Elk mens heeft ongeveer één à twee miljard verschillende antilichamen die voortdurend in de bloedstroom actief zijn om infecties en ziektes aan te pakken. Het idee om specifieke antilichamen als medicijn tegen bepaalde ziektes te gebruiken ontstond al meer dan 25 jaar geleden. Het onderzoek bij het ontwikkelen van antilichaam-medicijnen richt zich op antilichamen die specifieke targets kunnen blokkeren of juist activeren.
www.glpg.com/press/2008/35%27.htm
aossa 26 nov 2008 om 14:40
Q&A Kostenplaatje wat betreft de deal:

Increasing costs and cash needs for 2009, 2010, 2011 etc.
For 2009 modest investment: 7 people at work @Biofocus-DPI.

Voordeel van antibodies: 4 à 4,5 jaar slechts nodig om tot commercieel eindresultaat te komen.
Bij 'small molecules' is dit 7 jaar.
aossa 26 nov 2008 om 16:34
Toevoeging: extra informatie, o.m. na conference call

AMSTERDAM (Dow Jones) - Galapagos en MorphoSys gaan middels een langdurige alliantie gezamenlijk medicijnen ontwikkelen gebaseerd op antilichamen met een nieuw werkingsmechanisme tegen bot- en gewrichtsziekten, met name reuma, botontkalking en artrose. Dat is woensdag in een persbericht bekendgemaakt.

De alliantie omvat het hele traject vanaf target discovery tot aan klinisch proof of concept voor de nieuwe therapeutische antilichamen.

Op basis van de overeenkomst zullen Galapagos en MorphoSys zowel de R&D-kosten als de toekomstige inkomsten gelijk delen. Een Joint Steering Committee met leden uit beide bedrijven zal de alliantie leiden.

De twee bedrijven brengen beide hun kerntechnologie en expertise in bij de alliantie. Galapagos levert targets voor antilichamen bij bot- en gewrichtsziekten, plus haar target discovery platform om additionele targets voor antilichamen te identificeren.

MorphoSys gebruikt haar Human Combinatorial Antibody Library technologie om volledig humane antilichamen tegen de targets van Galapagos te ontwikkelen.

De bedrijven hebben een eerste set van drie targets in bot- en gewrichtsziekten geselecteerd voor de samenwerking en Galapagos is al gestart met de productie van deze target eiwitten. Het ontwikkelen van antilichamen tegen deze targets zal starten in 2009.

Met de technologie van Galapagos zullen in de komende jaren nog meer targets voor de alliantie geselecteerd worden. Als de samenwerking succesvol verloopt, kunnen de eerste antilichamen op basis van deze nieuwe targets binnen vier a vijf jaar in de kliniek getest worden.

De totale investeringen komen bij de Fase-1-testen in de kliniek uit op tussen de 10 en 20 miljoen euro per target, zo gaf Galapagos-bestuurder Onno van de Stolpe aan tijdens een conference call. De bestuursvoorzitter herhaalde tijdens de call de omzetdoelstelling van Galapagos van 75-80 miljoen euro in 2008. Hij ziet de kaspositie van de onderneming over 2008 uitkomen op 25 miljoen euro.

Van de Stolpe geeft ook aan de financiering en de financiele positie van het bedrijf te bekijken. Daarover zegt hij op korte termijn geen aandelenuitgifte te voorzien.

Door de alliantie met MorphoSys begeeft Galapagos zich op de markt voor medicijnen op basis van antilichamen. In 2007 bedroeg het totale verkoopcijfer voor de 20 therapeutische antilichamen die op de markt zijn meer dan 25 miljard dollar; dit zal naar verwachting oplopen tot ongeveer 50 miljard dollar in 2013.

De drie belangrijkste bot- en gewrichtsziekten - reuma, botontkalking en artrose - vertegenwoordigen elk een significante markt met enkele miljoenen patienten wereldwijd. Het totale verkoopcijfer voor behandelingen van deze ziekten bedroeg in 2006 meer dan 15 miljard dollar.
26 nov 2008 om 17:47
quote:

aossa schreef:


Q&A Kostenplaatje wat betreft de deal:

Increasing costs and cash needs for 2009, 2010, 2011 etc.
For 2009 modest investment: 7 people at work @Biofocus-DPI.

Voordeel van antibodies: 4 à 4,5 jaar slechts nodig om tot commercieel eindresultaat te komen.
Bij 'small molecules' is dit 7 jaar.


slide 6,speciaal voor jou!(punt 5)

"no need to raise cash"

pulse.companywebcast.nl/playerv1_0/de...

groetjes
aossa 26 nov 2008 om 18:00
quote:

parelduiker schreef:


[quote=aossa]
Q&A Kostenplaatje wat betreft de deal:

Increasing costs and cash needs for 2009, 2010, 2011 etc.
For 2009 modest investment: 7 people at work @Biofocus-DPI.

Voordeel van antibodies: 4 à 4,5 jaar slechts nodig om tot commercieel eindresultaat te komen.
Bij 'small molecules' is dit 7 jaar.
[/quote]

slide 6,speciaal voor jou!(punt 5)

"no need to raise cash"

pulse.companywebcast.nl/playerv1_0/de...

groetjes

En speciaal voor jou (vragen & antwoorden):
"Van de Stolpe geeft ook aan de financiering en de financiele positie van het bedrijf te bekijken. Daarover zegt hij op korte termijn geen aandelenuitgifte te voorzien."

Maw. Korte termijn (2009 ?) geen geldnood !
Wat daarna is 'the question' ?

Nieuwe deal verhoogt het uitgaveplaatje 'op korte termijn'. Per target gaat de investering namelijk 10 à 20 miljoen EUR kosten (zijn er nu 3 gekozen dus 30 à 60 miljoen nodig). Gelukkig heeft Morphosys geld in het laadje en springen ze desnoods/mogelijk Galapagos bij mits verwerven van een pakket GLPG aandelen, met verwatering van de toekomstige winsten voor de zittende aandeelhouders als gevolg. Dat hoop ik dus niet !
26 nov 2008 om 18:26
quote:

aossa schreef:


[quote=parelduiker]
[quote=aossa]
Q&A Kostenplaatje wat betreft de deal:

Increasing costs and cash needs for 2009, 2010, 2011 etc.
For 2009 modest investment: 7 people at work @Biofocus-DPI.

Voordeel van antibodies: 4 à 4,5 jaar slechts nodig om tot commercieel eindresultaat te komen.
Bij 'small molecules' is dit 7 jaar.
[/quote]

slide 6,speciaal voor jou!(punt 5)

"no need to raise cash"

pulse.companywebcast.nl/playerv1_0/de...

groetjes
[/quote]
En speciaal voor jou (vragen & antwoorden):
"Van de Stolpe geeft ook aan de financiering en de financiele positie van het bedrijf te bekijken. Daarover zegt hij op korte termijn geen aandelenuitgifte te voorzien."

Maw. Korte termijn (2009 ?) geen geldnood !
Wat daarna is 'the question' ?

Nieuwe deal verhoogt het uitgaveplaatje 'op korte termijn'. Per target gaat de investering namelijk 10 à 20 miljoen EUR kosten (zijn er nu 3 gekozen dus 30 à 60 miljoen nodig). Gelukkig heeft Morphosys geld in het laadje en springen ze desnoods/mogelijk Galapagos bij mits verwerven van een pakket GLPG aandelen, met verwatering van de toekomstige winsten voor de zittende aandeelhouders als gevolg. Dat hoop ik dus niet !


kansen vergroten betekend ook verhoogde uitgaven,bijna logisch.
bij het naar de beurs gaan van Galapagos was natuurlijk al bekend dat er een aantal keer euri's opgehaald moesten worden,zo werkt dat bij een opstartende biotech,niet echt nieuws dus en zeker niet iets wat plots uit de lucht komt vallen.
Galapagos is m.i. uitstekend op weg om uit te groeien tot een succesvol biotech-bedrijf.
deze deal zal het ophalen van euri's ook eenvoudiger maken.
de nieuwe partner zal ook niet in deze deal gestapt zijn als ze geen vertrouwen hadden in het toekomstige financiele plaatje van Galapagos.
in mijn ogen wederom een prima deal,maar dit is niet de eerste die door beleggers niet op zijn waarde ingeschat wordt.
voor mij is het weer een bevestiging dat het management-team van prima kwaliteit is en dat de kwaliteit van Galapagos als geheel simpelweg prima is.
als je zo negatief bent,neem ik aan dat je je stukjes al lang verkocht hebt?

groetjes
flosz 26 nov 2008 om 19:09
2
Lid sinds: 13 feb 2008
Laatste bezoek: 05 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
6.659
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5211
Gegeven: 2665
Imo is aossa niet negatief maar realistisch, waarvoor dank!
aossa 26 nov 2008 om 19:56
1
Lid sinds: 23 mei 2003
Laatste bezoek: 05 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.721
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3502
Gegeven: 2948
"kansen vergroten betekend ook verhoogde uitgaven,bijna logisch."

Het positieve aan de deal is dat de terugverdientijd bij antibody-targets 3 jaar korter is bij een groeiende en veelbelovende markt (zie slides).

Ontwikkeling van anti-body targets is tevens een steuntje in de rug voor de PER.C6 technologie van Crucell en DSM omdat Galapagos daarvan gebruikt mag/kan maken om het nodige testmaterial aan te maken. Gevolg dat de toekomstige commerciele partners een PER.C6 licentie zullen moeten nemen.

Galapagos is daarenboven beter geplaatst dan Crucell of DSM om de antibody-trein in gang te zetten via het tot ontwikkeling brengen van dergelijke targets (Crucell droomde ooit zelf ontwikkeling te doen).

Het zou me daarom niet verwonderen dat Crucell-DSM in de toekomst een grotere participatie zou kunnen nemen in Galapagos waardoor het financieringsprobleem van Galapagos zou kunnen opgelost worden. Is echter wachten tot Crucell voldoende winstgevend is en zelf voldoende cash gaat genereren (na 2010 mogelijk). In dit perspectief zou Onno voor 2010 de eindjes aan elkaar moeten breien, en daar lijkt het imo op.

JMHO !
stappa 26 nov 2008 om 21:28
quote:

aossa schreef:



Het zou me daarom niet verwonderen dat Crucell-DSM in de toekomst een grotere participatie zou kunnen nemen in Galapagos waardoor het financieringsprobleem van Galapagos zou kunnen opgelost worden.



Aossa, jij hebt het over een financieringsprobleem. De CEO's van Galapagos en MorphoSys spreken duidelijk een andere taal.

Onno van de Stolpe, Chief Executive Officer van Galapagos. "Door onze kaspositie en inkomstenstroom uit zowel BioFocus DPI als onze farma allianties, verkeren we in een goede positie om deze alliantie aan te gaan en waarde voor onze aandeelhouders te creëren."

Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer van MorphoSys. "De samenwerking met Galapagos brengt twee zowel wetenschappelijk als financieel sterke partijen samen."

Analisten hebben de eigenschap je een probleem aan te willen aanpraten, zo schat ik jou niet in en waardeer je postings. Maar ik vind deze uitspraak (of woordkeuze) te voorbarig.


gr
Stappa
aossa 26 nov 2008 om 23:36
3
Lid sinds: 23 mei 2003
Laatste bezoek: 05 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.721
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3502
Gegeven: 2948
Er is inderdaad geen probleem zolang het probleem zich niet stelt. Laten we het dan een zorg noemen dat het niet duidelijk is hoe de financiering vanaf 2010 gaat geregeld worden (het zijn moeilijke tijden). Volgens mij is het ook een zorg van Onno omdat hij herhaaldelijk vertelt de financiering te bekijken (2010 en verder).

Maar op korte termijn (2009) stelt er zich inderdaad geen probleem, enkel dat de kas dreigt leeg te lopen ...

Maar op korte termijn (2009) stelt er zich inderdaad geen probleem, enkel dat de kas dreigt leeg te lopen ...
1 dec 2008 om 11:05
quote:

aossa schreef:


Er is inderdaad geen probleem zolang het probleem zich niet stelt. Laten we het dan een zorg noemen dat het niet duidelijk is hoe de financiering vanaf 2010 gaat geregeld worden (het zijn moeilijke tijden). Volgens mij is het ook een zorg van Onno omdat hij herhaaldelijk vertelt de financiering te bekijken (2010 en verder).

Maar op korte termijn (2009) stelt er zich inderdaad geen probleem, enkel dat de kas dreigt leeg te lopen ...


gelukkig is Onno realistisch en heeft zich al uitgelaten dat ze de verschillende mogelijkheden bekijken,mocht het ophalen van nieuw geld uit de markt een probleem worden,i.v.m. de moeilijke tijd.
als ze hun ogen zouden sluiten voor "de economische situatie van nu in de wereld,dan zou ik me pas zorgen gaan maken.
Onno is een realistische man,die zich niet schuldig maakt aan groot spraak(daar hebben we er al genoeg van).
voorlopig heeft het management-team van Galapagos een geweldige ontwikkeling neer gezet,waar ik me petje voor af neem.
maar goed,als het sentiment slecht is heeft men daar blijkbaar geen oog voor,wat duidelijk is te zien aan de koersontwikkeling.
mijn vertrouwen hebben ze al een tijdje en ook de laatste deal is voor mij een bevestiging dat Galapagos de kwaliteit in huis heeft en de weg weet in "het wereldje".
als je het klantenbestand bekijkt,zou je moeten concluderen dat Galapagos het vertrouwen van de farma-jongens in ieder geval wel heeft.
kan mij niet voorstellen dat de grote farma-klanten en de nieuwe partner geloven dat Galapagos de komende jaren zonder geld komt te zitten.
zo als altijd op de beurs zijn de momenten van crisis de mooiste momenten om in te stappen in een goed bedrijf,daar heb ik al dankbaar gebruik van gemaakt.
gelukkig beleg ik niet met geleend geld of geld wat ik de komende jaren nodig heb en dus kan ik rustig afwachten tot het sentiment weer verbetert(wat zeker weer gaat gebeuren).
als duidelijk wordt dat het eerste medicijn op de markt komt(waarschijnlijk is het sentiment op de beurzen dan ook weer een stuk beter),zal de koers van vandaag een giller zijn.


groetjes
flosz 27 nov 2008 om 08:54
SNS Securities, Research Morning Note 26-11-08

Galapagos (Buy): Galapagos' move into antibody drug development
The facts: Galapagos and MorphoSys enter drug development alliance

Our analysis: This morning, Galapagos and MorphoSys announced that they have entered a co-development alliance for drug development in the area of bone & joint disease, which has always been the focus area of Galapagos. Galapagos will deliver the targets and MorphoSys will generate the antibodies that will form the basis of the novel drug. All R&D costs will be split equally. The biotech companies intend to outlicense the drug development to a large pharmaceutical partner upon clinical proof of concept (Phase II). In case of such a partnership, we expect Galapagos to receive a royalty of about 15% on future net sales.

Conclusion & Action: We very much welcome this alliance between Galapagos and Morphosys (one of our biotech top picks) and the company's move into antibody drug development. However, we should mention that it takes 12-15 years to successfully develop and launch a drug on the market. Therefore, we do not yet attach value to this alliance although it could become very valuable in the future. We maintain our BUY recommendation with share price target EUR 12
flosz 27 nov 2008 om 09:02
UPDATE 1-Galapagos partners with MorphoSys on antibodies
Wed Nov 26, 2008 4:21am EST
Wed Nov 26, 2008 4:21am EST
(Adds details after conference call, share price)
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Belgian biotechnology company Galapagos (GLPG.BR: Quote, Profile, Research, Stock Buzz) said on Wednesday it would partner with German peer MorphoSys AG (MORG.DE: Quote, Profile, Research, Stock Buzz) to develop antibody drugs to treat bone and joint disease, sending both sets of shares higher.
"We finally have a great entry into this market without having to invest massively," Onno Van de Stolpe, Galapagos Chief Executive, said in a conference.
At 0912 GMT, Galapagos shares were up 4.96 percent at 3.60 euros on Euronext Brussels, while the Bel20 blue-chip index dropped 1.1 percent. MorphoSys shares edged up 1.52 percent to 47.90 euros.
The antibody development will likely cost between 10 million euros and 20 million euros ($12.99 million to $25.98 million) total per drug programme between now and when the new drugs enter their first phase of human trials in four or five years, van de Stolpe said.
He added that the companies currently plan to develop three drug programmes for clinical trials, which would mean a total investment of between 30 and 60 million euros over the next four to five years and between 15 and 30 million euros per company.
"It's a 50-50 alliance. We'll share the costs and we'll share all the future revenues," van de Stolpe said.
The number of drug programmes could increase, van de Stolpe added.
Analysts at SNS Securities welcomed the deal, saying in a note to clients that it could become very valuable in the future.
Van de Stolpe, whose company specialises in bone and joint diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, was upbeat about the group's prospects in light of this recent deal.
While the total pharmaceutical market is expected to grow some 13 percent to 520 billion dollars by 2013 from 460 billion dollars currently, the market for antibody drugs is expected to skyrocket nearly 100 percent in the same period to 50 billion dollars from over 25 billion dollars today, van de Stolpe said.
Despite the global downturn and tight credit markets, van de Stolpe said the company is in a comfortable cash position and is well able to finance the venture, reiterating previous guidance of a year-end cash position of 25 million euros and 2008 revenues of between 75 and 80 million euros.
Van de Stolpe said a large pharmaceutical company will carry out the final phases of testing of the new drugs following their initial human trials. Galapagos and MorphoSys would then collect milestone payments and royalties from the drugs.
"Big pharma are extremely interested in antibodies as such," said van de Stolpe, though he declined to name any firms which are looking specifically at the drugs that Galapagos and MorphoSys plan to develop together.
Van de Stolpe added that Galapagos might also explore, down the line, the possibility of developing antibody drugs in other disease areas, citing the need for new approaches for diabetes, respiratory disease and Alzheimer's disease, to name a few. ($1=.7698 Euro) (Reporting by Anne Jolis; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
www.reuters.com/article/rbssHealthcar...
aossa 27 nov 2008 om 16:39
@parelduiker: kijk wat Onno vertelt aan 'de tijd'

Galapagos overweegt verkoop dienstendivisie

"De verkoop van de divisie kan mogelijk een aantrekkelijk alternatief bieden voor een kapitaalverhoging. Galapagos heeft nog zo'n 25 miljoen euro in cash en daar kan het zeker in 2009 nog mee rondkomen en 'indien nodig ook 2010'. Galapagos rekent ook nog op inkomsten uit lopende allianties om zijn onderzoek te financieren."

Volledig bericht zie draadje:
www.iex.nl/forum/topic.asp?forum=1818...
1 dec 2008 om 11:05
quote:

aossa schreef:


@parelduiker: kijk wat Onno vertelt aan 'de tijd'

Galapagos overweegt verkoop dienstendivisie

"De verkoop van de divisie kan mogelijk een aantrekkelijk alternatief bieden voor een kapitaalverhoging. Galapagos heeft nog zo'n 25 miljoen euro in cash en daar kan het zeker in 2009 nog mee rondkomen en 'indien nodig ook 2010'. Galapagos rekent ook nog op inkomsten uit lopende allianties om zijn onderzoek te financieren."

Volledig bericht zie draadje:
www.iex.nl/forum/topic.asp?forum=1818...



oud nieuws Aossa.....
dit heeft Onno al een tijd geleden aangegeven,dat uiteindelijk de diensten-divisie verkocht zal worden.
uit "de tijd":'Ons hybride model was zowiezo geen eeuwig leven beschoren.
De verkoop van de divisie kan mogelijk een aantrekkelijk alternatief bieden voor een kapitaalverhoging.'(ook dat is al eerder gemeld door Onno!)
gaap.....
aossa 19 jan 2009 om 18:31
MorphoSys Provides Update on Pipeline Activities in 2009

01/19/2009 at 07:30 AM

MorphoSys to Accelerate the Expansion and Advancement of its Proprietary Pipeline

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX) today outlined its planned proprietary developments for 2009 and provided an update on its partnered antibody pipeline. The Company intends to advance and broaden its proprietary therapeutic antibody pipeline with its most advanced compound MOR103 expected to enter a phase 2 clinical trial in the second half of 2009. MorphoSys is in a robust position to increase its investment in proprietary drug development, with strong and increasing revenues from its partnered discovery business, a cash balance in excess of EUR 130 million at December 31, 2008 and no material bank debt. The Company plans to more than double its investment in proprietary R&D in 2009, and expects to record a healthy profit as in previous years.

"MorphoSys is ideally positioned to advance its pipeline in 2009", commented Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG. "We have a solid financial foundation, plus a proven technology and promising targets, which together give us the means of building a very strong proprietary drug pipeline. Even in this challenging economic climate, MorphoSys is ideally positioned to build value by advancing its pipeline, while maintaining profitability."

The Company's proprietary pipeline activities in 2009 are projected to comprise:
i) The start of a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis for lead compound MOR103;
ii) Finalizing the evaluation of MOR103 in a second indication and preparation for an additional phase 2 clinical trial;
iii) Formal pre-clinical development and manufacturing of clinical grade material for MOR202;
iv) The addition of up to 5 proprietary de novo programs to its pipeline, one of which was already started recently;
v) One pre-development program with Novartis - the pre-development agreement provides MorphoSys with the option to enter a formal co-development for the respective program;
vi) Validation of three targets together with Galapagos which are intended to become the subject of therapeutic antibody programs in the future.

As a result of the planned activities MorphoSys's proprietary pipeline at year-end could consist of up to 8 programs in total, including one co-development program with Novartis - up from two fully-owned and one pre-development program in 2008.

"The expansion of our proprietary pipeline is a key value driver for MorphoSys and we expect to achieve significant progress during 2009 in this regard", commented Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG. "By the end of 2009, we plan to have a rich proprietary pipeline based on the well-established and widely-proven HuCAL technology while enjoying the tailwind from our partner pipeline programs further advancing into clinical trials."

The phase 1 clinical trial for MOR103 in healthy volunteers has been completed and is currently in the analysis stage. The final data will be reported in Q2 2009. Additional pre-clinical investigations of MOR103 in animal models for other inflammatory diseases are currently being conducted. MorphoSys intends to out-license MOR103 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis after establishing clinical proof-of-concept. With regard to the cancer program MOR202, formal pre-clinical development is ongoing. In 2009, toxicology studies will be conducted to support regulatory filing for a phase 1 clinical trial. Production of clinical material for MOR202 and MOR103 for the phase 1 and 2 trials, respectively, will continue during the course of 2009. Recently, MorphoSys added one de novo HuCAL antibody program to its portfolio against an undisclosed oncology target. In 2009, MorphoSys anticipates antibody generation and in depth in vitro profiling of target-specific antibody candidates. One additional oncology target has already been selected and the respective antibody program will be started in the course of 2009. Further targets in inflammatory and oncology indications will be evaluated in 2009, which may be the basis for further proprietary HuCAL programs.

Complementing its portfolio of fully owned programs, MorphoSys has secured several co-development options in its partnerships with Novartis and Galapagos and will continue to evaluate additional opportunities. Within these programs, development costs are shared equally or, in the case of MorphoSys's partnership with Novartis, early-stage costs are fully covered by the partner. In 2008, MorphoSys exercised its first option to participate in the development of a therapeutic antibody program within its collaboration with Novartis. The agreement provides MorphoSys with the option to enter formal co-development of the program, sharing costs and profits up to 50%. As a result of the alliance signed with Galapagos in November 2008, an initial set of three targets has been selected for validation through disease-specific in vitro and in vivo testing with antibodies provided by MorphoSys. If these studies are successful, the alliance will select antibody programs for pre-clinical and clinical development. Under the terms of the agreement, Galapagos and MorphoSys will share the research and development costs, as well as all future revenues, equally. In 2009, Galapagos will conduct the production of these three proteins for the alliance and MorphoSys will generate antibodies directed against the targets. Additionally, Galapagos will apply its target discovery platform during 2009 and the parties may select additional targets for subsequent joint target validation studies.

Summarizing all planned activities, MorphoSys today provided a snapshot of the status of its proprietary pipeline envisioned for the end of 2009: The Company anticipates having three targets in validation studies jointly with Galapagos, up to six proprietary compounds in the discovery stage including one co-development program with Novartis, one program in formal pre-clinical development, and one antibody in a phase 2 study. Of the total 2009 R&D budget, approximately half, or EUR 18 million - EUR 20 million, will be invested in proprietary drug and technology development. The majority of this investment is earmarked for the further development of MOR103 and MOR202.

Additionally, the Company will continue to evaluate opportunities to acquire or in-license drug candidates from third parties, potentially exploiting its strong balance sheet to secure attractive opportunities. These activities could significantly increase the value of MorphoSys beyond the plans outlined today.

"We expect our revenues to continue to grow, enabling us to channel significant funds into our proprietary R&D", commented Dave Lemus, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG. "We are in a sound financial position to create new value for our shareholders by investing in selected pipeline programs. We anticipate making investments in 2009 of approximately EUR 18 million to EUR 20 million in proprietary R&D. Even with this substantial increase in R&D investment, we expect to maintain a healthy level of profit."

.../...
aossa 19 jan 2009 om 18:32
(vervolg)


Meanwhile, the Company's partnered pipeline continues to progress. The partnered pipeline is distinguished from proprietary activities by the fact that the former is fully funded by the Company's partners. As of the beginning of 2009, MorphoSys's partnered pipeline consists of 55 partnered programs, including one program in phase 2 clinical trials. The partnered pipeline is the source of ongoing milestone payments and will provide lucrative royalty streams in the years to come.

As part of the expansion of its proprietary and partnered development efforts, MorphoSys intends to further build its R&D team. As a result, the Company is expecting to hire more than 40 new employees in R&D in 2009, mainly at the Group's headquarters in Munich, Germany.

MorphoSys will provide further details around its pipeline activities and give financial guidance for the full year at its year-end 2008 Results Press Conference and Analyst Meeting in Frankfurt, Germany on February 26, 2009
www.morphosys.com/en/news_investors/p...

(Niets vandaag bij IQ, ARK en Transgene....)
20 jan 2009 om 06:53
van de in november vorig jaar aangekondigde samenwerking met Morphosys (50/50 deal) mag ook het nodige verwacht worden,een prima partner voor Galapagos.

Galapagos en MorphoSys gaan gezamenlijk antilichaam-medicijnen ontwikkelen voor bot- en gewrichtsziekten

Combinatie van nieuwe medicijn targets en unieke technologieën om pijplijn van nieuwe antilichaam-medicijnen te creëren

Klik hier om toegang te krijgen tot de audio-webcast presentatie om 14:00 uur, inbelnummer +32.2.401.53.06

Mechelen, België en München, Duitsland; 26 november 2008 – Galapagos NV (Euronext: GLPG) en MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR) kondigen vandaag een langdurige alliantie aan om gezamenlijk medicijnen te ontwikkelen gebaseerd op antilichamen met een nieuw werkingsmechanisme tegen bot- en gewrichtsziekten, met name reuma, botontkalking en artrose.

De alliantie omvat het hele traject vanaf target discovery tot aan klinisch proof of concept voor de nieuwe therapeutische antilichamen. De twee bedrijven brengen beide hun kerntechnologie en expertise in bij de alliantie. Galapagos levert targets voor antilichamen bij bot- en gewrichtsziekten, plus haar target discovery platform om additionele targets voor antilichamen te identificeren. MorphoSys gebruikt haar HuCAL technologie om volledig humane antilichamen tegen de targets van Galapagos te ontwikkelen. In de alliantie zullen de targets worden gevalideerd, zowel door in vitro als in vivo testen met de antilichamen; vervolgens zullen deze antilichamen in preklinisch en klinisch onderzoek verder worden ontwikkeld. Bij het bereiken van klinisch proof of concept in patiënten, zullen er voor de programma’s partners gezocht worden die de verdere ontwikkeling, registratie en marktintroductie zullen verzorgen.

Op basis van de overeenkomst zullen Galapagos en MorphoSys zowel de R&D kosten als de toekomstige inkomsten gelijk delen. Een Joint Steering Committee met leden uit beide bedrijven zal de alliantie leiden. De bedrijven hebben een eerste set van drie targets in bot- en gewrichtsziekten geselecteerd voor de samenwerking en Galapagos is al gestart met de productie van deze target eiwitten Het ontwikkelen van antilichamen tegen deze targets zal starten in 2009. Met de technologie van Galapagos zullen in de komende jaren nog meer targets voor de alliantie geselecteerd worden. Als de alliantie succesvol verloopt, kunnen de eerste antilichamen op basis van deze nieuwe targets binnen vier à vijf jaar in de kliniek getest worden.

“Met deze alliantie voegen we een antilichaam-strategie toe aan onze ontwikkeling van geneesmiddelen op basis van chemische moleculen. Galapagos is wereldleider op gebied van het ontdekken van nieuwe targets en door deze samenwerking met MorphoSys kunnen we deze nu ook voor de ontwikkeling van antilichamen inzetten. Antilichamen hebben hun sporen al verdiend bij de ontwikkeling van nieuwe medicijnen tegen ernstige ziekten waaronder ook reuma. Door beide benaderingen te gebruiken - zowel antilichamen als chemische moleculen - breiden we onze product pijplijn in bot- en gewrichtsziekten verder uit en versterken daarmee onze leidende positie op dit gebied,” aldus Onno van de Stolpe, Chief Executive Officer van Galapagos. “Door onze kaspositie en inkomstenstroom uit zowel BioFocus DPI als onze farma allianties, verkeren we in een goede positie om deze alliantie aan te gaan en waarde voor onze aandeelhouders te creëren.”

“Deze alliantie is voor ons een grote stap met de toegang tot nieuwe targets voor geneesmiddelontwikkeling in ziektes waarvoor nog weinig medicijnen beschikbaar zijn. De samenwerking met Galapagos brengt twee zowel wetenschappelijk als financieel sterke partijen samen,” zet Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer van MorphoSys. “We zijn blij dat we onze brede ervaring op gebied van antilichamen in deze alliantie kunnen combineren met de target discovery en kennis van botziekten van Galapagos. De toegang tot nieuwe ziekte-gerelateerde targets van een dergelijk gerenommeerde partner accelereert de uitbreiding van onze eigen pijplijn van antilichamen. Deze alliantie sluit mooi aan bij onze onderzoek op gebied van ontstekingen en reuma, inclusief ons belangrijkste programma MOR103.”

Met deze strategische alliantie krijgt MorphoSys toegang tot zowel een bewezen target discovery technologie, als tot de ervaring van Galapagos op het gebied van bot- en gewrichtsziekten en draagt het bij aan de uitbreiding van de pijplijn van eigen therapeutische antilichamen. De drie belangrijkste bot- en gewrichtsziekten – reuma, botontkalking en artrose – vertegenwoordigen elk een significante markt met enkele miljoenen patiënten wereldwijd. Het totale verkoopcijfer voor behandelingen van deze ziekten bedroeg in 2006 meer dan $15 miljard.

Door de alliantie met MorphoSys begeeft Galapagos zich op de snel groeiende markt voor medicijnen op basis van antilichamen. In 2007 bedroeg het totale verkoopcijfer voor de 20 therapeutische antilichamen die op de markt zijn meer dan $25 miljard; dit zal naar verwachting oplopen tot ongeveer $50 miljard in 2013. Volledig humane antilichamen worden beschouwd als de volgende generatie; de meeste antilichamen die op dit moment worden ontwikkeld zijn van humane oorsprong. De gemiddelde tijd die nodig is vanaf ontdekking tot preklinische ontwikkeling voor een antilichaam is slechts twee tot drie jaar, aanmerkelijk korter dan de gemiddelde zes jaar voor kandidaat medicijnen uit chemische moleculen. Antilichamen hebben ook een grotere kans op succes in het ontwikkelingstraject naar geneesmiddel.
20 jan 2009 om 06:54
(vervolg)

Over antilichamen
Antilichamen zijn eiwitten in ons lichaam die vreemde stoffen zoals bacteriën en virussen herkennen en er zich aan binden waarna onze afweercellen deze kunnen vernietigen. Elk mens heeft ongeveer één à twee miljard verschillende antilichamen die voortdurend in de bloedstroom actief zijn om infecties en ziektes aan te pakken. Het idee om specifieke antilichamen als medicijn tegen bepaalde ziektes te gebruiken ontstond al meer dan 25 jaar geleden. Het onderzoek bij het ontwikkelen van antilichaam-medicijnen richt zich op antilichamen die specifieke targets kunnen blokkeren of juist activeren.

Over de target discovery technologie van Galapagos
De target discovery van Galapagos is gebaseerd op adenovirussen die zeer efficiënt genetische informatie van de mens introduceren in een brede waaier van humane cellen om daar de expressie van specifieke eiwitten te beïnvloeden. High-throughput celsystemen die een model vormen voor een specifieke ziekte worden dan gebruikt om targets te selecteren op basis van hun functie, d.w.z. doordat die targets een functie blijken te hebben in de ziektemodellen. Na een gedegen validatie van de targets vormen deze de basis voor de ontwikkeling van nieuwe medicijnen.

Over de HuCAL technologie van MorphoSys
De HuCAL (Human Combinatorial Antibody Library) technologie is een uniek en innovatief concept voor het in vitro verkrijgen van specifieke, volledig humane antilichamen. De collectie omvat meer dan 10 miljard verschillende functionele, humane antilichamen. HuCAL zorgt voor een naadloze overgang van een gevonden antilichaam fragment met sterke bindingseigenschappen naar een volledig humaan antilichaam dat als kandidaat medicijn ontwikkeld kan worden. Dit systeem wordt gebruikt voor diverse toepassingen, van target validatie tot en met drug discovery. Vanzelfsprekend levert HuCAL ook antilichamen voor allerlei soorten diagnostische en therapeutische toepassingen.

Over MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) is een beursgenoteerd biotechnologie bedrijf dat zich richt op het ontwikkelen van volledig humane antilichamen als innovatieve medicijnen tegen levensbedreigende ziekten. Het doel van MorphoSys is van HuCAL de leidende technologie te maken voor het genereren van antilichamen voor onderzoek, diagnostiek en therapie. Het bedrijf heeft allianties op gebied van onderzoek en therapieën met de meerderheid van ’s werelds grootste farmaceutische bedrijven waaronder Boehringer Ingelheim, Centocor/Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer en Roche. Binnen deze partnerships lopen meer dan 50 therapeutische antilichamen programma’s waarin MorphoSys deelneemt door middel van exclusieve licenties en succesbetalingen. Bovendien zal MorphoSys royalty’s verkrijgen over elk eindproduct. Via haar business unit AbD Serotic is MorphoSys ook actief op de antilichamen onderzoek markt. De business unit opereert in Duitsland (München), de VS (Raleigh, NC) en het Verenigd Koninkrijk (Oxford). Meer informatie over MorphoSys is te vinden op www.morphosys.com.
