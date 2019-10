Grafiekje van junkbond spreads, stijgt de hemel in.



Overigens is Jubak een gerenommeerd financieel journalist waarvan ik zijn stukjes op The Street.com en MSN money al geruime tijd volg. Zeker geen roeptoeter deze man.



Kwoot van Bloomberg:



jan. 29 (Bloomberg) -- The market for high-yield, high-risk bonds shows that a U.S. recession is a foregone conclusion.



Junk bonds are off to their worst start since 1990, falling 1.8 percent and triggering $17 billion in losses this month, according to index data compiled by New York-based Merrill Lynch & Co. Yields relative to Treasuries are rising at the fastest pace in at least 11 years as prices drop.



The pain may only get worse. Speculative-grade borrowers made up the majority of U.S. corporate debtors for the first time last year, according to Standard & Poor's. The default rate will soar to more than 8 percent this year, the highest since Enron Corp.'s collapse rippled through the market in 2002, estimates Zurich-based UBS AG. Yields show retailers, homebuilders and mortgage companies are among companies at the greatest risk as banks rein in lending.