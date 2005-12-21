Login
 
LNG - liquefied natural gas

postzak 21 dec 2005 om 19:36
Voordelen tov gewoon aardgas is met name dat het eenvoudiger is te transporteren. Bij grote afstanden wordt gastransport via pijpleidingen een probleem. Tov olie is het vooral veel schoner.

LNG Fact Sheet
WHAT IS IT?

When natural gas is cooled to a temperature of approximately -260°F at atmospheric pressure it condenses to a liquid called liquefied natural gas (LNG). One volume of this liquid takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas at a stove burner tip. LNG weighs less than one-half that of water, actually about 45% as much. LNG is odorless, colorless, non-corrosive, and non-toxic. When vaporized it burns only in concentrations of 5% to 15% when mixed with air. Neither LNG, nor its vapor, can explode in an unconfined environment.
COMPOSITION

Natural gas is composed primarily of methane (typically, at least 90%), but may also contain ethane, propane and heavier hydrocarbons. Small quantities of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, sulfur compounds, and water may also be found in "pipeline" natural gas. The liquefaction process removes the oxygen, carbon dioxide, sulfur compounds, and water. The process can also be designed to purify the LNG to almost 100% methane.
HOW IS IT STORED?

LNG tanks are always of double-wall construction with extremely efficient insulation between the walls. Large tanks are low aspect ratio (height to width) and cylindrical in design with a domed roof. Storage pressures in these tanks are very low, less than 5 psig. Smaller quantities, 70,000 gallons and less, are stored in horizontal or vertical, vacuum-jacketed, pressure vessels. These tanks may be at pressures any where from less than 5 psig to over 250 psig. LNG must be maintained cold (at least below -117°F) to remain a liquid, independent of pressure.
HOW IS IT KEPT COLD?

The insulation, as efficient as it is, will not keep the temperature of LNG cold by itself. LNG is stored as a "boiling cryogen," that is, it is a very cold liquid at its boiling point for the pressure it is being stored. Stored LNG is analogous to boiling water, only 470° colder. The temperature of boiling water (212°F) does not change, even with increased heat, as it is cooled by evaporation (steam generation). In much the same way, LNG will stay at near constant temperature if kept at constant pressure. This phenomenon is called "autorefrigeration". As long as the steam (LNG vapor boil off) is allowed to leave the tea kettle (tank), the temperature will remain constant.
If the vapor is not drawn off, then the pressure and temperature inside the vessel will rise. However, even at 100 psig, the LNG temperature will still be only about -200°F.
HAVE THERE BEEN ANY SERIOUS LNG ACCIDENTS?

[See also A Brief History of U.S. LNG Incidents.] First, one must remember that LNG is a form of energy and must be respected as such. Today LNG is transported and stored as safely as any other liquid fuel. Before the storage of cryogenic liquids was fully understood, however, there was a serious incident involving LNG in Cleveland, Ohio in 1944. This incident virtually stopped all development of the LNG industry for 20 years. The race to the Moon led to a much better understanding of cryogenics and cryogenic storage with the expanded use of liquid hydrogen (-423°F) and liquid oxygen (-296°F). LNG technology grew from NASA's advancement.
In addition to Cleveland, there have two other U.S. incidents sometimes attributed to LNG. A construction accident on Staten Island in 1973 has been cited by some parties as an "LNG accident" because the construction crew was working inside an (empty, warm) LNG tank. In another case, the failure of an electrical seal on an LNG pump in 1979 permitted gas (not LNG) to enter an enclosed building. A spark of indeterminate origin caused the building to exploded. As a result of this incident, the electrical code has been revised for the design of electrical seals used with all flammable fluids under pressure.

WHAT IS CNG?

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is natural gas pressurized and stored in welding bottle-like tanks at pressures up to 3,600 psig. Typically, it is same composition of the local "pipeline" gas, with some of the water removed. CNG and LNG are both delivered to the engines as low pressure vapor (ounces to 300 psig). CNG is often misrepresented as the only form natural gas can be used as vehicle fuel. LNG can be used to make CNG. This process requires much less capital intensive equipment and about 15% of the operating and maintenance costs.
WHAT IS LPG?

Liquid petroleum gas (LPG, and sometimes called propane) is often confused with LNG and vice versa. They are not the same and the differences are significant. LPG is composed primarily of propane (upwards to 95%) and smaller quantities of butane. LPG can be stored as a liquid in tanks by applying pressure alone. LPG is the "bottled gas" often found under BBQ grills. LPG has been used as fuel in light duty vehicles for many years. Many petrol stations in Europe have LPG pumps as well.

www.ch-iv.com/lng/lngfact.htm
postzak 21 dec 2005 om 19:41
ConocoPhillips, Qatar Petroleum award contract for LNG project

ConocoPhillips Co. and Qatar Petroleum have awarded an onshore engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Qatargas 3 liquefied natural gas project to the Chiyoda Corp. and Technip France Joint Venture.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Qatargas 3 project, jointly owned by ConocoPhillips (30 percent) and Qatar Petroleum (70 percent), will be located at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar -- a Middle Eastern country located on a peninsula bordering the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia. The project comprises upstream gas production facilities to produce around 1.4 billion gross cubic feet per day of natural gas, containing an average of about 70,000 gross barrels-per-day of liquefied petroleum gas and condensate combined from Qatar's North Field over the 25-year life of the project. The project also includes a 7.8 million gross tons-per-year LNG train. The LNG will be shipped from Qatar in a fleet of state-of-the-art large LNG carriers, and is destined for sale primarily in the United States.

First LNG cargos are expected to be delivered from Qatargas 3 in 2009.

Qatargas 3 will execute the development of the onshore and offshore assets as a single integrated project with Qatargas 4, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based integrated oil company.

houston.bizjournals.com/houston/stori...
postzak 21 dec 2005 om 19:42
India to get LNG from Iran by ’09

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: Iran has assured India it will honour its commitment to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG), India’s oil minister, Mani Shankar Aiyar, said on Tuesday. Iran had signed a deal with India in June to export 5 million tonnes of LNG annually for 25 years from the end of 2009.

But analysts say the deal, and a proposal to build a pipeline from Iran to India, was jeopardised by India’s decision to join the United States in September and vote to refer Iran’s nuclear programme to the UN Security Council for possible sanctions.

“The Iranian authorities have re-affirmed that the agreement with India on LNG supply is valid and will be fully implemented on schedule,” Aiyar said in a written reply to a question from a member of parliament.

Last week, top officials from India and Pakistan said they expected construction of the $7 billion Iran-India pipeline to begin in 2007 despite US objections.

The United States accuses Iran of seeking nuclear arms, funding anti-Israeli militias and stirring militant attacks against US forces in Iraq. India started importing LNG two years ago to meet its energy needs.—Reuters


www.dawn.com/2005/12/21/top15.htm
postzak 22 dec 2005 om 14:44
Dec. 22, 2005, 12:20AM
LNG plant processing expanded
El Paso terminal capacity doubles for two companies


Bloomberg News

Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group expanded their processing capacity at an El Paso Corp. liquefied natural gas import terminal in Georgia to increase exports to the U.S.

Shell, Europe's second-largest oil company, will bring LNG from Qatar as part of a new project, and BG will import fuel from plants in Trinidad, Egypt and Equatorial Guinea, the companies said Wednesday. BG, Great Britain's third-biggest oil and gas company, currently uses the Elba Island terminal to process as much as 675 million cubic feet a day of gas.

Houston-based El Paso, Shell and BG are among dozens of companies trying to capitalize on rising North American LNG demand, which is expected to surge as domestic output wanes.

"By doubling the size of our Elba Island terminal and expanding our delivery capability from the terminal, we are significantly improving the natural gas supply picture in the Southeastern U.S.," El Paso CEO Doug Foshee said.

The terminal expansion will make the plant capable of pumping as much as 2.1 billion cubic feet of gas daily into markets in the Southeast by 2012.

El Paso is also planning a 191-mile interstate pipeline to transport gas from the terminal to local markets. Both Shell and BG reserved space on the line.

Expansion of the Elba terminal and construction of the Elba Express pipeline will cost El Paso $850 million, the company said. The expansion will also increase the site's storage capacity to 15.7 billion cubic feet.

www.chron.com/disp/story.mpl/business...
postzak 3 jan 2006 om 19:19
China gaat er ook zaken mee doen:

China launches first LNG carrier

Date: 03 Jan 2006 | back

China's first LNG carrier was recently launched at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai and is scheduled for delivery in October 2007. The LNG ship is regarded a high-tech product with high-added value in the shipbuilding industry and marks China’s entry into this lucrative market.

China put more than $12.4 million in developing the LNG carrier in the past years and secured its first contract for a 147,200 cubic metre LNG tanker in August, 2004. The shipbuilder currently has orders for five LNG vessels, with the second expected to be delivered at early 2008. The costs for the first two LNG vessels is approximately $400 million.

www.motorship.com/currentnews/article...
postzak 4 jan 2006 om 15:53
Mogelijk een interessante kandidaat als je overweegt om in LNG te stappen. Het is een van de grootste LNG tankrederijen van de wereld.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Golar LNG Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels. As of December 31, 2004, the company had a fleet of 10 LNG vessels and a further 3 that are under construction. Golar LNG was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

finance.yahoo.com/q/pr?s=GLNG
Eib 4 jan 2006 om 16:58
quote:

postzak schreef:


China gaat er ook zaken mee doen:

China launches first LNG carrier

Date: 03 Jan 2006 | back

China's first LNG carrier was recently launched at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai and is scheduled for delivery in October 2007. The LNG ship is regarded a high-tech product with high-added value in the shipbuilding industry and marks China’s entry into this lucrative market.

China put more than $12.4 million in developing the LNG carrier in the past years and secured its first contract for a 147,200 cubic metre LNG tanker in August, 2004. The shipbuilder currently has orders for five LNG vessels, with the second expected to be delivered at early 2008. The costs for the first two LNG vessels is approximately $400 million.

www.motorship.com/currentnews/article...



Mooi voorbeeld hoe China innovatief bezig.

Ik blijf kernfusie promoten voor de EU als een project waar de EU zich in de wereld weer kan laten gelden.

Een jaartje boeren subsidie (45 Miljard Euro) moet toch genoeg zijn. Maar nee het steunen van tabak boeren in Frankrijk heeft logischerwijs een hogere prioriteit in de EU. Wanneer staat er eens een europees politiek leider op die verder denkt dan de verkiezing van morgen?

EIB
[verwijderd] 4 jan 2006 om 19:48
Europa wil lering trekken uit gasconflict
ANP

BRUSSEL - De Europese Unie wil lering trekken uit het gasconflict tussen Rusland en Oekraïne, waardoor de gastoevoer naar sommige EU-landen tot wel de helft afnam.

De EU wil de aanvoer spreiden, waarbij vloeibaar gas (LPG) uit Turkije een belangrijke aanvulling kan zijn. ‘We moeten ook blijven werken aan nieuwe pijpleidingen, zoals tussen Duitsland en Rusland’, zei minister Bartenstein (Economische Zaken) van huidig EU-voorzitter Oostenrijk woensdag na beraad van energie-experts uit de 25 EU-landen.

Nu komt 25 procent van het verbruikte gas in Europa uit Rusland. Omdat de gasvoorraad in de Noordzee slinkt, raakt de EU steeds afhankelijker van import.


Europees Commissaris Piebalgs (Energie) hoopt mede hierom dat Europeanen zuiniger omgaan met energie: ‘Hoe meer we verbruiken, hoe afhankelijker we worden van andere landen’.

De Letse commissaris zal voor maart een energienota opstellen voor de regeringsleiders van de EU-landen. Die kunnen dat in maart gezamenlijk bespreken. Later dit jaar doet hij dan concrete voorstellen. Die zullen ook betrekking hebben op olie, waarvoor Europa ‘afhankelijk is van landen die niet altijd zo stabiel zijn als we zouden wensen’, zei Piebalgs.

Bron: www.volkskrant.nl/economie/1136354515...

Vandaag in de volkskrant stond ook nog in het economie-katern een achtergrondrepportage over LNG, oftewel vloeibaar gas. Het heeft wel een toekomst. Alleen er kleven nu nog grote risico's aan mbt veiligheid. Tevens is het dus nog in de praktijk lastig uitvoerbaar, er zijn nog niet veel geschikte tankopslagdepots.

[verwijderd] 4 jan 2006 om 19:57
Vopak en Gasunie werken al via een joint venture Gate Terminal aan een project om een terminal in de maasvlakte te doen herrijzen. LNG is wel het alternatief voor russisch gas zegt men. De maximale capaciteit van LNG zal de komende 5 jaar verdubbelen naar 146 miljard kubieke meter.
Jean 4 jan 2006 om 20:21
Iemand hier een goede link naar aardgasprijzen of futures op gasprijzen? Gas stond rond de $15 nu weer rond de $10. Maakt in ieder geval procentueel erg grote bewegingen.

Ik kijk nu op een lijstje bij wallstreetweb maar er zijn vast mooiere overzichten.

Bij voorbaat dank.

Vrgr, Jean
postzak 4 jan 2006 om 20:28
quote:

JeanVB schreef:


Iemand hier een goede link naar aardgasprijzen of futures op gasprijzen? Gas stond rond de $15 nu weer rond de $10. Maakt in ieder geval procentueel erg grote bewegingen.

Ik kijk nu op een lijstje bij wallstreetweb maar er zijn vast mooiere overzichten.

Bij voorbaat dank.

Vrgr, Jean


www.gcitrading.com/gci_cfd_charts.htm
Jean 4 jan 2006 om 20:35
Dank je postzak! Zo wie zo een mooie link.

Vrgr, Jean
postzak 6 jan 2006 om 10:54
Naar mijn mening één van de sectoren voor 2006. Het bedrijf acht ik één van de grote stijgers in 2006...

Golar LNG Gets S$90 Million Contract From Keppel Shipyard
Edited Press Release

STOCKHOLM (Dow Jones)--Norwegian gas company Golar LNG Ltd. (GOL.OS) Thursday said it has signed a contract with Keppel Shipyard Ltd. of Singapore for the first ever conversion of an existing liquid natural gas, or LNG, carrier into an LNG floating storage and regasification unit, or FSRU.

The company said the total contract value is around S$90 million and that when the conversion is completed in the second quarter of 2007, it will be the first of its type in the world.

The FSRU will be stationed offshore and, through a subsea pipeline, will be capable of a throughput of 2.75 billion standard cubic meters, or BSCM, per year at variable gas send out pressures up to 85 bar.

Keppel Shipyard is a ship repair yard for LNG and LPG carriers. Moss Maritime of Norway, owned by Saipem SpA (SPM.MI), has prepared the conceptual specification for the FSRU and will carry out the design and engineering.

Golar said it will work in partnership with Keppel Shipyard in the engineering, procurement and construction for the project.

The scope of work includes installation of new forward turret, side-by-side mooring system, LNG loading arms, aft thruster with compartment, a regasification plant and replacement of cargo pumps.

There is also upgrading of the existing steam power electrical and marine systems. The full concept is based on well proven and working technology, the company said.

sg.biz.yahoo.com/060105/15/3xo6n.html
postzak 7 jan 2006 om 12:25
LNG import from Iran on track, says Aiyar

BS Economy Bureau in New Delhi | January 07, 2006 16:22 IST

The petroleum ministry's $22 billion deal to import 5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum over the next 25 years from Iran only needed a procedural clearance from the Iran government, Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Friday.

Iran's Deputy Minister for International Cooperation Nejad Hosseinian had last month given an assurance in Kochi that the deal was on track, he said at the inauguration of GAIL (India) Ltd's National Gas Management Centre.

The delay was on the account of the new government in Tehran dithering over the appointment of the new oil minister. This had delayed the constitution of the high- powered council on oil matters.

Aiyar said there was a huge potential for gas supply to increase in the future as there were multiple sources to be tapped.

"Not only is the Bay of Bengal area expected to give rich yields, but neighbours like Bangladesh are also floating on a natural gas reserve," he said.

He said GAIL should be allowed to lay pipelines before tying up with gas suppliers and customers.

"GAIL should be allowed to expand its capacity to meet anticipated demand. A company operating in a competitive environment can be trusted to make sound business decisions," Aiyar said.

He also emphasised on making progress on the Bangladesh-Mayanmar land pipeline issue. This pipeline would result in a win-win situation for all countries concerned.

ia.rediff.com/money/2006/jan/07pipe.htm
postzak 8 jan 2006 om 14:29
PTT to develop domestic LNG market
BANGKOK, Jan 8 (TNA) - In an attempt to increase the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by Thai motorists, the state-owned oil firm ,PTT Plc, is negotiating with international producers, according to a company senior executive.

Jittapong Kwangsooksathit, PTT's senior executive vice president, said negotiations were underway with gas producers in several countries--including Australia and Indonesia, but that deliveries will not begin until 2011, although a purchase agreement could be signed in three to four months.

PTT has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with EGAT Plc (the former Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand) and Electricity Generating Plc (EGCOMP) on a plan to establish a Thai national LNG inventory, he said.

Under the agreements, PTT is expected to hold half the total investment. Its subsidiary, PTT Exploration and Production Public Co.Ltd. (PTTEP), will co-invest with LNG producers in which PTT acquires an
investment stake, he added.

etna.mcot.net/query.php?nid=5737
postzak 9 jan 2006 om 18:31
quote:

postzak schreef:


Mogelijk een interessante kandidaat als je overweegt om in LNG te stappen. Het is een van de grootste LNG tankrederijen van de wereld.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Golar LNG Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels. As of December 31, 2004, the company had a fleet of 10 LNG vessels and a further 3 that are under construction. Golar LNG was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

finance.yahoo.com/q/pr?s=GLNG



Nog maar eens wijzen op deze uitstekende belegging gezien de enorme toename in de interesse voor LNG. Vandaag al weer 2.5% er bij:

finance.yahoo.com/q/bc?s=GLNG
postzak 9 jan 2006 om 19:21
Geeft perfect weer hoe rap de ontwikkelingen nu gaan in de LNG wereld:

Nigeria begins shipping LNG to US
(AFP)

9 January 2006



LAGOS — Nigeria’s multi-billion-dollar liquified natural gas company Nigeria NLNG yesterday said it had shipped the first cargo of gas from its fourth production plant to the United States.


A company statement said the consignment from the plant, which only began production in November last year was loaded on Saturday at the Bonny terminal in southern Nigeria for delivery to the Lake Charles terminal in the United States.

NLNG managing director Chris Haynes said production had also started at the firm’s fifth plant, known as a train, which is the last leg of its ¢2.1 billion (1.7 billion euro) expansion programme aimed at raising earnings from gas exports to four billion dollars per annum.

“The start-up of the Train 5 of the Bonny liquified natural gas (LNG) plant took place some hours ago. That means we now have five trains working,” he said, adding that output from the five trains would raise Nigeria’s LNG output to 17 million metric tonnes per annum.

www.khaleejtimes.com/DisplayArticle.a...
de bos 9 jan 2006 om 21:09
Beste Postzak

Weinig bijstand in je posting, maar ik denk wel interessant, met name met het oog op met een sisser afgelopen gas crisis. Ik ben ervan overtuigd dat dit akkefietje leidt tot veranderingen in de europese gaspolitiek. Naar buiten toe is de pokerface redelijk opgehouden, maar binnenskamers heeft er zeker een verhoogd gevoel van urgentie geheerst. (understatement lijkt mij)
Er zal met nog meer spoed gezocht worden de afhankelijkheid van russisch gas te verminderen.
Naast de deense dong (ipo tip op een ander forum) en andere gasbedrijven zal ook investeringen in transport en opslag van LNG ruim baan krijgen.
Aangezien vanwege de zichtbaarheid het liefst in nederland beleg, heb ik om deze reden Vopak aangeschaft. Olies kan natuurlijk ook met het belang in de gasunie, maar die had ik al.


de bos
postzak 11 jan 2006 om 15:39
Goed nieuws...

Russia lifts export duty on LNG

MOSCOW. Jan 10 (Interfax) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov signed a resolution dated December 30, 2005 to lift the export duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG), currently 40 euros per tonne.

The resolution enters into effect a month after its official publication, the government's press office said.

The mixed commission for protective measures in foreign trade and the tariff and customs policy decided on December 12 to cancel the export duty on liquefied natural gas.

"With this ruling we are creating favorable conditions for investment in liquefied natural gas plants," Russian Economic Development and Trade Minister German Gref said at the time.

www.interfax.ru/e/B/finances/26.html?...
postzak 15 jan 2006 om 11:22
Een van de vele berichten over LNG die momenteel in de kranten terug te vinden zijn. Het is duidelijk dat de belangstelling er voor toeneemt. Waarschijnlijk is één van de redenen dat door LNG voorkomen wordt dat er transport plaats vindt over honderden kilometers door gaspijpleidingen...de voordelen daar van lijken me duidelijk.

Petronet to raise LNG capacity by 7 times by 2014

Reuters

Mumbai, January 10, 2006

Petronet LNG Ltd plans to raise its base capacity for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports to 17.5 million tonnes at two terminals by 2014, from 2.5 million now, Managing Director P Dasgupta said.

Petronet, which built India's first LNG import terminal at Dahej in Gujarat, was created by the Indian government to import the cleaner fuel for the energy-hungry economy.

"Of this 17.5 million tonnes, 12.5 million will be at Dahej and other 5 million at Kochi," Dasgupta told reporters late on Monday on the sidelines of an industry conference in Mumbai.

Petronet is building another LNG terminal, India's third, at Kochi in southern India with a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes. Dasgupta said the new terminal, along with an initial expansion of Dahej to 10 million tonnes, would be complete by 2009/10.

"Storage tanks at Kochi will be equipped to store 5 million tonnes of LNG, however our initial plan is to operate the terminal at initial capacity of 2.5 million," he said.

Petronet, which started operations at Dahej in 2004, imported 2.5 million tonnes of LNG in the year to March 2005 and has tied up about 5 million tonnes of imports this year.

Petronet was actively looking at building another LNG terminal in Mangalore in the southern state of Karnataka for one of its shareholders, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

"This terminal is like a captive project to be set up for ONGC alone," Dasgupta said.

Four state-run energy groups -- ONGC, GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd -- together hold 50 per cent of Petronet.

Gaz de France owns 10 percent, with the remaining 40 per cent held by public and institutional investors.

Petronet has signed a 25-year contract for LNG supplies from Qatar. It faces a tougher competitive environment if India finalises deals to import piped natural gas, on top of pressure from rival LNG importers and any new gas discoveries in India.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc operates India’s second LNG terminal, also in the western state of Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 2.5 million tonnes a year.

India is encouraging LNG imports and is negotiating piped gas imports from Iran, Turkmenistan and Myanmar.

India imports 70 per cent of its oil and is able to supply only half its gas demand of 170 million cubic metres a day.

www.hindustantimes.com/news/181_1594912,00020009.htm
