China gaat er ook zaken mee doen:China launches first LNG carrierDate: 03 Jan 2006 | backChina's first LNG carrier was recently launched at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai and is scheduled for delivery in October 2007. The LNG ship is regarded a high-tech product with high-added value in the shipbuilding industry and marks China’s entry into this lucrative market.China put more than $12.4 million in developing the LNG carrier in the past years and secured its first contract for a 147,200 cubic metre LNG tanker in August, 2004. The shipbuilder currently has orders for five LNG vessels, with the second expected to be delivered at early 2008. The costs for the first two LNG vessels is approximately $400 million.