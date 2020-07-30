TA: Draagvlak neemt af
Reacties
Goed nieuws Royce op naar de 520 ( minimaal)
Ik wacht nog steeds op de zomerdip die elk jaar komt. Op een onbenullig iets wat sterk aangedikt wordt. Zoals de Turkse Lira crisis.
Ach zolang het dagelijks draagvlak voor Tosti zelf maar niet verzwakt.
Goedemorgen,
Wordt een interessante dag vandaag:
08.00 cijfers Shell
22.00 cijfers Google
22.00 cijfers Facebook
22.00 cijfers Amazon
22.30 cijfers Apple
Short Amazon straks denk ik, ff bekijken
Ook DJ verpietert, iedere dag een beetje.
Oeps, Shell nettoverlies Q2 van 18 mld
Was dat wel verwacht ?
Bekijk net de cijfer shell. Drama... Maar zal wel beter dan verwacht zijn.
included an impairment charge of $16.8 billion post-tax
OUTLOOK FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2020
As a result of COVID-19, there continues to be significant uncertainty in the macroeconomic conditions with an expected
negative impact on demand for oil, gas and related products. Furthermore, recent global developments and uncertainty in
oil supply have caused further volatility in commodity markets. The third quarter 2020 outlook provides ranges for
operational and financial metrics based on current expectations, but these are subject to change in the light of current
evolving market conditions. Due to demand or regulatory requirements and/or constraints in infrastructure, Shell may need
to take measures to curtail or reduce oil and/or gas production, LNG liquefaction as well as utilisation of refining and
chemicals plants and similarly sales volumes could be impacted. Such measures will likely have a variety of impacts on our
operational and financial metrics.
Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 820 - 880 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are
expected to be approximately 7.6 - 8.2 million tonnes. Due to price-lag in oil-linked LNG term contracts, the impact of low
oil prices is expected to become more significant in the third quarter.
Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,100 - 2,400 thousand boe/d.
Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 68% - 76%.
Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 4,000 - 5,000 thousand b/d.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 78% - 88%.
Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,600 - 3,900 thousand tonnes.
Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $800 - 875 million in the third quarter
2020 and a net expense of approximately $3,200 - 3,500 million for the full year 2020. This excludes the impact of
currency exchange rate effects.