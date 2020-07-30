TA: Draagvlak neemt af

OUTLOOK FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2020

As a result of COVID-19, there continues to be significant uncertainty in the macroeconomic conditions with an expected

negative impact on demand for oil, gas and related products. Furthermore, recent global developments and uncertainty in

oil supply have caused further volatility in commodity markets. The third quarter 2020 outlook provides ranges for

operational and financial metrics based on current expectations, but these are subject to change in the light of current

evolving market conditions. Due to demand or regulatory requirements and/or constraints in infrastructure, Shell may need

to take measures to curtail or reduce oil and/or gas production, LNG liquefaction as well as utilisation of refining and

chemicals plants and similarly sales volumes could be impacted. Such measures will likely have a variety of impacts on our

operational and financial metrics.

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 820 - 880 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are

expected to be approximately 7.6 - 8.2 million tonnes. Due to price-lag in oil-linked LNG term contracts, the impact of low

oil prices is expected to become more significant in the third quarter.

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,100 - 2,400 thousand boe/d.

Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 68% - 76%.

Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 4,000 - 5,000 thousand b/d.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 78% - 88%.

Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,600 - 3,900 thousand tonnes.

Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $800 - 875 million in the third quarter

2020 and a net expense of approximately $3,200 - 3,500 million for the full year 2020. This excludes the impact of

currency exchange rate effects.