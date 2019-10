Technologietak TomTom gaat minder hard

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

– Group revenue decreased by 7% to €164 million (Q3 '18: €176 million)

– Automotive operational revenue increased by 23% to €88 million (Q3 '18: €72 million)

– Automotive reported revenue decreased by 7% to €55 million (Q3 '18: €59 million)

– Automotive net deferred and unbilled revenue increased by €33 million (Q3 '18: €12 million)

– Enterprise reported revenue increased by 21% to €41 million (Q3 '18: €34 million)

– Free cash flow is an inflow of €23 million (Q3 '18: inflow of €15 million)

OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

– Navigation technology is now integrated in the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform

– Mapmaking platform further enhanced: 2.4 billion modifications completed in a single month

– Over 1 million TomTom ADAS enabled vehicles on the road today

– Launched our own fully self-driving vehicle, Trillian, to test autonomous driving technologies

– New Maps APIs for electric vehicles range anxiety applications now available

OUTLOOK

We reiterate our FCF guidance of around 9% as a percentage of Group revenue; Updated Group

revenue guidance of around €700 million, of which Location Technology revenue of around €425

million.