Arista Networks (ANET)

  1. forum rang 9 nine_inch_nerd 27 april 2024 22:12
    Draadje geopend voor cloudnetwerkbedrijf Arista Networks!
    "De nieuwe Cisco"

    Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center/AI, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack
    Arista was founded by industry luminaries Andy Bechtolsheim, Ken Duda and David Cheriton, launched in 2008 and is led by CEO Jayshree Ullal. Its seasoned leadership team is globally recognized as respected leaders and visionaries with a rich and extensive history in networking and innovation.
    The company went public in June 2014, is listed with NYSE (ANET), and currently has more than 9,000+ cloud customers worldwide.

    www.arista.com/en/company/company-ove...
    www.arista.com/en/

    Koers: nl.investing.com/equities/arista-netw...

    Vandaag heeft Marc Langeveld nog eens uitgelegd wat dit bedrijf interessant maakt.
    Minuut 1:27:45-1:32:15 Arista Networks
    youtu.be/btgCSlPcjKc?si=ajicQS0sHszbwdXo

    Hier een oude webcast van Langeveld bij Saxo rond 1 uur 11 min.
    Door je email op te geven en je naam kun je deze zien.
    www.home.saxo/nl-nl/campaigns/webinar...
