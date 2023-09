Immunovant: Immune Boost, From Clinical Trials To An Aggressive Bullish Stock

Sep. 27, 2023 5:30 AM ETImmunovant, Inc. (IMVT)



Although Immunovant's stock has rallied around 100% since January, recent data on its therapeutic candidate, IMVT-1402, has further bolstered confidence, and we expect more upside from here.

IMVT-1402's proposed subcutaneous route of administration allows for patient self-administration, potentially reducing healthcare costs and improving compliance.

IMVT-1402 has shown deep IgG reductions and a potentially favorable safety profile, positioning it as a major challenger to competitors in the FcRn inhibitor class.

We maintain our contrarian buy rating on Immunovant moving forward.



Maintaining our Buy Rating on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Based on Recent Data Readout:

Since we initiated Immunovant in January this year, the stock has rallied around ~100%, and our thesis has played out perfectly; the key part of our original thesis was that the asset and the platform's potential optionality have been neglected by the general market and overshadowed by argenx's phenomenal performance, and any sprinkle of positive news should drive up the stock meaningfully. With the recent data readout (Phase 1 healthy volunteer (HV) study), our confidence in Immunovant's therapeutic candidate, IMVT-1402, has been further bolstered. The readout details the impact of single ascending dose (SAD) and the 300 mg multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts, and based on this data, we believe IMVT-1402 has emerged as a potential game-changer within the domain of anti-FcRn inhibitors under clinical development and a major challenger to argenx's FcRn franchise moving forward. One may argue that the data is too early stage for us to build conviction, but we think differently considering that the FcRn class is highly de-risked as we have seen with argenx's Efgartigimod approval and UCB Roza's approval.



Following are BTVI's key takeaways from Immunovant's corporate presentation.



Subcutaneous Administration & Patient Independence

We believe IMVT-1402's proposed subcutaneous (SC) route of administration is noteworthy. This allows the potential for patients to self-administer the drug at home, positioning it differently from competitors like argenx’s SC and IV efgartigimod and UCB’s SC-infused rozanolixizumab, which necessitate administration by a healthcare provider. This self-administration is not only convenient for patients but could also lead to reduced healthcare costs and improve patient compliance; as such, it can be preferred by the payor moving forward and will be beneficial for market access once the drug launches (provided that the drug gets approved).



Deep IgG Reductions Indicating Potency

The data from the Phase 1 HV study has been particularly promising in terms of IMVT-1402’s impact on IgG levels. Historical precedents indicate that profound IgG reductions often translate to better efficacy amongst FcRn inhibitors as IgG is a validated cause of various autoimmune diseases (IgG attacking our own organs). We believe, the initial data presented for IMVT-1402 not only aligns with these precedents but also showcases its potential superiority in this regard.