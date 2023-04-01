Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  HSBC Holdings plc - HSBA - Isin GB0005405286

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

HSBC Holdings plc - HSBA - Isin GB0005405286

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 5 The Last Post 1 april 2023 19:12
    01 apr 2023

    HSBC to continue working with govt to attract more FDI from China

    KUALA LUMPUR (April 1): HSBC will continue to work with the Malaysian government to build the ecosystem and administration essential to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) from China.

    HSBC Bank Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Omar Siddiq said the bank will also continue to provide essential services for Malaysian companies looking to expand and invest in China.

    “Over the years, HSBC has helped Malaysian companies to enter the Chinese market and helped Chinese enterprises and their subsidiaries to access the Malaysian market.

    “This includes cross-border investments spanning a range of sectors inclusive of infrastructure, automotive, solar, paper, e-commerce and social media, among others,” he told Bernama.

    Omar has joined the Malaysia-China Business Forum organised by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Saturday (April 1). This was held in conjunction with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's visit to China this week.

    He said HSBC’s strategic focus on the Asean region and the Malaysian government’s goal to boost international investment are well aligned.

    Besides, he said China and Malaysia have enjoyed a strong and enduring relationship and this has evolved significantly in a rapidly changing global environment.

    Located strategically in the heart of Asean, he said Malaysia continues to be an attractive destination for investment from China and elsewhere.

    “Fully unlocking the potential of Malaysia will hinge on the development of trade and investment between the country and the wider world.

    “Now more than ever, as China makes its economy more accessible to global investors, both China and Malaysia should work closely together to develop a long-term strategic approach and relationship.

    “There is already a strong foundation in place, on which to build this long-term vision of China and Malaysia as strategic partners, and the determination to make it happen,” he added.

    www.theedgemarkets.com/node/661733
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 756,18 +0,49%
EUR/USD 1,0841 -0,60%
FTSE 100 7.631,74 +0,15%
Germany40^ 15.657,20 +0,87%
Gold spot 1.969,18 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 12.221,91 +1,74%

Stijgers

AZERION
+6,61%
INPOST
+5,81%
B&S Gr...
+4,87%
Air Fr...
+4,20%
VIVORY...
+3,67%

Dalers

EBUSCO...
-2,86%
ALLFUN...
-1,78%
Kendrion
-1,52%
Avantium
-1,09%
Van La...
-1,05%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(35)

Demir op 19 mrt 2023 07:08
(29)

Demir op 19 mrt 2023 07:03
(26)

twinkletown op 22 feb 2023 10:46
(9)

spartapiet op 16 feb 2023 23:17
(78)

DeZwarteRidder op 8 dec 2022 12:10

Column Forum Meer»

(5)

Clean84 op 1 apr 2023 20:08
(147)

Six_Million_Euro_Man. op 1 apr 2023 20:01
(2)

Jeronimo op 1 apr 2023 19:11
(7)

Martijn op 1 apr 2023 18:14
(4)

AEX900 op 1 apr 2023 18:06

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 