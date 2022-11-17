Van beleggers
Amerikaanse aandelen

Dlocal LTD (DLO)

Dlocal LTD (DLO)

  3. forum rang 4 stocktrader 17 november 2022 11:14
    Dlocal Comments on Short-Seller Report
    NOVEMBER 16, 2022 AT 4:40 PM EST

    MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO, “DLocal” or the “Company”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets today commented on a short seller report published by Muddy Waters Capital:

    The report contains numerous inaccurate statements, groundless claims and speculation. Short seller reports are often designed to drive the stock price downwards to serve the short seller’s interests to the detriment of the company’s shareholders. We caution shareholders from making investment decisions based on this report. Dlocal will rebut the allegations in the appropriate forum in due course.

    About DLocal

    DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey DLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding DLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, DLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

    Investor Relations Contact:
    investor@dlocal.com

    Media Contact:
    marketing@dlocal.com

