Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

Advanced Metallurgical Group 2022 - English only
- Cambridge 2 at AMG Vanadium firing up in stages this year, expected to be fully operational at the end of 2022 and doubling it's capacity.
- Stock was at 53 euro when vanadium prices were soaring in 2018.
- AMG Lithium is expanding in a high demand market.
Advanced Metallurgical Group
|Koers
|28,880
|
|Verschil
|
+0,62
(+2,19%)
|Laag
|28,360
|
|Volume
|299.336
|Hoog
|29,080
|
|Gem. Volume
|287.146
|
4 jan 2022 17:35
