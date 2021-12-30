Aandeel Avantium AEX:AVTX.NL, NL0012047823

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Avantium - 2022: het jaar van de grote emissie
Innovation-driven chemical technologies
Avantium develops innovative chemistry technologies across industry value chains in order to produce chemicals and materials based on renewable feedstock instead of fossil resources.
Avantium also provides advanced catalysis products and services to organisations who desire to gain efficiency in their processes.
Avantium produces chemicals from renewable sources for a wide range of consumer goods such as plastics and textiles. Our two lead products are FDCA and plantMEG™. Together, they enable the production of the novel plastic PEF: 100% plant-based, recyclable and degradable with superior performance.
Veel succes op je eigen suggestieve en negatieve draadje DZR !
Avantium takes a positive Final Investment Decision on the construction of its FDCA Flagship Plant
Dec 9, 2021
AMSTERDAM, 9 December 2021, 18:00 hrs CEST – Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that it has taken a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on the construction of its FDCA Flagship Plant. The positive FID was taken after the Company fulfilled all three Key Conditions it had defined, which include securing sufficient financing, finalising the engineering and establishing the supply chain, and obtaining sufficient offtake commitments for the Flagship Plant. With the recent signing of a €90 million committed debt financing term sheet, the final outstanding financing condition has now been met.
Reaching this milestone marks a defining moment in the evolution of Avantium and will accelerate the commercialisation of PEF (polyethylene furanoate). Avantium’s FDCA Flagship Plant will be the world’s first factory to produce FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) on a commercial scale, with a capacity of 5 kiloton per annum. FDCA is the key building block of the 100% plant-based, recyclable plastic material PEF which also has functional advantages compared with fossil fuel derived plastics. Avantium believes that the Flagship Plant, in addition to generating revenues and profits in its own right, will clearly demonstrate the viability of large-scale manufacturing of PEF to consumers, customers and partners. This should pave the way to dramatically expand the applications of PEF, with a potential total end-market of $200 billion per year, which Avantium intends to access by the provision of technology licenses to collaborators worldwide.
Jemoetwat schreef op 30 december 2021 16:02:
Is een grote emissie dan negatief.....???
Je wilt toch dat die fabriek gebouwd wordt...???
