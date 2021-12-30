Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Hier dan een topic voor Polestar.
Status momenteel: Polestar wilt de beurs op via een merger met SPAC GGPI. Plan is dit te doen begin 2022.
Polestar is een samenwerkingsverband tussen Volvo en Geely.
De Polestar 1 + 2 worden al geproduceerd.
In 2022 komt de Polestar 3 op de markt, in 2024 volgt de Polestar 4 en in 2025 komt de Polestar 5. Polestar omschrijft de 4 als een 'kleinere performance-SUV' en de 5 als een GT-achtig model.
Nb: de Polestar 3 rolt volgend jaar van de band in de fabriek van Volvo in Charleston, South Carolina. Bestaande Volvo fabriek wordt getransformeerd voor Polestar 3 cars. Dit betekent een snelle transformatie om producties uit te voeren.
Ik zie potentieel, omdat Polestar al auto's wereldwijd produceert en een mooie voorsprong heeft op de bestaande automerken die nu uit de startblokken komen.
Northvolt en Google zijn betrokken bij Volvo/Polestar.
Algemeen, een degelijke elektrische auto met veel mogelijkheden.
-
Canada: Polestar Developing Its Own EV Batteries, Motors, Architecture
POLESTAR DEVELOPING ITS OWN EV BATTERIES, MOTORS, ARCHITECTURE
Polestar isn't messing around. The company didn't exist in its current form a few years ago, and plans to go from zero sales in 2018 to 290,000 annual sales by 2025, with a break-even point by 2023 and profitability by 2025. Here's how. Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar Americas, told Green Car Reports earlier this month at a Polestar 1 drive that the future of Polestar really has nothing to do with, nor does it look like, the Polestar of today. "There's no reason the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 will be talked about in the same sentence," Hembrough said.
Polestar's goal is exponential growth with the introduction of the Polestar 3, Polestar 4, and Polestar 5. The automaker's target is the Porsche Cayenne with the Polestar 3, which it has already said will be a performance-focused EV. The Polestar 4 is aiming for the Porsche Macan. And the Polestar 5 will be putting a bullseye on the Porsche Panamera and Taycan. Specifically, Hembrough said, "Polestar wants to be a Porsche competitor, in design, performance, and innovation." To that end, Polestar's developing its own electric motors in-house in Sweden. Codenamed P10, the new electric motor will be about 1.5 times more powerful than those in the Porsche Taycan, with the target being 475 kw (a little over 600 hp). The motors will be compact at 36 by 50 by 64 cm) and connect to a 2-speed gearbox and the ability to disconnect for efficiency gains. It was noted by Hembrough that Polestar's new motors would not be shared with Volvo or Lotus, both of which are partners and sit within the parent company, Geely, automotive group. Polestar's UK team is currently developing a new in-house designed battery pack with Volvo and Lotus (the latter two will have access to the pack) with a new 800-volt electrical architecture. The new design will incorporate simplified compatibility with 400V fast-charging as well.
Hembrough was tight lipped on battery cell type, supplier information, and peak charge rate, but he noted at 103 kwh the pack would charge to 80% in 20 minutes or less. Bi-directional capability and V2X charging scenarios are also baked into the component set, at a rate of up to 20 kw.
All these components will sit within a new aluminum space frame architecture Polestar's developing as a clean-sheet platform for the Polestar 5. Volvo and Lotus will not have access to the new platform, according to Hembrough, though the executive noted Lotus will likely help with certain synergies such as suspension tuning. The Polestar 3, which will go into production in a year with deliveries taking place in Q1 of 2023, will ride on Volvo's SPA2 platform, Hembrough said. This will be the same platform underpinning the Volvo XC90 successor, though it's yet to be seen if any of these new components make their way into the Polestar 3.
Hembrough said Polestar will begin taking orders by the middle of 2022 for the Polestar 3, with the Polestar 3 to follow in 2023 and Polestar 5 in 2024.
Source: Green Car Reports
www.mondaq.com/canada/rail-road-cycli...
-
-
insideevs.com/news/557866/polestar4-m...
Polestar 4 Electric SUV Coupe To Rival Porsche Macan EV
The Polestar 4 will enter production in China before the end of 2023; it will have a base price of around €55,000 in Europe.
Polestar has big expansion plans for its lineup in the coming years, going from two models at the moment—the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2—to five by 2024.
Unsurprisingly, two of the upcoming three launches will be SUVs (Polestar 3 and Polestar 4), while the third will be the Polestar 5 flagship sedan.
The electric performance car manufacturer teased the Polestar 3 earlier this month under a full camouflage wrap, revealing a sporty-looking body spiced up with Precept Concept-inspired details.
We also learned that the Polestar 3 will be made from 2022 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina, alongside the next-generation Volvo XC90. The Polestar 3 will share the SPA2 platform with the XC90, albeit with a different floor assembly (skateboard chassis). It will be roughly the same size as the XC90.
What about the other upcoming electric SUV, the Polestar 4? A fresh report from Car Magazine sheds more light on this model. Speaking with CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the publication learned that this smaller vehicle will take aim at the next-generation Porsche Macan, which will go all-electric. Basically, the Polestar 4 will be to the Polestar 3 what the Macan is to the Cayenne.
First teased under a dust sheet to investors in late September 2021, the Polestar 4 will launch in 2023 as a slightly smaller and more affordable premium electric crossover alternative to the Polestar 3. Targeting the likes of the Porsche Macan EV, the Polestar 4 will adopt a coupe-like roofline just like its German rival.
"We have a second SUV in our pipeline. It will compete below the Polestar 3's €75,000 sector, it is slightly smaller. It will not compromise on the interior length, but this car is slightly more ground-hugging, a bit more of the coupe-type roofline."
The chief executive also disclosed the Polestar 4’s targeted starting price of around €55,000—the equivalent of $62,200 before any market-specific adjustments.
"The Polestar 4 really brings the greatness of the brand to a segment that will, eventually, start around €55,000, where we in some point in time want to reach with the Polestar 4. This is the [price] spectrum we will cover with these two cars."
Given its price and size, the Polestar 4 is likely to become the company's bestseller by mid-decade, according to documents the automaker shared with investors. With projected annual sales of 79,000 vehicles, it will outperform the Polestar 2 sedan eventually.
The coupe-style SUV will enter production at parent company Geely's Hangzhou Bay factory in China before the end of 2023, based on a different group EV architecture than the Polestar 3—Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).
-
topelectricsuv.com/news/polestar/pole...
Polestar 3 electric SUV – Everything we know in Dec 2021 [Update]
December 27, 2021 12:33 pm by Anjan Ravi
Polestar 3 rendering
In June 2021, Polestar released the first teaser of its electric SUV, the Polestar 3. The company also announced that it will build the vehicle in the United States. It plans to price the 3 at the same level as Porsche’s Cayenne, which costs between USD 69,000 (SUV)/USD 77,500 (Coupe) and USD 165,300 (SUV)/USD 180,800 (Coupe).
Manufacturing
Polestar plans to manufacture the Polestar 3 alongside Volvo models at the Volvo Cars’ first US plant in Ridgeville, Berkeley County, South Carolina. Currently, the third-gen Volvo S60 rolls out of this facility. The first Polestar SUV will hit the production line at the end of 2022. Volvo Cars is a large shareholder in Polestar, and so, the latter benefits from its technologies, and the financial and industrial synergies.
The Polestar 3’s production will take place in China as well, at the company’s Chengdu plant, as local production can allow pricing the EV attractively and making regional adaptations. Autocar has reported that the European units of the 3 will come from the Chinese plant, not the American Volvo Cars. The Chengdu plant has an annual production capacity of 150,000 units, and Volvo Cars operates it.
Polestar Precept Concept side
According to chief designer Max Missoni, the Polestar 3 SUV will draw design inputs from the Polestar Precept concept (pictured). Image: Polestar
At present, Polestar makes electric cars in two plants in China, for the local market as well as for exports to Europe and the USA; the niche hybrid-electric Polestar 1 is made in Chengdu whereas the Polestar 2 electric crossover is made in Luqiao.
Specifications
Platform
Performance
Range & Charging
Polestar 3 Design
Interior
Features
Digital Key & Video streaming app
-
Polestar gaat naar de maan.
