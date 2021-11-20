Van beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  Nvidia  /  Forum Nvidia is geopend

Aandeel NVIDIA Corp OTC:NVDA.Q, US67066G1040

  • 329,850 19 nov 2021 22:00
  • +13,100 (+4,14%) Dagrange 319,050 - 330,880
  • 53.386.665 Gem. (3M) 31,4M

| Omlaag ↓
  1. IEX - Forummoderator 20 november 2021 08:22
    NVIDIA Corporation, global corporation that manufactures graphics processors, mobile technologies, and desktop computers. The company was founded in 1993 by three American computer scientists, Jen-Hsun Huang, Curtis Priem, and Christopher Malachowsky.

    Groet Henk
|Omhoog ↑

Direct naar Forum

NVIDIA Corp Meer »

Koers 329,850   Verschil +13,10 (+4,14%)
Laag 319,050   Volume 53.386.665
Hoog 330,880   Gem. Volume 31.449.722
19 nov 2021 22:00
NVIDIA Corp Nieuws

  1. 17 nov Nvidia overtreft verwachtingen
  2. 08 nov Goede beursdag voor AMD
  3. 27 okt Europese Commissie start diepgaand onderzoek naar overname Arm door Nvidia
  4. 12 okt 'EU wil diepgaand onderzoek miljardenovername ARM door Nvidia'
  5. 07 sep Brussel zet vraagtekens bij overname ARM door Nvidia - media
  6. 18 aug Nvidia boekt hogere winst en omzet
  7. 22 jun Koersdoel Nvidia fors verhoogd bij IEX 1

