AMG - Lithium hydroxide factory EU 2023 (updates)

Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

  26,260 15 nov 2021 17:35
  • +0,340 (+1,31%) Dagrange 25,380 - 26,260
  • 307.607 Gem. (3M) 295,7K

AMG - Lithium hydroxide factory EU 2023 (updates)

  1. Gerard M. 15 november 2021 18:56
    Advanced Metallurgical Group - Lithium

    The lithium hydroxide will be produced in a plant operated by AMG Lithium at Chemiepark Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany EU. The first module will be commissioned in 2023 with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons of lithium hydroxide. According to AMG Lithium Managing Director Stefan Scherer, additional modules will follow in subsequent years, increasing capacity to up to 100,000 tons.

    The availability of battery materials is the key driver for the sustainable success of the mega trends electromobility and stationary energy storage. The new plant will process the lithium hydroxide so that it can be used in the production for electric vehicle batteries. According to AMG Lithium, this is the first plant in Germany to be able to produce lithium hydroxide in this degree of purity.

    AMG Lithium combines extensive lithium expertise in R&D, production and marketing with a reliable and safe raw material base from a group-owned mine in Brazil. AMG Lithium is committed to providing innovative and high- quality battery materials to their customers in the European battery industry.

    amglithium.com/home
Koers 26,260   Verschil +0,34 (+1,31%)
Laag 25,380   Volume 307.607
Hoog 26,260   Gem. Volume 295.733
15 nov 2021 17:35
