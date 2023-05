Op verzoek van forumlid Tuut hierbij nieuw topic over Hyloris:Hyloris is an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. We unlock the untapped potentials of existing medications to create new and improved treatment options. We develop innovative proprietary products that offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives. Our aim is to address the unmet medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system.Hyloris’ development strategy follows the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for pharmaceuticals. This means the safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. We aim to reduce the clinical burden of bringing a product to market and to significantly shorten development timelines, as well as reduce costs and risks, compared to the development of New Chemical Entities. We look beyond the product life-cycle horizon to enable improved treatments for conditions across a range of therapeutic areas.