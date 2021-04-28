Van beleggers
Forum  /  BioPharma  /  Hyloris

BioPharma

Hyloris

Hyloris

| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 5 mercurius-adept 28 april 2021 12:05
    investors.hyloris.com/

    Op verzoek van forumlid Tuut hierbij nieuw topic over Hyloris:

    Hyloris is an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. We unlock the untapped potentials of existing medications to create new and improved treatment options. We develop innovative proprietary products that offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives. Our aim is to address the unmet medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system.
    Hyloris’ development strategy follows the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for pharmaceuticals. This means the safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. We aim to reduce the clinical burden of bringing a product to market and to significantly shorten development timelines, as well as reduce costs and risks, compared to the development of New Chemical Entities. We look beyond the product life-cycle horizon to enable improved treatments for conditions across a range of therapeutic areas.

  3. forum rang 5 mercurius-adept 28 april 2021 12:07
    laatste persbericht:

    quote:

    Tuut schreef op 28 april 2021 11:00:

    www.tijd.be/markten-live/live-blog/hy...
    Hyloris neemt voorhoede na Amerikaanse distributiedeal

    De koploper op de Brusselse beurs is Hyloris HYL5,12% . De Amerikaanse partner van Hyloris, AFT Pharmaceuticals tekende een commercialisatiedeal met de Britse generieke geneesmiddelenproducent Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma zal in de VS het pijngeneesmiddel MaxigesicIV van Hyloris gaan verdelen. De deal levert een eerste mijlpaalbetaling op van 4 miljoen dollar.

    Hyloris boekt stevige vooruitgang met zijn pijnstiller MaxigesicIV. Die toonde in een recente fase III-studie een betere pijncontrole en een snellere werking aan dan andere pijnstillende geneesmiddelen. De pijnstiller heeft als doel de behoefte aan verslavende opioïden na operaties te verminderen.
  5. forum rang 10 voda 25 november 2022 09:47
    Advies van Berenberg over Hyloris
    Beurshuis Berenberg
    Aandeel Hyloris
    Datum 24 november 2022
    Advies Kopen
    Koersdoel 20,00 EUR

    Detail advies
    (Trivano.com) - Op 24 november 2022 brengen de analisten van Berenberg het beleggingsadvies "kopen" uit voor Hyloris (HYL; ISIN: BE0974363955).

    Het koersdoel wordt door de analisten vastgelegd op 20,00 EUR.

    Op 16 maart 2022 publiceerde Hyloris zijn jaarresultaten.
|Omhoog ↑

