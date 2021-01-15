BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  BioPharma  /  IMV INC

BioPharma

IMV INC

2 Posts
2 Posts
  1. BiotechParels 15 januari 2021 15:52
    Mooi bedrijf, te vinden aan de NASDAQ en aan de Canadese beurs. Oncologie platform is ver gevorderd, zie de website.

    www.imv-inc.com/investors/events-webc...

    Luister vooral naar de laatste webcast. De samenwerking met Merck gaat goed. En ze naar andere manieren om geld op te halen in de toekomst. Want nu hebben ze volop cash. Dat zegt de CFO duidelijk, ze hebben nog nooit zoveel cash gehad.

    Ik verwacht een deal met Merck en dan een flinke upfront. Ik verwacht zoals deze:

    Seattle Genetics Inc. and Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, have announced two new strategic oncology collaborations.

    The companies will globally develop and commercialize Seattle Genetics’ ladiratuzumab vedotin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting LIV-1, which is currently in phase 2 clinical trials for breast cancer and other solid tumors. The collaboration will pursue a broad joint development program evaluating ladiratuzumab vedotin as monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in triple-negative breast cancer, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and other LIV-1-expressing solid tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, Seattle Genetics will also receive a $600 million upfront payment and Merck will make a $1.0 billion equity investment in 5.0 million shares of Seattle Genetics common stock at a price of $200 per share. In addition, Seattle Genetics is eligible for progress-dependent milestone payments of up to $2.6 billion.
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

