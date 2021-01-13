Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG, NL0000888691

Source: site AMG



AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LITHIUM CONCENTRATE SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Amsterdam, 12 January 2021 (Regulated Information) — AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) announces that AMG Brasil S.A. (“AMG Brazil”) has entered into an Exclusive Cooperation Agreement (“ECA”) with one of its major customers for lithium concentrates. The ECA provides for AMG Brazil to supply 200,000 DMT over a 5-year supply term, which will be obtained from an expansion (targeting 40,000 DMT per annum) of AMG Brazil’s existing lithium concentrate plant. The ECA includes an Advanced Payment for lithium concentrate which will fund AMG Brazil’s investment in the expansion. Sales prices under the agreement are indexed to the published market price of lithium carbonate with a minimum price.



“AMG Brazil’s existing lithium concentrate plant is producing at its nameplate capacity, and its production costs are in line with our prior projections. Consequently, we take this opportunity to expand our capacity and further build our relationships in the lithium supply chain,” said Heinz Schimmelbusch, CEO of AMG.



“This Cooperation Agreement and associated expansion represents AMG Brazil’s continuing commitment to invest and grow its presence in the Minas Gerais state of Brazil,” said Fabiano Costa, CEO of AMG Brazil.