Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  AMG  /  Pers en Nieus AMG 2021

Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG, NL0000888691

  • 27,460 13 jan 2021 17:36
  • -0,270 (-0,97%) Dagrange 27,300 - 28,260
  • 279.649 Gem. (3M) 271,9K

Pers en Nieus AMG 2021

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 aandeeltje! 13 januari 2021 22:38
    Source: site AMG

    AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LITHIUM CONCENTRATE SUPPLY AGREEMENT
    Amsterdam, 12 January 2021 (Regulated Information) — AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) announces that AMG Brasil S.A. (“AMG Brazil”) has entered into an Exclusive Cooperation Agreement (“ECA”) with one of its major customers for lithium concentrates. The ECA provides for AMG Brazil to supply 200,000 DMT over a 5-year supply term, which will be obtained from an expansion (targeting 40,000 DMT per annum) of AMG Brazil’s existing lithium concentrate plant. The ECA includes an Advanced Payment for lithium concentrate which will fund AMG Brazil’s investment in the expansion. Sales prices under the agreement are indexed to the published market price of lithium carbonate with a minimum price.

    “AMG Brazil’s existing lithium concentrate plant is producing at its nameplate capacity, and its production costs are in line with our prior projections. Consequently, we take this opportunity to expand our capacity and further build our relationships in the lithium supply chain,” said Heinz Schimmelbusch, CEO of AMG.

    “This Cooperation Agreement and associated expansion represents AMG Brazil’s continuing commitment to invest and grow its presence in the Minas Gerais state of Brazil,” said Fabiano Costa, CEO of AMG Brazil.
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Advanced Metallurgical Group Meer »

Koers 27,460   Verschil -0,27 (-0,97%)
Laag 27,300   Volume 279.649
Hoog 28,260   Gem. Volume 271.853
13 jan 2021 17:36
label premium

Hogere koersen in het verschiet voor AMG

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

AMG Nieuws

  1. 30 nov Samenwerkingsverband Shell en AMG t... 8
  2. 29 okt 'Metalenbedrijf AMG krabbelt op van... 4
  3. 28 okt Coronacrisis raakt bedrijfsresultaa... 10
  4. 26 okt Samenwerking Shell en AMG overweegt... 5
  5. 04 sep 'Focus Brussel op grondstoffen posi... 10
  6. 01 sep 'AMG zal dieptepunt hebben gehad' 6
  7. 29 jul 'Winst AMG kan weer stijgen na diep... 8
  8. 28 jul AMG rekent op lager bedrijfsresulta... 19
  9. 05 jun 'AMG kan profiteren van Duits steun... 14
  10. 06 mei 'Respectabel resultaat voor AMG' 2

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    AMG spuit omhoog

    3 maart 2017 15:37 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over AMG

    17 augustus 2016 16:42 - Vimeo

 

Het IEX Netwerk

IEXGeld.nl
15:45 Hoe hard daalt de waarde van mijn spaargeld nu ...
12 jan Is januari echt vaak de beste beursmaand?
11 jan Analisten: beurzen vlak in 2021, maar wel een p...
07 jan Is een goede jaarstart op de beurs een gunstig ...
06 jan Hypotheekrentes naar nieuw laagterecord
IEX Profs
14:00 Drie coronatrends wijzen fondshuizen de weg
11:00 Must read: Fed positief over VS economie
09:00 Direct indexing is hot
08:00 Gouden tijden voor Europese aandelen
12 jan Eli Leenaars wordt Group COO Quintet Private Bank
Participaties.nl
13:20 'Crowdfundmarkt zal in 2021 explosief groeien'
12 jan Ondanks corona is winkelleegstand nauwelijks ge...
06 jan Nog nooit waren de hypotheekrentes zo laag
30 dec Het turbulente 2020 van Horeca Crowdfunding
30 dec Annexum neemt winkelpanden Jumbo over

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare